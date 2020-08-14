.
….drum roll please for the next nothing burger from the Department of Injustice.
Ex-FBI Resistance Lawyer To Plead Guilty In Durham’s Trump-Russia Probe
Here is the court file. Whoopty do…they actually think this soy boy plea is going to satisfy the patriot hunger for red meat indictments?
United States v. CLINESMITH
Information – Felony — Document #1
Is this what Mark Bradman (Sundance of Conservative Treehouse) thought was the hottest issue in the swamp and worked up his Treepers into a hope-fest thinking that Barr-Durham were finally do their jobs by fingering this low level swamp knat, Kevin Clinesmith, with one count of making a false statement?
Give us a break. Patriots want meat. Red meat. Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Rice, Rosenstein, Obama, Jarrett, Wray, Haspel, Biden, Baker, Powers – on the rare side, please. Just drag out the entire Senior Executive Services and fire them all or fire at the traitors among them (execution style) – whichever is the legal course to exit them off the world stage.
Barr is looking more and more like a stinker. What do you and your network think of this pathetic appetizer called Clinesmith thrown to hungry patriot lions?
Hungry lions getting meat– a metaphor of what hungry patriots need from Bill Barr. Red meat…not soy boys like Kevin Clinesmith.
As one patriot posted:
Barr and Durham are walking a tightrope…
They are in major CYA mode, and are painfully aware that should the commie candidate prevail in the November election, they will come after both Barr and Durham with vengeance…
Barr and Durham know that ANY action they take will result in immediate cries of “this is politically motivated” from the DNC, members of the failed coup, current commies running for office, the commie controlled media, etc..
And, they know the commies are ALWAYS in “get even” mode, no matter what the truth of the matter is.
Another commentor adds:
Well, its a tightrope of their own making! They sat on this swampy mess for way too long. Let the DNC cry….Donald Trump deserves to have this out in the public eye WITH indictments BEFORE the election! Mueller team sat on the case for optics in order to throw the 2018 Midterms. That’s some evil sh*t right there
President Trump Names Coup Plotters ( aka RED MEAT) During Press Conference
The Daily Caller article referenced in the above tweet: Former US Official Threatens To Blow Up ‘Spygate’
Hillary Clinton in a Biden administration? ‘I’m ready to help in any way I can.’
Is Hillary Clinton behind another BIRTHER challenge? She did it before…will she do it again?
Hillary Clinton started the birther movement that questioned President Obama’s nationality during the 2008 presidential campaign. Perhaps she is the one who is behind Kamala’s phony citizenship narrative. Ask your downline how they feel about Hillary’s sneaky attempt to throw Kamala, the illegal alien, under the bus and grab the reigns of power from Biden-Harris in one fell swoop.
Was this going to be Hillary’s October surprise?
AIM Patriot Peter writes:
Consider why they waited so late to announce Kamala. Probably for the very reason you are pushing in your narrative about Kamala not being a US citizen allowed to be VP. It will have to be argued in the courts and by the time that is done, the voting will be over. Next in line is another geriatric, Nancy. That leaves the fourth in line of succession: Secretary of State. Want to bet that whoever is named Secretary of State will be the real US President if the Democrats come to power? This is a deep game, and the bad guys are going all out.
Commander in Chief
Why haven’t these ILLEGAL ALIENS been deported – like yesterday? Not only are they here illegally, they hold office in Congress which is a NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT…and on top of that one of them is running in the 2020 election in order to interfere with our election process before and after November 3.
By running Kamala, the Democrats know they have a perfect lawfare weapon to confuse the election, a George Soros tactic used in overthrowing regimes all over the world. Gives Hillary the perfect opportunity to use the crisis to her benefit.
Hillary knows that Kamala is an illegal alien – they have been blackmailing Harris with this for a long time. Now Hildabeast will use this snafu to step in and “save the day” for the DNC.
In the meantime, the propaganda media channels are circling the wagons saying it’s not fair to ask if candidates meet qualifications to run for office!
Trump slammed for not rejecting conspiracy theory Kamala Harris is ineligible for vice presidency
AIM Patriot ‘The Apostle’ writes:
I wish US citizens would take a refresher constitution course to understand it and its bill of rights. If Kamala’s parents were under the jurisdiction of their native countries of Jamaica and India at the time of her birth, then Kamala is NOT a US citizen according to the 14th amendment. The same argument held for Obama and it was allegedly shown that the birth certificate he produced to congress was forged in 7 different places. Congress did nothing so as not to have a constitutional crisis and he was on his way out of office.
Aug. 08, 2020—A year ago we felt compelled to dig in to then candidate Kamala Harris’ family background to know her better. We were especially interested in vetting her support of reparations for black Americans, since she claimed she was black and had been persecuted. In fact, she attended only select schools and her tear-jerking story that she had been racially attacked during school busing has been proven false.
What we discovered was alarming. Many of Kamala’s claims are contradicted by the facts. Her Berkeley PhD student father, Donald Jasper Harris, was British/Jamaican, and listed himself so, on her birth certificate. Not black. Not creole. Not white. Jamaican.
Donald was being sponsored by foreign governments and diplomats associated with the British Privy Council, Pilgrims Society and United Nations. Therefore, her claim to anchor baby status does not apply. In addition, Donald and wife Gopalan were living in student housing and had no qualifying residence and domicile to qualify for 14th Amendment birthright status in that regard.
Donald Harris was sent to the United States from Jamaica as a British citizen. See Donald J. Harris. (Aug. 07, 1959). Arrival, San Juan Puerto Rico Passenger and Crew Lists, Age 20, b. Aug. 23, 1938, Kingston, Jam., Nationality: British, A3534-San Juan, Puerto Rico, 1957-1959, Voyage No. 334/404. National Archives.
Most telling in this record is Donald’s declaration of Permanent Address. That line is mysteriously blurred out. But we can still read “Spanish Town, Jamaica.” There is a Spanish Town about 15 miles west of Kingston, the capital.
Corrupt Kamala immigration attorneys would have motivation to blur out Donald’s declaration of Permanent Address in Spanish Town, Jamaica. Because, in order for Kamala to claim “birthright citizenship,” Donald’s legal residence and domicile, as a student, would have had to have become his student housing address in California, just a few years after this declaration.
Foreign students rarely get such privileges, esp. one who had arrived in America as British, and then became Jamaican following home rule in 1962—unless you work for the (British) Pilgrims Society and get special treatment.
Anchor baby issues aside, Kamala is a fraud on the issues of reparations and so-called systemic racism alone—her great great grandfather Hamilton Brown enslaved both whites, blacks and creole, & trafficked those souls. She has no moral authority to speak on those issues. Kamala’s family background is systemically racist, by the fake news’ own definition.
Even more shocking is the fact that Kamala’s great great grandfather Hamilton Brown, by her father’s own admission, was a notorious British slave trader in Jamaica. Many times he records having taken slaves as payment for his legal fees from fellow slavers. He abused his slaves by direct testimony of a British eyewitness who was working for him as an intern.
Brown did not care from where he acquired his slaves. He had black, creole, white Irish, white German, white Portuguese slaves. How do we know? The British archives preserved the names of Hamilton Brown’s claimed slave properties. To this day Brown’s Town Jamaica is named after Kamala’s great great grandfather. So much for her moral authority on the issue of reparations, or systemic racism.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/07/kamala-harris-jamaican-descendants-led.html
Michael updates Tyla and Douglas on what the miners found today in the Kamala Harris illegal alien situation. Shattering news for the Democrats!
.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Kamala-Harris-Illegal-Alien.mp3
Pres. Trump’s brother hospitalized, ‘very ill,’ sources tell ABC News
Back to Kabuki Theatre to keep you from looking at the Pilgrims Society, Senior Executive Services, the Crown’s overthrow on Donald Trump, Kamala’s birth certificate…..
MILLIE WEAVER SWAT TEAMED Right Before DOCUMENTARY RELEASED TODAY!
.
Corporate Government Fraud Hides Trillions – The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR)
5-year-old North Carolina boy allegedly shot dead by neighbor
It’s Time to Revisit “The Truman Show”
Kindergartners To Learn About White Supremacy In PA School District
Can you sing along today, and send your blessings for global peace into the ethers?
The Blessing (Lyric Video)
From 2009
4 Supreme Court Cases define “natural born citizen”
Judge Orders Texas Father to Pay $5,000 a Month So His Ex-Wife Can “Transition” Son James Into a Girl Named “Luna”
Now the World Health Organization is meddling with our teeth
Kamala and family. Meme it, folks. What is your caption on this photo to turn it into a redpill weapon?
James Woods Meets Nancy Pelosi
Lockdown Restrictions Are A Test To See How Much Tyranny Americans Will Accept
How To Write A Joe Biden Speech
Is this true? If this statement about Mnuchin is not true, we would appreciate an update. Trump’s Treasury Secretary BEGS For Coins Amid Massive Shortage
Inquiring minds want to know why the Wuhan lab has an entry for adrenochorome.
The Rise And Fall Of The Mall
Minneapolis Requiring Businesses Destroyed by Riots to Pay Property Taxes Before They Can Rebuild
Naomi is new to our truth community. Welcome! She asks:
I’ve joined Parler as a social media alternative to Fakebook and whatever else….anyway I’d like to post your information regarding Kamala Harris, how do I go about doing that…or perhaps I’m not supposed to.
The word is getting out. Trump was asked a question about Harris and her eligibility to run for Vice because of that. He was aware and it didn’t go much further. He mentioned an attorney who evidently had contacted someone in his staff regarding same.
New AIM patriot Nicole asks: Can I share this website / videos on my web pages or public accounts I have? I’m not sure rather who ever may see it rather they are democrats or republicans . I wanted to be sure before I just shared this information.
Our reply:
Yes, you may use our material. We built an extensive network of truth information that you can use on your own blogs and sites. Additionally, our audios are in an mp3 format, with a suggested thumbnail. You can lift both and create your own YT channel or add our material to your existing video platforms.
For newcomers to AIM, we created our own citizen’s version of “Reuters or Associated Press” where truth bloggers and vloggers can come by and pick up stories and content that you can use to grow and develop your influence in the world. As Frances points out below, we have been doing this for over 6 years and were as surprised as our community was when we found out that the British still controlled America and that we never won the First American Revolution the way our Pilgrims Society revisionist history books taught us in the public school indoctrination centers.
Today our decentralized network of truthers can scale out messaging that can totally devastate the opposition in a matter of hours. Just look what happened with Kamala. Monday she and Joe announce. Tuesday the biggest story on the internet, which reached the White House in a question during a presser, was how Kamala isn’t eligible to hold office.
Is she even a citizen of the United States people are now asking, everywhere….except in the corrupt, failed enemy we call the media.
Here’s how Douglas framed it over two years ago:
The New World Awakening Has Begun
AIM Patriot Frances asks:
I love listening to your audios of your research down the rabbit holes. I have been following AIM for almost 6 years. One question. Are you helping President Trump with your research so that he can clean up the swamp?
Fran
North Carolina Tarheel
Our reply: Absolutely. All will be revealed when we are no longer considered “sources and methods”. Wink.
The Kalki Avatar rides the internet, slaying ignorance wherever it arises. Be like the Kalki Avatar, AIM warriors.
Slay ignorance with ferocious truths…like the one that Kamala Harris is an illegal alien and Attorney General William Barr is sitting on his lard ass doing nothing about indicting major swamp rats, while Mike Pompeo is running around with his dirty SES state department army of attorneys, trying to keep the real foreign interference in our elections from spilling out – Kamala Harris, the foreign interloper.
Avengers Endgame with AIM Cat action
Presidential Tweets Today
.
