For the globalist pigs and puppets lurking on our site, here’s what patriots have to say to you. We mean business. We know who you are. Take a minute and look over our site of vast information, and you will see that we know what you did. While you were running around looking for fake Russians and hiding evidence of your crimes, we were gathering evidence and sending it to all points on the face of the earth.
You can run. But you can’t hide. Citizens of Planet Earth call for FULL DISCLOSURE.
AIM Patriot Tim knew we would like to see this LaRouche article. Confirms our last few reports on the Cambridge Five 2.0 (Sambei, Dearlove, Andrew, Steele, Halper), yet notice that the writer Barbara Boyd does not discuss Arvinder Sambei.
Blind spot or on purpose, Barbara?
British Intelligence And The Coup Against Trump; How Much Will Be Revealed?
Why didn’t Barbara Boyd connect the dots to Sambei…then it is so easy to see how Bob Mueller was handled by the British to run the coup state-side after Gina Wray, the CIA station chief in London at the time, gave the plan a thumbs up and approved Robert Hannigan’s shenanigans with John Brennan in wiretapping Trump Towers so that Obama could attempt a George Soros regime change right here in America.
There’s a name for that, folks:
There’s a final solution for traitors. Ask the Lebanese.
We bundled up this as a post to share: Cambridge Five 2.0 – Sambei, Dearlove, Andrew, Steele, Halper
Don’t forget to take your complaints to the planet’s “management”. The Pilgrims Society is at the top of the planet’s control pyramid and need to hear from us. Let them know how things are going for you. They love hearing from the little people.
Read our response to the lying media about Harris’ eligibility to hold the office of president in the headline link below:
Marie Claire Publication Shills for Kamala Harris
Wow. Yet, on her original birth certificate, her birth parents says she is Jamaican.
Is Kamala Harris Legally African American, Indian, Both, Neither, or Something Else?
Harris’ origins allow her to properly claim Asian or Black/African American legal status, and she has chosen the latter.
THEIR CONCLUSION:
“Under the law, which broadly if not precisely reflects (and indeed to a large extent creates) societal expectations and standards, Harris clearly qualifies as black/African American.”
PHONY KAMALA.
Kamala Harris is an illegal alien, unless she can produce naturalization papers and prove otherwise. DEPORT HER ASS. Remove her from the Senate as a national security threat.
Kamala Harris Isn’t African-American. She’s Ethnically Indian and Jamaican. That’s Not The Same Thing.
George Soros, the Tides Foundation, and Insurrection in America
INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING puts the money in the pockets of citizen workers, local contractors, and businesses that support these activities. This is how we will rebuild a robust economy in states that have been devastated by the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus and the Pilgrims Society agenda of destroying America. The states and their governments will benefit from the tax revenue generated by real jobs, real economic activity.
Schoolteachers worrying about parents overhearing their brainwashing of students in online classes
On again. Off again. Open. Closed. Closed for two-weeks. Now open, but for child care only. Open after the holidays. Two days in school/three days at home. Basically – NO CERTAINTY for students and families.
Georgia School District Orders Quarantine For Over 900 Students And Staff After Reopening
FLORIDA SHERIFF BANS DEPUTIES, EMPLOYEES FROM WEARING FACE MASKS
‘This is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion’
“My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office – masks will not be worn,” the sheriff stated.
The sheriff’s order stands firm for visitors, according to WCJB.com:
If a visitor does not want to removed their mask, they will be asked to leave. If they do not want to wait in the lobby with other people not wearing mask, staff will take the person’s cell phone number so they can wait outside.
New petition calls on Calif. residents to remove Gov. Newsom
“I am protecting people from evictions”
“I will be deferring payments on student loans at zero interest until further notice.”
Donald Trump to campaign in 4 states — including in Joe Biden’s hometown — during week of Democratic National Convention
proDeoEtPatria posts:
THIS IS WHAT THEY’RE TERRIFIED THAT YOU’LL SEE
Link 👉 Kamala Harris Laughs About Jailing Parents if their children skip school
5 Things You Need To Know About Kamala Harris
Kamala says 18-24 year olds are stupid.
Josh Caplan tweets: Kamala Harris owes $1.1 million to vendors from failed presidential campaign, per FEC filings
Mark Bradman, also known as Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse, has been acting like Qanon lately with all the mystery surrounding his big reveal in D.C., the Socratic questions, and an ongoing saga about delivering special documents to a key figures in the Durham investigation. Friday is supposed to be Bradman’s big reveal day where he releases the names that, he claims, could take down the swamp.
Whatever. We call Bradman out as not all that he appears to be to his loyal Treepers. We will see on Friday how big his reveal is. Stay tuned. We wouldn’t be surprised if his site and/or him is black holed in order to bust up the Bradman hang out called The Last Refuge.
Status Update: Meet At The Old Mill, We Ride At Midnight
“This is a blatant commie attempt to lower our standards, our ability to perform so the other countries can catch up…or take over. When they tell you it’s bad to be results-oriented, that’s when their sneaky commie agenda pops out into clear focus. Critical Race Theory must end — and we must publicly shame those who pushed something so remarkably stupid.” Source
Ukrainegate: Inconvenient facts about an impeachment.
More Britons have been killed by flu and pneumonia than coronavirus for seven weeks in a row, new data reveals
U.K. May Scrap Coronavirus Daily Death Toll After Experts Find Officials ‘Over-Exaggerating’ Count, Report Alleges
You’re Still Exempt. Just Say “I Am Unable to Wear a Face Mask Safely.” Nothing More.
sunnydaze reports:
Connecticut fining residents who fail to comply w/ COVID travel/ confinememt rules. >> $1,000.
Guess they have to collect $$ somehow, now that they’ve shuttered businesses, etc.
BasedAsian posts:
Whites have been heavily attacked and brainwashed to hate their own race, culture, and history. In case you wonder where these anti-white ideas came from …
To undermine Western civilization the Jewish extremists called for the most negative and it’s destructive criticism possible of every sphere of the Gentiles’ life. Their anti-White policies they anticipated would later spread like a virus. Cultural Marxism has given us anti-White policies such as racism offenses and hate speech laws, gender confusion, hookup culture, moral and gender racial relativization, homosexualization of children, mass immigration, racial tensions, forced multiculturalism, the systematic promotion of sexual deviance in society, an unreliable legal system with bias against the victim of the crimes, the breakdown of the nuclear family, and low birth rates.
Notable philosophers from the Frankfurt School were Herbert Marcuse, Theodor Adorno, Max Horkheimer, Walter Benjamin, Erich Fromm, Friedrich Pollock, Leo Löwenthal, Jürgen Habermas, Alfred Schmidt, Axel Honneth, Siegfried Kracauer, Georg Lukács. All of these intellectuals at the Frankfurt School were jewish
Our reply: The Rothschilds are cowards. They hide behind Jews, the Queen, and the Privy Council to rule the world. Now they are out to kill all of humanity with their Pilgrims Society plan of forced poisons known as vaccinations.
If you have a complaint about the evil, satanic Rothschilds, who are anything but Jewish or royal, call them out by sending your letters and emails to the Pilgrims Society (address above) and demand that they CEASE and DESIST. Remind them what We the People have done to greedy, evil bankers who attempt to destroy civilization.
Don’t be concerned about killing off these evil demons. They will reincarnate and get a do-over to work on becoming better humans. In the meantime, the rest of us would actually like to live in a world without banker wars, usury, and pedophilia. So basically, the Rothschilds have not demonstrated that they can live co-cooperatively with the rest of us on the planet… so off with their heads.
And while we are at it….how come we haven’t seen any indictments from SES Bill Barr? Is he going to protect the swamp rats all the way through the election? Is Barr a TRAITOR or a PATRIOT? We will know soon.
stellamonkey posts:
The GEOTUS had never run for public office – he won the Republican nomination, and then beat the corrupt Democrats election fraud machine. Trump made history, and continues to make history. He fights everyday for the everyday Americans. I am a Canadian, but I love this man so much. He is changing the US, and the rest of the world.
Or so it says
A little homework for you AIM cats. We are going to begin looking at CAFR so that you will feel comfortable reviewing your local and state financials. Please watch this first video to make sure you are up to speed on what CAFR is.
Explanation of a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)
“Very few people do I respect more than a great teacher.”
Thank you, Mr. President. We feel the same about the amazing teachers we have met in our careers and made this video back in 2010 to thank them. How exciting that parents are now stepping into the role of “teacher” to provide their precious ones with homeschool education, not state-sanctioned Marxist indoctrination.
Thank A Teacher
Why Finland has the best education system in the world
Presidential Tweets Today
