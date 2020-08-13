.

For the globalist pigs and puppets lurking on our site, here’s what patriots have to say to you. We mean business. We know who you are. Take a minute and look over our site of vast information, and you will see that we know what you did. While you were running around looking for fake Russians and hiding evidence of your crimes, we were gathering evidence and sending it to all points on the face of the earth.

You can run. But you can’t hide. Citizens of Planet Earth call for FULL DISCLOSURE.

.

.

AIM Patriot Tim knew we would like to see this LaRouche article. Confirms our last few reports on the Cambridge Five 2.0 (Sambei, Dearlove, Andrew, Steele, Halper), yet notice that the writer Barbara Boyd does not discuss Arvinder Sambei.

Blind spot or on purpose, Barbara?

Why didn’t Barbara Boyd connect the dots to Sambei…then it is so easy to see how Bob Mueller was handled by the British to run the coup state-side after Gina Wray, the CIA station chief in London at the time, gave the plan a thumbs up and approved Robert Hannigan’s shenanigans with John Brennan in wiretapping Trump Towers so that Obama could attempt a George Soros regime change right here in America.

There’s a name for that, folks:

There’s a final solution for traitors. Ask the Lebanese.

.

.

.

We bundled up this as a post to share: Cambridge Five 2.0 – Sambei, Dearlove, Andrew, Steele, Halper

..

.

Don’t forget to take your complaints to the planet’s “management”. The Pilgrims Society is at the top of the planet’s control pyramid and need to hear from us. Let them know how things are going for you. They love hearing from the little people.

.

Read our response to the lying media about Harris’ eligibility to hold the office of president in the headline link below:

.

Wow. Yet, on her original birth certificate, her birth parents says she is Jamaican.

Harris’ origins allow her to properly claim Asian or Black/African American legal status, and she has chosen the latter.

THEIR CONCLUSION:

“Under the law, which broadly if not precisely reflects (and indeed to a large extent creates) societal expectations and standards, Harris clearly qualifies as black/African American.”

.

PHONY KAMALA.

Kamala Harris is an illegal alien, unless she can produce naturalization papers and prove otherwise. DEPORT HER ASS. Remove her from the Senate as a national security threat.

.

.

INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING puts the money in the pockets of citizen workers, local contractors, and businesses that support these activities. This is how we will rebuild a robust economy in states that have been devastated by the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus and the Pilgrims Society agenda of destroying America. The states and their governments will benefit from the tax revenue generated by real jobs, real economic activity.

.

. Parents, if you hear this kind of guilt drivel in your circles, pay no attention to it. Look after your children FIRST. This is a time of great instability in society and you will want to keep your children in a safe, loving place for their education. Fairfax County, Virginia public schools tell parents not to hire tutors because it is unfair to kids whose parents can’t afford them .

On again. Off again. Open. Closed. Closed for two-weeks. Now open, but for child care only. Open after the holidays. Two days in school/three days at home. Basically – NO CERTAINTY for students and families.

.

‘This is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion’

“My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office – masks will not be worn,” the sheriff stated.

The sheriff’s order stands firm for visitors, according to WCJB.com:

If a visitor does not want to removed their mask, they will be asked to leave. If they do not want to wait in the lobby with other people not wearing mask, staff will take the person’s cell phone number so they can wait outside.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

proDeoEtPatria posts:

THIS IS WHAT THEY’RE TERRIFIED THAT YOU’LL SEE

Link 👉 Kamala Harris Laughs About Jailing Parents if their children skip school

.

.

.

.

Josh Caplan tweets: Kamala Harris owes $1.1 million to vendors from failed presidential campaign, per FEC filings

.

.

Mark Bradman, also known as Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse, has been acting like Qanon lately with all the mystery surrounding his big reveal in D.C., the Socratic questions, and an ongoing saga about delivering special documents to a key figures in the Durham investigation. Friday is supposed to be Bradman’s big reveal day where he releases the names that, he claims, could take down the swamp.

Whatever. We call Bradman out as not all that he appears to be to his loyal Treepers. We will see on Friday how big his reveal is. Stay tuned. We wouldn’t be surprised if his site and/or him is black holed in order to bust up the Bradman hang out called The Last Refuge.

.

“This is a blatant commie attempt to lower our standards, our ability to perform so the other countries can catch up…or take over. When they tell you it’s bad to be results-oriented, that’s when their sneaky commie agenda pops out into clear focus. Critical Race Theory must end — and we must publicly shame those who pushed something so remarkably stupid.” Source



.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

