.

Raw audio file to upload to your YT site: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Lisa-Page-is-sad-and-lonely-boo-hoo.mp3

Obama’s biological father was the founder of Subud –Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo

.

This video came out yesterday, Aug 22, 2020: Trump chaplin original song final

.

As usual we were many years ahead of this refreshed and revised Charlie Chaplin message that is posted above. We posted the video below on December 1, 2014 to let the world know She has arrived. When you are ready for full disclosure, discover how the feminine divine was snuffed out by the Jesuits, aka the Roman Empire cloaked as Christians. Find out what they really did to The Mother, The Daughter, and The Holy Sophia. Gospel of Sophia Trilogy.

If you immediately reject this concept, their 2000-year multi-generational and multi-incarnational brainwashing worked. You can’t even conceive the idea of a female trinity without dismissing it summarily. All of nature shows a balance of male-female energies, from the birds and bees to the mommies and daddies. Even Odin has Frigg. Why would it be any different for the God and Goddess?

.

.

.

.

.

A little side note to all you AIM cats. We gave you the web address of an online medical service: https://speakwithanmd.com/. (Search around for services like this all over the world.)

Then we gave you this information: Australian researchers tout new ‘wonder drug’ as potential cure for coronavirus patients. Did you know that Ivermectin is a medication used to treat many types of parasite infestations? This includes head lice and scabies. Maybe it’s time to call the digital doctor with a case of head lice and get a 6 month supply of Ivermectin. Wink. Wink.

.

.

YourDaddyKnowsBest posted this image below with a note: Has Anyone Noticed Trump Supporters Love, Cherish And Want A Beautiful America… While Biden Supporters Are Rioting, Looting, Killing People And Burning Down Cities… My Future Depends On My Vote… TRUMP 2020. 🐸 PEPE 🐸

.

If Joe Biden wERE a cat. Video

.

An insider at Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s biggest advertising and PR companies, exclusively shared screenshots from a “diversity” training day in which employees received instructions by proponents of radical politics of race, which included the corporate wokeness indoctrination such as the idea that the slogan “Make America Great Again” is a form of “covert white supremacy.” Read more

.

Please do what you can to console the traitor Lisa Page by commenting on her sad, little tweet. The Tweet. This is the Great Information War. YOU are a keyboard warrior. No matter where you reside in the world, you will want to support our efforts in draining the swamp. Help us give little Lisa a better existential experience by letting your downline know what she did. Then pile on in a digital way that will drive fear into her isolating experience.

.

Antifa In The Hamptons Tim Dillion is not a Trump supporter and is making fun of us…but in a weird way, he actually creates a video meme full of truth. Archived here

.

The most favorable conditions for germs

However, the important point we want to make today is that germs can become dangerous only if they are allowed to flourish. Germs should not be allowed to flourish. Even materialists will agree with this statement, but they will no longer agree with us if we proceed further and, from the standpoint of proper spiritual science, speak about the most favorable conditions for germs.

Germs flourish most intensively when we take nothing but materialistic thoughts into sleep with us. There is no better way to encourage them to flourish than to enter sleep with only materialistic ideas, and then to work from the spiritual world with the ego and the astral body on those organs that are not part of the blood and the nervous system.

The only other method that is just as good is to live in the center of an epidemic or endemic illness and to think of nothing but the sickness all around, filled only with a fear of getting sick. That would be equally effective. If fear of the illness is the only thing created in such a place and one goes to sleep at night with that thought, it produces afterimages, Imaginations impregnated with fear. That is a good method of cultivating and nurturing germs. If this fear can be reduced even a little by, for example, active love and, while tending the sick, forgetting for a time that one might also be infected, the conditions are less favorable for the germs.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 154 – Presence of the Dead: Lecture Three: Awakening Spiritual Thoughts – Basel, May 5, 1914

.

For those of you not sure if you own real silver or not, silver has a sound. Paper ETFs don’t. If your ETFs don’t make the sound you hear below, you don’t own silver, you own an illusion of silver.

.

As you are considering homeschool curriculum, lessons, and activities, don’t forget the 4-H programs that offer a wide range of courses, including STEM, agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement. Find them at: https://4-h.org/

Additionally, check out their homeschool curriculum and see if it would interest your family life-style. https://shop4-h.org/collections/curriculum The best part of homeschooling is that the entire family can learn together!

.

How To Teach Children Multiplication Facts EASILY! There are so many great resources on YouTube and the internet to assist you in educating your children. For example, look at this fun science kit we found for growing crystals. Think about all the marvelous lessons you could explore before having your child grow her own crystal, while older brother builds a crystal radio.

However, contact Nellie Ohr if you want to learn how to assemble a ham radio.

We are THRILLLED to see Big Education, teachers’ unions, and public school indoctrination centers collapse. They over-played their hand. Their radicalized teachers will never walk back into a classroom and patriots, now ‘WOKE’ to horrific indoctrination has been going on for decades, will not send their children to these child abusers.

Let’s all work together for the benefit of our children. Do not send them back to be brainwashed by the state. Homeschool if you can. Please don’t get too worried about how well you will do …. frankly, just giving your child love and good wholesome reading and math assignments would be better than what they are going to get with the indoctrination on-line curriculum.

This hiccup in education will only be for a temporary time. Once we beat back the DEMONS with our big red stick in November, we can re-imagine America in a way that is going to be utterly phenomenal. Please educate your downline about the horrors of public school education as it currently exists. If your children have ‘left the nest” see what you can do to help a family in your neighborhood during this shift into a better education system.

.

The kitties get around the internet. Here they are trying to cat walk like Madonna. Don’t we have the finest pussies in the internet?

OwlKitty in Vogue (Madonna)

.

Att: Douglas



My deepest apologies for being a descendant of Landed Gentry and having a Great Grandfather who was a Captain in the Boer War. Shame on me.



Give my regards to Tyla, a woman with instinctive insight and good taste in Baroque music. (and no I’m not on staff at the NSA)



Michael L.

Our reply: How did you know, Michael, that I absolutely adore Baroque music!? Reminds me of a lifetime I lived during a time of beautiful art and spectacular music. Plus, the complicated patterns in the music can lift you to a higher realm of perspective. So good to play this lightly in the background when your children are working on a creative homeschool project. Baroque Music for Studying & Brain Power

.

Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! posts:

They promised that 100% of the donations would go toward wall-building efforts and described themselves as “a volunteer organization” and Kolfage would “not take a penny in salary or compensation”. People trusted. People donated.

In truth, BRIAN KOLFAGE, STEPHEN BENNON, ANDREW BADOLATO, and TIMOTHY SHEA, the defendants, collectively received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations. In particular, KOLFAGE covertly took more then $350,000 in funds that had been donated to We Build the Wall for his personal use, while BANNON, through a non-profit organization under his control (“Non-Profit-1), received over $1,000,000 from We Build the Wall, which BANNON used to, among other things, secretly pay KOLFAGE to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in BANNON’s personal expenses

Shell company, fake invoices, sham vendor arrangements. If this is true, Kolfage and Bannon and the other two guys are scum and nobody should be defending them.

Read the indictment. It’s full of details, including references to text messages and money transfers. And when Bannon and Kolfage found out the bank was under investigation, they implemented extra measures to hide what they were doing.

Notice that I said “if” the indictment is correct then Kolfage and Bannon are scum. I acknowledge the possibility that it’s not correct. However, I’m a rational person, there’s a heck of a lot of detail there which tells me they’ve got the text messages and bank docs and everything else to back up what they wrote. If I have to place a bet I’ll bet that Kolfage and Bannon did exactly what they are accused of doing. Read the indictment and you’ll understand what I mean.

Has Bannon yet claimed that none of it is true? What is he saying publicly?

.

Our response to this: Bannon is inconsequential in the war to restore the Republic. Has always been a distraction attraction.

.

We know it can be hard to say no. But you can do it because our Republic depends on each citizen having the courage to say NO to tyranny.

.

Our kitties demonstrate that they can say NO. You’re are a thinking, conscious, free human being. Say it louder and with more emphasis on the NO part.

.

Tip for those of you that love the Soda Stream canisters and are bummed that they are difficult to exchange for refills at Bed, Bath, and Beyond and other locations (due to supply chain issues), we found an online service that refills them. It is called Soda Sense. We mail two empties at a time and they are returned filled in a few days. Top notch service!

Our other favorite bubbly water is Topo Chico. Loaded with great minerals and delightful tiny bubbles that will tickle your tongue all the way down your throat, Topo Chico comes from springs in Mexico known for their healing properties. It used to be difficult to get this product all the way up here in Michigan until Coca-Cola (sigh, for all that this means) started bottling and distributing.

Just as we always recommend in our ASCEND lessons, continue to find better and better water to drink. We, too, are always striving to cleanse our bodies with the purest, freshest, most delicious water we can. Just like our recent discovery of Fever Tree Premium Tonic Water being the rock star of all quinine tonic waters. Make sure to have your Fever Tree and zinc cocktail with us every day. Any time is corona cocktail time for AIM cats who span the time zones of the globe.

.

.

Social Distancing Sign Says: “Look Away When Passing Other People”

.

Looking for other relevant Headlines and VIdeos?

Joe Biden’s mysteriously disappearing “Dislikes” on YouTube

Florida Education Commissioner says teachers who refuse to return to the classroom because of COVID-19 concerns will be “terminated”

VIDEO Most Awkward Moments From The DNC 2020

VIDEO Kamala Harris Breaks Don Lemon With Stupid

ALEXANDRA BRUCE: Could ‘COVID’ be the Cover for the Great Reset?

Movers in N.Y.C. Are So Busy They’re Turning People Away

VIDEO Police Raid Man’s Home, Forcibly Quarantine for Refusing COVID-19 Test

Michigan College Unleashes “Mandatory” App To Track Students At All Times

‘Footloose’ Comes to Life in New York: Governor Cuomo Bans Dancing

Governments make policy based on information they know to be largely unsubstantiated or flat-out false.

Arrest Made In Viral Hate Crime Against 7-Year-Old With MAGA Hat

Over 1,500 Patriots showed up for a rally in Orem, Utah against mask mandates and the NWO.

Snopes lies again. Says story of Kamala Harris slave-owning ancestors is false

Haunting Photos of San Francisco’s Desolate Financial District During Morning “Rush Hour”: Visual Effects of Work-from-Home

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts ruled this week that all students from six months old up to 30-year-old graduate students will be required to receive a flu vaccination by December 31, even though attending classes remotely through Zoom or online class models. Doctors have also recommended injecting lithium into the public water supply to combat record high rates of depression and suicide during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Read more

Ron Paul: Fedcoin: A New Scheme for Tyranny and Poverty

This video seemed to be a beautiful way to end today’s Cat Report. The Importance Of Mary Magdalene & The Return Of The Divine Sophia We do not agree with the Gnostic interpretation of Sophia – that She is some lopsided part of the Holy Trinity, stuck somewhere inside the Holy Spirit. This video has a few frames that suggest this. The divine feminine is part of Her own trinity – Mother-Daughter-Holy Sophia – that exists alongside the Father-Son-Holy Spirit trinity.

That being said, lose yourself in the beautiful words of this creation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

