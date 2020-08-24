.

The Traitors Come Out From Hiding. Now we will watch them commit treason upon treason to hide their Senior Executive Service Crimes against the united states.

“Earlier today [John] Brennan was informed by [U.S. Attorney John] Mr. Durham that he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation and that he is only a witness to events that are under review,” said Nick Shapiro, a Brennan spokesman at the end of the DOJ review of any misconduct related to the origins of the Russia probe. “The interview was conducted at CIA headquarters and lasted eight hours.” As reported by the Crown’s propagandist Sara Carter.

“History offers a number of examples of labor gaining value while capital lost its footing. The Black Death killed so much of the workforce (40% or more) that the survivors were able to command a premium for their labor and also break free of feudal constraints by moving to so-called “free cities” in the Netherlands and elsewhere to set up shop as independent craftspeople / entrepreneurs. This fueled the rise of the middle class and what we might call classical capitalism, as opposed to the distorted, parasitic, predatory finance capitalism that dominates the global economy today.

Another example is the hyper-inflation in pre-Nazi Germany, when owners of capital (financial wealth) complained bitterly about the soaring wages demanded by skilled craftspeople. Think about it: a rich person needs some welding, plumbing, etc. done as a necessity, not as a luxury. The skilled worker refuses payment in increasingly worthless “money” (currency) and demands payment in gold or silver. What can the (formerly rich) person do but pony up the gold?”

strateshooter posts:

It seems to me that AntiFa and BLM are primarily made up of what I call the EDUCATED USELESS…. young kids who have been over educated beyond their maturity level in useless subjects such as political science and social studies and who can find no real economic role in society except to complain about it. Give me a plumber, nurse, electrician any day over these nobody fools.

Examples of some ‘educated useless’, pictured below:

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

President Trump Tweets: “Next we’ll turn to people of the Biden inner circle”, said by Chris Wallace of @FoxNews after unsuccessfully GRILLING Mark Meadows. Then all softball questions to a group of Biden lightweights, including Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

Chris Wallace “forgot” to ask a very weak and pathetic Schumer puppet, Senator Chrisie Coons, why Biden fought me when I put an extremely early BAN on people coming into our Country from heavily infected China. Biden later admitted I was right! But why no question?”

Chromosome 8 disorders – What is a chromosomal abnormality

Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA

VIDEO Peggy Hall Hush Money to Companies to keep customers in masks and promote social engineering.

Starts tonight. Line-up of speakers includes globalists like Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, plus a serving of RINOS and Romneys. Republican National Convention, 2020/Schedule and speakers

George Thomas Conway III has suddenly Resigned for the Lincoln Project the same time Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway has announced her Resignation from The White House is a mere Coincidence of Unusual Timing

Watch this tweet video, then share with your downline

Inquiring minds are also checking out these headlines

Trump administration authorizes use of ‘very effective’ convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19

W.H.O. Issues Directive for Child Masks, Says Coronavirus Pandemic Could Last 2 Years

VIDEO Peggy Hall Hush Money to Companies

VIDEO Lumber Prices Are Out Of Control 830 per Thousand

20 US presidents who belonged to secret societies . Written two days ago, yet no mention of the Pilgrims Society – the ultimate secret club that the globalshits don’t want you to know about. BTW, here’s their address in case you would like to register a complaint with their new world disorder operation.

Wildfires Burn 1 million Acres in California

Richard Grenell on Trump: ‘He Doesn’t Play Identity Politics’

QAnon: What is it and how did we get here? (From fake news point of view. This is their INVISIBLE ENEMY)

VIDEO Tom Fitton: Mr. Durham was appointed in April, 2019 and we’ve zero arrests and minor one plea deal.

Detroit Absentee Ballot Chaos: ‘So Inaccurate We Can’t Even Attempt to Make Right’

Private Equity Billionaire Leon Black To Receive Subpoena Over Decades-Long Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

VIDEO Housing Peak? 2010 Record In Mortgage Delinquencies

The streamable is below, but for our email subscribers, link here: https://streamable.com/401tms

SOMETHING VERY STRANGE IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The propagandist and the globalist get together for Sunday spin. Make sure to vote ALL RED in November, even if you have to vote for globalist cucks like Lindsey Graham. We will take care of him post-election.

For now, the strategy is to hold on to all RED POSITIONS on the board.

After we arrest this traitorous p.o.s. for treason, we can fill his spot with a MAGA-KAG representative. So go all-in for the RINOS and nevertrumpers, knowing that we will remove them after November 3, in most glorious fashion.

Sheryl Atkinson, member of the fake news media, seems to be getting some redpills these days. We dropped in to her husband’s YT and placed a comment under her video yesterday with an invitation to come over to the American Intelligence Media and see what REAL TRUTH looks like. The comment was been removed. What does that tell you about this info-babe? What will happen to your comments? Search Controls: Mind Control

Posting this again, but mirrored from a different site. Save for your records as it keeps getting removed. If you haven’t seen it, please do so now and share with your downline. 5G Apocalypse

“In her book, ‘Boarding School Syndrome: The Psychological Trauma of the “Privileged” Child’ Joy Schaverien identified a cluster of symptoms and behaviors, which she classified as ‘Boarding School Syndrome’. The premise is that children sent to boarding school at an early age suffer the sudden and irrevocable loss of their primary attachments and this constitutes a significant trauma.

The children are also unsafe because, in some schools, they are at the mercy of bullies and sexual predators. To adapt to the system, a defensive and protective encapsulation of the self may be acquired; the true identity of the person then remains hidden. This pattern may continue into adult life, distorting intimate relationships. In psychotherapy, the transference dynamics may replay the hidden childhood trauma of repeated losses. Based on additional clinical material the talk will draw attention to the ways in which this syndrome may present in psychotherapy. It will give a sense of the depth of trauma, including sexual abuse, which is often missed when a patient mentions they attended a boarding school.”

Learn more from this video Boarding School Syndrome: In Conversation with Joy Schaverien

The Lion King – Starring OwlKitty Pt. 1

The Lion King – Starring OwlKitty Pt. 2

