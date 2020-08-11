.

Harris was born Oct. 20, 1964. At the time of her birth, her father Donald Jasper Harris, was a citizen of Jamaica, and her mother Gopalan Shyamala, was a citizen of India. Therefore, the laws of both Jamaica and India are clear: Kamala Harris was either a citizen of Jamaica, pursuant to Section 3C(b) of the Constitution of Jamaica, or a citizen of India, pursuant to Part II, Sec. 5 of the Constitution of India.

Tyla, Douglas, and Michael explain why Kamala Harris must immediately disclose her naturalization papers. We do not see any proof that she is a United States citizen.

….and if Joe is considering the genocidist, this is what a ‘Former CIA Analyst on What You Need to Know about Susan Rice‘

Liz Wheeler. (Aug. 11, 2020). Former CIA Analyst on What You Need to Know about Susan Rice. Tipping Point, OAN. (Raw *.mp4 file).

A metaphor. Do you have his back, AIM patriots? Then start showing it…loudly. People, all over the world. Come together.

President Trump tweeted: We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-08-10-American-Public-Figures-must-disclose-their-secret-society-memberships-immediately-Anonymous-Patriots-Aug-10-2020.pdf

Anonymous Patriots. (Aug. 10, 2020). American public figures must disclose their secret society memberships immediately. Anonymous Patriots.

Here’s what mental illness looks like today. These young people have been attacked relentlessly throughout their entire lives by media Tavistock programming, public school Marxist indoctrination, poor diets, broken families….just what the Marxist do to destroy a country from the inside.

Genocide Suicide

… Ultimately, the COVID-19 vaccine is an IQ test for humanity, and anyone stupid enough to take it will be removed from the human gene pool, exactly as Darwin explained about the survival of the fittest.

The stupid among us will take the vaccine because they have not educated themselves about what is really going on. The physical repercussions may not be seen immediately, but eventually the poison will exact its toll, whether it is infertility, cancer, diabetes, or whatever. These vaccines are untested Mengele-type injections and the people who insist on taking them are free to do so.

The break up of BIG EDUCATION is a huge blessing to all freedom loving Americans.

We agree with Napoleon Hill that “every adversity carries with it the seeds to an equal or greater benefit.” In fact, Think and Grow Rich has been a family required reading book for our high school children for three generations. Make sure it is a must-read for your children, too. And if you haven’t read it, read it this week.

Elder abuse on the national stage.

The Democrats have done this to our country BEFORE the election. What will they do AFTER election if they rig the election successfully in their favor?

