U.S. Senator Kamala Harris must be arrested and deported immediately for immigration fraud.
Harris was born Oct. 20, 1964. At the time of her birth, her father Donald Jasper Harris, was a citizen of Jamaica, and her mother Gopalan Shyamala, was a citizen of India. Therefore, the laws of both Jamaica and India are clear: Kamala Harris was either a citizen of Jamaica, pursuant to Section 3C(b) of the Constitution of Jamaica, or a citizen of India, pursuant to Part II, Sec. 5 of the Constitution of India.
Tyla, Douglas, and Michael explain why Kamala Harris must immediately disclose her naturalization papers. We do not see any proof that she is a United States citizen.
Black Leaders Urge Biden to Pick African American Woman as Running Mate or Risk Losing
….and if Joe is considering the genocidist, this is what a ‘Former CIA Analyst on What You Need to Know about Susan Rice‘
The Great Information War Has Only Just Begun
A metaphor. Do you have his back, AIM patriots? Then start showing it…loudly. People, all over the world. Come together.
Lion Attacked by Clan of Hyenas
President Trump Lists The Criminals At Press Conference; Possibly Treason
President Trump tweeted: We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!
Teachers Unions Protect Their Monopoly as Parents Flee Traditional Schools
Uncle Tom – Black Trump Supporters outside of The White House
Seattle Police Chief Resigns After City Approves Plan To Defund Department, Axe 100 Cops
White House Shooting | Secret Service Shoot Gun-wielding Man
Wikipedia Editors Censor Evidence Exonerating Michael Flynn
The Thing About The Thing
5th grade teacher shows what her classroom will look like amid COVID-19
Who’s Keeping Schools Closed For COVID-19? | Michael Watson
The Vortex — It’s What They Don’t Tell You
“Financially Devastated” – 83% Of NYC Restaurants Unable To Pay July Rent
Insolvency Looms For Connecticut’s Unemployment Fund Without Emergency Bailout
Here’s what mental illness looks like today. These young people have been attacked relentlessly throughout their entire lives by media Tavistock programming, public school Marxist indoctrination, poor diets, broken families….just what the Marxist do to destroy a country from the inside.
Pennsylvania Is Playing God with Drug Rationing
Genocide Suicide
The coronavirus vaccine is the “final solution” depopulation weapon against humanity; globalists hope to convince BILLIONS of people to commit “suicide-via-vaccine”
… Ultimately, the COVID-19 vaccine is an IQ test for humanity, and anyone stupid enough to take it will be removed from the human gene pool, exactly as Darwin explained about the survival of the fittest.
The stupid among us will take the vaccine because they have not educated themselves about what is really going on. The physical repercussions may not be seen immediately, but eventually the poison will exact its toll, whether it is infertility, cancer, diabetes, or whatever. These vaccines are untested Mengele-type injections and the people who insist on taking them are free to do so.
President Trump: We expect to have a vaccine FAR ahead of schedule
‘Mask mouth’: Dentists coin new term for smelly side effect of wearing a mask
“CA STATE HEALTH DIRECTOR RESIGNS!!” Peggy Hall
Kentucky Gov. Urges Schools to Delay Reopening
Denver micro-school gives 7th and 8th graders real hands-on lessons
The break up of BIG EDUCATION is a huge blessing to all freedom loving Americans.
We agree with Napoleon Hill that “every adversity carries with it the seeds to an equal or greater benefit.” In fact, Think and Grow Rich has been a family required reading book for our high school children for three generations. Make sure it is a must-read for your children, too. And if you haven’t read it, read it this week.
Napoleon Hill- Look for the Seed of Equivalent Advantage! Read Think and Grow Rich
Pastor’s Response to Gov’t Telling Him He Can’t Hold Worship
Elder abuse on the national stage.
Liberal Safe Space The Musical Master
The Democrats have done this to our country BEFORE the election. What will they do AFTER election if they rig the election successfully in their favor?
What’s Behind The Smokescreen Of Propaganda
Presidential Tweets Today
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
