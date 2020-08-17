.

George Soros ran the Orange Revolution in the Ukraine for practice. Now he is running a purple revolution in America.

Then WOKE Patriots figured out what was going on and started their own purple revolution.

Civics 101, folks. But since many indoctrination centers eliminated civics from the curriculum, people are not aware of this. Step up and teach them.

To Be Eligible to Be President or Vice President the Constitution Mandates That One Has to Be a Natural Born Citizen. This Has Been Defined as Being Born in the United States or a Territory to Two Citizen Parents at the Time of Birth.

Kamala Harris does not meet these basic qualifications in order to hold office…plus nowhere has she provided her naturalization papers and until then we call her out as an

KAMALA HARRIS ILLEGAL ALIEN

Make sure your downline is well -informed of this Democrat trick to create chaos at election time. Was this to be Hillary’s October surprise so that she could step in and save the day? Get ahead of this narrative and DESTROY Kamala’s deceit.

F L A S H B A C K July 2017

Here’s what Jim Stone had to say about the mail-in ballots at the post office:

The probable real reason why Trump removed various mail sorting machines:

In 1990 I was given a tour of the mail sort center in Minneapolis. I was shown a mail sorting machine that could read each address on every letter and then print a barcode on the bottom, and then send the mail down the appropriate chutes for delivery. It did it at a blinding speed. More importantly, there was another kick out where mails would go to groups of people who would open them and read them. They were on two floors, a total of about 40 people.

Presumably they had the job of sorting out what that machine could not read, but lots of envelopes got opened. They had every type of envelope needed to re-mail after opening, and detailed printers that made it all look undisturbed, IN 1990. THAT TECH WAS THERE IN 1990 – where they could scan and re-print envelopes that looked original.

If in 1990 you could be entered into a database and have your mail hit a kick out so spooks could read it if you were of interest, how much more advanced is that tech in 2020? My bet is that Trump removed mail sort machines that had been compromised to steal the election. If you’re a Trump supporter, they wanted your vote to go right in the trash, at the sort level.

Trump should have ALL the sorting machines removed for this time period, – so many they have to do the mail the old way, by hand. The system is too compromised now for any kind of machine sorting to be trusted, they make the police state too efficient.

Trump was absolutely right.

The DemonRat base is not motivated at all. They may even be scared out of their wits to come out of their houses for fear of the CORONAS. This is what ‘dilonsfo’ noticed when he posted:

“Part of the reason, other than the cheat factor, the dems are pushing mail in ballots is because dem voters are less likely to go to the polls because of their unreasonable fear of catching the virus. Most Repubs don’t care about the virus so they will go.”

The Republican base, on the other hand, is extremely motivated.

PatrioticMemeLord speaks what many are saying:

I’m voting in person no mater what happens. I will willingly crawl through shards of broken glass, and drag my limbs every step of the way writhing in a pool of my own blood just to place a mark next to President Trump’s name.

What Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are NOT telling you.

Pictured below are human cages that dissidents, like all us patriots, will be housed in until we are all exterminated. We aren’t kidding, folks. We do not push conspiracy theories here are AIM. You had better be willing to crawl through shards of broken glass for this election.

Vote like your life depends on it.

It does.

This is where TheLastRefuge/ConservativeTreehouse/Sundance/Mark Bradman does NOT take its audience….over the pond to the Queen, Privy Council, Pilgrims. And, of course, being a proclaimed Catholic, Bradman would never look at the Pope and the rampant pedophilia in its clergy.

Drop in to see this great thread by dmills3710. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1266910124112830464.html

. Why hasn’t Conservative Treehouse reported the relationship between Zainab Ahmad and Arvinder Sambei? Why hasn’t Mark Bradman reported the long-time relationship between Robert Mueller and Arvinder Sambei? It was a F*CKING British – SES attempt to overthrow the President of the United States and Bill Barr gives us Clinesmith? Oh, that’s right. Bill Barr is SES.

As far as those executions for treason and espionage go, we will want to do it humanely; no need to frazzledrip or torture the traitors. The hell that is waiting for them will take care of that. We prefer public executions because the crimes have been going on for centuries as the Pilgrims Society did everything they could to take over the world, using their Cecil Rhodes playbook for world domination in 200 years (only a few decades left for total control). If we do not execute them now, they will continue to work their plan and more of us will be murdered until they achieve their evil ends.

By executing them publicly, the entire world can see that America is doing it part to clean up the globalist garbage. Let other nations do the same. A worldwide clean-up project to eradicate the world of swamp rats.

Our favorite metals: Gold. Silver. Lead.

The millionaires subject to the wealth tax would report it to the Franchise Tax Board along with their income taxes. They would have to report all assets including stock in publicly and privately traded corporations; interests in partnerships, private equity or hedge funds; cash, bonds and savings accounts; mutual funds, futures and options; art and collectibles; offshore financial assets, pension funds, non-mortgage debt, real property and mortgage debt.

However now that California is on the verge of passing a wealth tax, every other insolvent state will follow suit, starting with New York.

Zebra77a posts:

No nation state has ever successfully confiscated wealth from the wealthy and never will. They are wealthy because they out move, out think, and out offshore the slow moving state every time. France tried a millionaire tax in 2009 only to watch 42,000 millionaires move away before it was repealed. One thing was the millionaires kept leaving after the repeal! New York, California, and Chicago have started an exodus that is exploding.

remember1776 posted: https://speakwithanmd.com/ is the website that connected me with an MD who prescribed HCQ after a phone interview. The telemedicine MD prescribed me a 6 month supply, the pharmacy they sent it to was in Fresno, they charged $65 for HCQ, $10 for D3, $10 for zinc.

Edmond_Dontes added: I did a consultation through https://speakwithanmd.com/ and within 1-2 weeks I got it in hand here in CA. In the first line where it asked me what my primary complaint was I put that I wanted hydroxychloroquine to have on hand in case myself or my wife get sick because I know how important early treatment is. A doctor from GA who’s also licensed in CA called me like 1 day later and spoke to me about how to take it as a preventative or in case I think I got it.

Biden boat parade this weekend. And wouldn’t you know it, the pedophiles showed up!

AIM Cats on a Zoom Call . . Submitted by Sovereign Man Education funds would follow each student under proposed bill What happened: Currently, federal education funds are distributed to state governments, which then distribute those to local schools. But under legislation proposed by Senator Rand Paul, called the Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning (or SCHOOL) Act, those funds would actually follow each individual student. It would be up to the parents if they would like to spend the money sending their child to public school, or if they would rather use the money for a private school, charter school, or even homeschool supplies. For instance, the money could go towards homeschool curriculum materials, technology necessary for learning, tutoring, and even certain extracurriculars. "As the impact of the ongoing pandemic and the government response efforts continue to place parents in situations requiring greater flexibility in balancing working and providing for their families' critical needs, especially when educating their children at home, my SCHOOL Act grants them that flexibility by empowering them to use their own tax dollars to find the option that best fits their family's needs and allowing them to reclaim a bit of stability in uncertain times," said Dr. Paul. What this means: More choice is always a good thing. If the federal government is going to be in the business of spending money on education, this at least gives the recipient more control to direct their tax dollars where they see fit. It's a small step towards defunding something you disagree with, if you aren't happy with local schools. Plus it will give more options to low income people, who could use these resources to divorce themselves from a failing and dangerous school system.

