….drum roll please for the next nothing burger from the Department of Injustice.

Here is the court file. Whoopty do…they actually think this soy boy plea is going to satisfy the patriot hunger for red meat indictments?

Information – Felony — Document #1

Is this what Mark Bradman (Sundance of Conservative Treehouse) thought was the hottest issue in the swamp and worked up his Treepers into a hope-fest thinking that Barr-Durham were finally do their jobs by fingering this low level swamp knat, Kevin Clinesmith, with one count of making a false statement?

Give us a break. Patriots want meat. Red meat. Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Rice, Rosenstein, Obama, Jarrett, Wray, Haspel, Biden, Baker, Powers – on the rare side, please. Just drag out the entire Senior Executive Services and fire them all or fire at the traitors among them (execution style) – whichever is the legal course to exit them off the world stage.

Barr is looking more and more like a stinker. What do you and your network think of this pathetic appetizer called Clinesmith thrown to hungry patriot lions?

Hungry lions getting meat– a metaphor of what hungry patriots need from Bill Barr. Red meat…not soy boys like Kevin Clinesmith.

As one patriot posted:

Barr and Durham are walking a tightrope…

They are in major CYA mode, and are painfully aware that should the commie candidate prevail in the November election, they will come after both Barr and Durham with vengeance…

Barr and Durham know that ANY action they take will result in immediate cries of “this is politically motivated” from the DNC, members of the failed coup, current commies running for office, the commie controlled media, etc..

And, they know the commies are ALWAYS in “get even” mode, no matter what the truth of the matter is.

Another commentor adds:

Well, its a tightrope of their own making! They sat on this swampy mess for way too long. Let the DNC cry….Donald Trump deserves to have this out in the public eye WITH indictments BEFORE the election! Mueller team sat on the case for optics in order to throw the 2018 Midterms. That’s some evil sh*t right there

The Daily Caller article referenced in the above tweet: Former US Official Threatens To Blow Up ‘Spygate’

Is Hillary Clinton behind another BIRTHER challenge? She did it before…will she do it again?

Hillary Clinton started the birther movement that questioned President Obama’s nationality during the 2008 presidential campaign. Perhaps she is the one who is behind Kamala’s phony citizenship narrative. Ask your downline how they feel about Hillary’s sneaky attempt to throw Kamala, the illegal alien, under the bus and grab the reigns of power from Biden-Harris in one fell swoop.

Was this going to be Hillary’s October surprise?

AIM Patriot Peter writes:

Consider why they waited so late to announce Kamala. Probably for the very reason you are pushing in your narrative about Kamala not being a US citizen allowed to be VP. It will have to be argued in the courts and by the time that is done, the voting will be over. Next in line is another geriatric, Nancy. That leaves the fourth in line of succession: Secretary of State. Want to bet that whoever is named Secretary of State will be the real US President if the Democrats come to power? This is a deep game, and the bad guys are going all out.

Why haven’t these ILLEGAL ALIENS been deported – like yesterday? Not only are they here illegally, they hold office in Congress which is a NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT…and on top of that one of them is running in the 2020 election in order to interfere with our election process before and after November 3.

By running Kamala, the Democrats know they have a perfect lawfare weapon to confuse the election, a George Soros tactic used in overthrowing regimes all over the world. Gives Hillary the perfect opportunity to use the crisis to her benefit.

Hillary knows that Kamala is an illegal alien – they have been blackmailing Harris with this for a long time. Now Hildabeast will use this snafu to step in and “save the day” for the DNC.

In the meantime, the propaganda media channels are circling the wagons saying it’s not fair to ask if candidates meet qualifications to run for office!

AIM Patriot ‘The Apostle’ writes:

I wish US citizens would take a refresher constitution course to understand it and its bill of rights. If Kamala’s parents were under the jurisdiction of their native countries of Jamaica and India at the time of her birth, then Kamala is NOT a US citizen according to the 14th amendment. The same argument held for Obama and it was allegedly shown that the birth certificate he produced to congress was forged in 7 different places. Congress did nothing so as not to have a constitutional crisis and he was on his way out of office.

Aug. 08, 2020—A year ago we felt compelled to dig in to then candidate Kamala Harris’ family background to know her better. We were especially interested in vetting her support of reparations for black Americans, since she claimed she was black and had been persecuted. In fact, she attended only select schools and her tear-jerking story that she had been racially attacked during school busing has been proven false.

What we discovered was alarming. Many of Kamala’s claims are contradicted by the facts. Her Berkeley PhD student father, Donald Jasper Harris, was British/Jamaican, and listed himself so, on her birth certificate. Not black. Not creole. Not white. Jamaican.

Donald was being sponsored by foreign governments and diplomats associated with the British Privy Council, Pilgrims Society and United Nations. Therefore, her claim to anchor baby status does not apply. In addition, Donald and wife Gopalan were living in student housing and had no qualifying residence and domicile to qualify for 14th Amendment birthright status in that regard.

Donald Harris was sent to the United States from Jamaica as a British citizen. See Donald J. Harris. (Aug. 07, 1959). Arrival, San Juan Puerto Rico Passenger and Crew Lists, Age 20, b. Aug. 23, 1938, Kingston, Jam., Nationality: British, A3534-San Juan, Puerto Rico, 1957-1959, Voyage No. 334/404. National Archives.

Most telling in this record is Donald’s declaration of Permanent Address. That line is mysteriously blurred out. But we can still read “Spanish Town, Jamaica.” There is a Spanish Town about 15 miles west of Kingston, the capital.

Corrupt Kamala immigration attorneys would have motivation to blur out Donald’s declaration of Permanent Address in Spanish Town, Jamaica. Because, in order for Kamala to claim “birthright citizenship,” Donald’s legal residence and domicile, as a student, would have had to have become his student housing address in California, just a few years after this declaration.

Foreign students rarely get such privileges, esp. one who had arrived in America as British, and then became Jamaican following home rule in 1962—unless you work for the (British) Pilgrims Society and get special treatment.

Anchor baby issues aside, Kamala is a fraud on the issues of reparations and so-called systemic racism alone—her great great grandfather Hamilton Brown enslaved both whites, blacks and creole, & trafficked those souls. She has no moral authority to speak on those issues. Kamala’s family background is systemically racist, by the fake news’ own definition.

Even more shocking is the fact that Kamala’s great great grandfather Hamilton Brown, by her father’s own admission, was a notorious British slave trader in Jamaica. Many times he records having taken slaves as payment for his legal fees from fellow slavers. He abused his slaves by direct testimony of a British eyewitness who was working for him as an intern.

Brown did not care from where he acquired his slaves. He had black, creole, white Irish, white German, white Portuguese slaves. How do we know? The British archives preserved the names of Hamilton Brown’s claimed slave properties. To this day Brown’s Town Jamaica is named after Kamala’s great great grandfather. So much for her moral authority on the issue of reparations, or systemic racism.

Full story.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/07/kamala-harris-jamaican-descendants-led.html

https://tinyurl.com/y37zlexq

Michael updates Tyla and Douglas on what the miners found today in the Kamala Harris illegal alien situation. Shattering news for the Democrats!

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Kamala-Harris-Illegal-Alien.mp3

Back to Kabuki Theatre to keep you from looking at the Pilgrims Society, Senior Executive Services, the Crown’s overthrow on Donald Trump, Kamala’s birth certificate…..

Can you sing along today, and send your blessings for global peace into the ethers?

From 2009

Kamala and family. Meme it, folks. What is your caption on this photo to turn it into a redpill weapon?

