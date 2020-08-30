..

Can’t believe how awful the censorship is. Here in this space, we had a great video of the London protest where David Icke gave a rousing speech to British patriots. YouTube has removed it. The one below shows the excitement of one of the participants; Icke’s speech can also be heard.

THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED!!! – DAVID ICKE SPEAKS AT 9.00

Thank you AIM Patriot Jazz for sending in this video of David’s speech: David Icke makes appearance London Freedom March 29th August

Vernon Coleman weighs in on the protest: 29th August 2020 London Rally Speech

Not to be outdone by the Brits, Germans showed up in mass to protest lockdowns, face masks, and the march to genocide. Germans know all about genocide and clearly see the agenda of global exterminations. Coronavirus: Thousands protest against COVID-19 measures in Berlin

Then, British patriots moved their protest to Downing Street

Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics In archived format.

So get this straight – based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx, the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus.

Sounds like crimes against humanity to us…. and one of those pesky crimes that will need to see both Birx and Fauci face Nuremburg-type trials for the whole world to see, including their executions, if found guilty.

Swiss patriots were protesting the masks and vaccinations, too! Switzerland: Anti-mask and anti-vaccination demonstration in Zurich (The video will not embed, so please click on the highlighted link.)

In Paris, the bikers were making their protest heard loud and clear.

Sweden: ‘Made in China’ CCP Virus Testing Kits Display False Positive Results

Casting Crowns – Praise You In This Storm. A salute and prayer to all the freedom warriors around the world.

deagesntwizzles posts:

Full article, on how the Riots are helping create Trump voters and Hurting Biden: How Chaos in Kenosha Is Already Swaying Some Voters in Wisconsin

This is why its essential that we avoid any involvement with the riots. So long as its a purely democratic phenomenon, it’s their fault, and we win.

Solihin Millin interview with the Victorian police after being arrested. “Details of the charge: The accused at Greater Melbourne between the 16th of August 2020 and the 27th of August 2020 did incite another person/persons to pursue a course of conduct that involved the commission of an offence by promoting a planned protest with the intention to incite person/persons to contravene namely s 203 (1) of the Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 by encouraging them to not wear masks and also to leave their residence without a specified reason as provided by the stay at home directions restricted areas.”

You will find a carefully crafted OPEN LETTER HERE. This is NOT a petition. Patriots are calling on Parliamentary Ministers to NOT endorse the new State Emergency Bill. Parliament will sit to vote on the Bill in a couple of days and we need to let all the Ministers know that the Bill goes against the Will of We The People of Victoria.



We CANNOT sit back and watch as businesses are being destroyed and abolished, our economy ruined, resulting in a significant increase in suicides, family violence, child abuse and mental illness, and human rights and privacy rights abrogated.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

From an officer in Oklahoma.

Went for a quick bite to eat today, and while standing in line, I was asked by a large group of bikers to cut in front of them. I declined, but they insisted. As I made my way past them they all thanked me and shook my hand, each one introducing themselves. When I got to the front, they asked if they could pray for me. Said a quick prayer for me and I for them. They then tried to buy my lunch which I politely refused. Get to the counter to pay and the owner told me it was on the house. So I dumped all the cash I had in the tip jar. Was a nice change of pace to feel appreciated and respected instead of feared or hated. Thanks for making my day!!

How to go From the Consumer Mindset to the Creating Abundance

American suburban hunters waiting for ANTIFA and BLM. ‘Gonna get them some commie-fascist ass.’

Clarity of our consciousness in the life after death

In all the experiences I have been describing, man’s consciousness is far clearer and more awake than the ordinary consciousness of his life on Earth. It is most important to distinguish the various degrees of human consciousness. Consciousness during dream-life is dull, consciousness during waking life is clear, consciousness after death still clearer. As a dream is to reality, so is all our life on Earth in comparison with the clarity of our consciousness in the life after death. Moreover, at each new stage in the life after death, consciousness becomes still clearer, still more alert.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 231 – Supersensible Man: Lecture IV – The Hague, 17th November 1923 (evening)

I am not your human guinea pig!

Michael Moore & Bill Maher Beg Dems To Wake Up: “Enthusiasm For Trump OFF THE CHARTS! Are You Ready For Trump Victory?”

VIDEO Mother finds alleged tracking devices in her daughters Victoria’s Secret Pink bras

Video Are U.S. lumber mills being set on fire?

Is Feminazi Governor Is Governor Whitmer using state power to harass someone who sued her?

Most COVID-19 Deaths In Palm Beach County Can’t Be Attributed To Coronavirus Alone, Medical Records Reveal

Schiff, Pelosi Livid After Intel Community Ditches ‘Manipulated’ Election Briefings For Written Updates

DOPAMINE

A reward. Beautiful fireworks cap off Republican National Convention

OXYTOCIN

Some love. Puppies and Kittens Best Friends Compilation

SEROTONIN

A walk in nature. Zion National Park. Autumn

ENDORPHIN

A laugh. Covid-19 Homeschooling Prayer #160

