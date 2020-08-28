.

Trump delivers acceptance speech at the RNC | Full

.

Ave Maria at the White House

Christopher Macchio – Listen or purchase his music

.

Be Best ✅

.

Amazing fireworks and Christopher Macchio wrapped up the RNC Convention

.

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

The Gabriels are sharing our personal spiritual path, publicly; if our message doesn’t resonate with you, then find a path that does. Wouldn’t the world be magnificent if we all strive for goodness, or as Melania Trump would say, “Be Best”, or the Gabriels write in their third volume of The Gospel of Sophia trilogy, Sophia Christos Initiation, “Be Pure.”

Not everyone will take the same path to truth, beauty and love. In our amazing collection of books, which are free to download, you will learn about many spiritual languages and types of morality training that can help on your spiritual path “back home.”

Who doesn’t like a hopeful prophecy, especially from Kim Clemente. We believe in miracles. Do you?

.

Who is Esther?

.

.

The Seven Great Hermetic Principles – ROBERT SEPEHR

After you watch the video above, you may want to know how you can prepare yourself for ascension. We prepared a special “diet” to assist you in achieving better health and spiritual awakening. We thought that at some point folks might want to know how we achieved our “awakening” as demonstrated through our writings and videos. An important component in this was cleansing and balancing our chakras.

.

Fatima Is Unfolding Before Our Eyes

.

Douglas arranged these meditations for teachers. We begin each day of our lessons with meditations like this so that we can connect to you as “homeschool” students in the AIM School of Truth. As you begin your day as a teacher, whether in home or in school, welcome the higher beings and angels into your learning environment.

.

Please, please do not torture our beautiful Wisdom Children with this social engineering. “New Normal School” aka Concentration Camps The current school situation will not last long. You heard President Trump promise school choice in his speech last night. Keep your special angels at home. It’s literally a war zone for their minds.

.

Headlines FOr Truth Hungry AIM Cats

Video Nancy Pelosi says there should not be any Debates

The Deeply Troubling Legacy of Kamala Harris

VIDEO Lord & Taylor to close all stores; begins going-out-of-business sales

With No Buyer In Sight, Lord & Taylor Liquidates All Stores

VIDEO Meet K-1 Waiter | Japanese ramen chain introduces robot for distanced service

Germany Imposes Fine For All Non-Mask Wearers In New National Crackdown

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Step Down Due to Health Concerns

Multiple videos – The Republican convention ends on a high note – literally

No California Shouldn’t Decriminalize Adult Sex With 14-Year-Olds

An NBA so woke it cancels itself

Hundreds of Former Bush, McCain Aides Endorse Biden for President

U.S. Marshals Announce Recovery Of DOZENS Of Missing Children In Georgia

Rescue (Lauren Daigle) Cover by Operation Underground Railroad Ambassadors

.

Hans Wilhelm – REINCARNATION, KARMA, CHAKRAS, LIFE BEFORE BIRTH & WHY ARE WE HERE?

.

How Sacred Geometry is embedded in Your DNA – Secrets of Geometric Art

.

The Earthing Movie: The Remarkable Science of Grounding (full documentary)

.

The globalshits in the RNC (aka puppets and agents of the Pilgrims Society) have no place in the Trump Republican Party so they are joining their Pilgrims Society colleagues in the DNC.

.

.

.

.

It’s good vs evil. Couldn’t be more “in your Face” than it is. VOte all Red on November 3.

SON OF GOD

.

Benefits of 741 Hz Solfeggio Frequency. Under this headline link you will find several beautiful videos that can be used for the purposes described. We brought one of them to the top of the page.

741Hz Cleanse Infections | Dissolve Toxins | Boost Immune System Naturally

