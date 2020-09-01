.

BREAKING intelligence report for those who know the significance of the materials contained. In a week or so we will give an audio report on what all of this means for the Pilgrims Society and your favorite operatives in the SWAMP.

Pilgrims Society Rockefeller Foundation (501(c)(3)) invested over $70 million in Bridgewater – James Comey’s former employer where he was chief counsel

Comey served as chief counsel for Bridgewater Associates (2010-11), the largest hedge fund in the world. In 2012, Comey’s Bridgewater salary was $6,632,616 just before taking over the helm at the FBI. In his first year at the FBI, he received another $3.3 million in Bridgewater severance cash outs.

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2009). Annual Report, 2009. RF Archives.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2016/07/fbi-director-comey-not-qualified-to.html

Pilgrims Society Rockefeller fund holds $70 million in “Lone Cascade, L.P.” – an interlocked fund leading to an investment labyrinth run by Goldman Sachs and E&Y

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2009). Annual Report, 2009. RF Archives.

https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/nodes/82008885

Rockefeller Foundation invested heavily in mega-hedge fund ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS

“Adage Capital Partners top equity holdings include Apple, Honeywell International, Exxon Mobil, Phillip Morris International, General Electric, Potash Corp, Coca Cola, Chevron, International Business Machines (IBM), and Microsoft, listed in order of decreasing fund allocations”

There is nothing “non-profit” about this investment

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2009). Annual Report, 2009. RF Archives.

.

The Pilgrims Rockefeller Foundation funds The Clinton Foundation / CHINA , thus proving their non-profit status is a criminal fraud

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2008). Annual Report, 2008. RF Archives.

Pilgrims Society Rockefeller Foundation owns Bain Capital’s butt (Mitt Romney)

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2007). Annual Report, 2007. RF Archives.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2005-02-05-APAX-EUROPE-VI-A-LP-UK-Co-No-LP009868-Form-LP6-Change-Notice-Companies-House-(UK)-Feb-05-2005.pdf#page=4

.

Rockefeller Foundation hides massive interlocking financial relationships with planetary company partners inside London (APAX Europe, see list below). Includes Wellcome Trust (UK), Allianz, Amherst, Canadian Imperial Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Emory, DaimlerChrysler, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse Mellon Bank, MIT, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Pantheon Europe, Prudential, Shell, City of Zurich.

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2005). Annual Report, 2005. RF Archives.

APAX EUROPE VI-A, L.P. UK Co. No. LP009868. (Feb. 05, 2005). Form LP6, Change Notice. Companies House (UK).

.

APAX EUROPE VI-A, L.P. UK Co. No. LP009868. (Feb. 05, 2005)



522 Fifth Avenue Fund, LP. AFA Sjukf6rsakringsaktiebolag AFA Trygghetsf6rsakringsaktiebolag Allianz Leben Private Equity Fonds 2001 GmbH Alplnvest Partners Fund of Funds Custodian II A B.V. Alternative Assets Fund L.L.C. (Series 2004) Amherst College, Trustees of Antony Robert Arthur Street Fund II, L.P. Aryeh Insurance Company of Israel Ltd Auda Secondary Fund L.P. Auda Secondary Fund LLC Axa Belgium S.A. Axa Sun Life Private Equity (No. 1) LP AZ-SGD Private Equity Fonds GmbH BA Partners Fund Ill, L.L.C. BA Partners Fund IV – International Master Fund, L.L.C. Bayerische Hypo-und Vereins Bank Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CGR/PE, L.L.C. Christopher Keith Beale Church Commissioners for England Church Pension Fund (The) Citigroup Private Equity Partners LP. Clal Insurance Company Ltd Commonfund Capital International Partners IV, L.P. CPP Investment Board Private Holdings Inc. Craig Hartley Ferguson Gibson Credit Suisse Anlagestiftung Crossroads Series XVII Master Holding Fund 19, L.P. DaimlerChrysler Pension Trust e.V. Denver Public Schools Retirement System Diageo Pension Trust Limited as trustee of the Diageo Pension Scheme Eiffel Investment Pte Ltd Emory University European Private Equity Holding L.L.C. Flintshire County Council Fonds de Pensions Complementaire Nestl9, Fort Washington Private Equity Investors IV, L.P. Frank Raymond Bazeley GE Frankona Rueckvers Beteiligungs AG Hadar Insurance Company Ltd. Hadley Trust (The) HF! Private Equity Ltd Howard Hughes Medical Institute Israel Phoenix Assurance Co. Ltd. James Bell JP Morgan European Pooled Corporate Finance Private Investors II L.L.C. Kenneth Ernest Rigby Kommunernes Pensionsforsikring A/S Kresge Foundation (The) Lancashire County Pension Fund Länsförsäkringar Liv – Länsförsäkringar Leumi & Co. Investment House Ltd. llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company Lord Moore of Lower Marsh Lumiere Opportunity Company Eur Shares MacArthur Foundation, The John D. and Catherine T. Manchester Pension Fund, Tameside MBC Re Greater Mark Stuart Tittley Mellon Bank, N.A., as Trustee for The Pennsylvania State University Trust MERS Investment Partnership, L.P. Michael Anthony Hanson Michael Bernard Riley Michigan, State Treasurer MIT – Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. MLIM DivPEP II, LLC Montalcino Holdings Limited New Mexico State Investment Council Land Grant Grant Permanent Fund New Mexico State Investment Council Severance Tax Permanent Fund Nicholas John Corby Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd Nordea Pension Denmark, livsforsikringsselskab A/S Notre Dame, University of, du Lac Orexis s.ar.I., Pantheon Europe Fund Ill Limited Pantheon Europe Fund IV Limited Pantheon GP Limited Pantheon International Participations PLC Partners Group Private Equity Performance Holding Limited PCFG Private Equity Investments Limited Pearl Holding Limited Peder Smedvig Capital AS Pension Fund for Health Mental and Social Interests Foundation PEP G.P. Philip William Hulme and Janet Hulme (as trustees of The Hadley Trust) Pittsburgy, University of, Commonwealth System of Higher Education Pomona College Portfolio Advisors Ill-A, Ltd. Private Equity Europa Plus Treuhand GmbH Private Equity European Partners II L.P. Prudential Life Insurance Company of America (The) Railways Pension Trustee Company Limited (as Trustee of the Railways Pension Schemes) Railways Pension Trustee Company Ltd RAS Asset Management SGR S.p.A. – Fonda RAS Private Equity Partners Robeco European Private Equity C.V. Robeco Global Private Equity C.V., Rockefeller Foundation (The) Roger Tomlinson Rolls-Royce Pension Fund, Eley as Trustees of The RSH Managed Funds Limited San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association Scottish Widows Investment Partnership Limited Selected Private Equity Fund of Funds Portfolio 2 ShaPE Capital (Cayman) Limited Shell Pensions Trust Ltd, as Trustee of Shell Contributory Pension Fund Shell Trust (Bermuda) Ltd, as Trustee of Shell Overseas Contributory Pension Fund SIMA Private Equity 3 GmbH & Co. Standard Life European Private Equity Trust PLC Stephen Phillip Barendt Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP Storebrand International Private Equity IV Ltd. Sylvie Winckler Technopreneur Investment Ill Pie Ltd Terence David Stock The Brinson Non-U.S. Partnership Fund – 2004 Primary Fund L.P. The RSH Executive Pension Scheme Tundra Investors SA, The 2004 Primary Brinson Non-U.S. Partnership Fund Offshore Series Company Ltd. UBS Fund Services (Cayman) Ltd. UBS Pension Fund USC – University of Southern California Van Leer Group Foundation Vanderbilt University Vega Invest (Guernsey) Limited Wellcome Trust Limited (The), as trustee of The Wellcome Trust Westport European Private Equity Programme IV Limited Partnership Westport European Private Equity Programme V Limited Partnership Wincap Financial S.A. Wirral Borough Council, Trustees of Dartmouth College Wolverhampton City Council West Midlands Pension Fund Worldstar Limited Zurich, City of, Pension Fund

The Rockefeller Foundation invests in Facebook funder Accel Partners (Chairman James W. Breyer: “super bullish on China”) and Sequoia Capital China, LP Cayman Island

Such “non-profits” should be abolished immediately and their employees prosecuted for racketeering, treason and sedition

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2005). Annual Report, 2005. RF Archives.

https://www.accel.com/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sequoia_Capital

Sequoia Capital has invested in over 1000 companies since 1972, including Apple, Google, Oracle, Nvidia, GitHub, PayPal, LinkedIn, Stripe, Bird,[17] YouTube, Instagram, Yahoo!, PicsArt and WhatsApp.[18] The combined current public market value for these companies is over $1.4 trillion, equivalent to 22 percent of Nasdaq.[3] Its portfolio is mainly in financial services, healthcare, outsourcing, and technology.[16] As of 2017, they have exited in 68 initial public offerings and 203 acquisitions.[19]

.

The Rockefeller Foundation invests in both Tavistock (London, UK, founded 1920) brain washing institute & Marvel entertainment (NY, USA, founded 1939)

The Rockefeller Foundation is a Pilgrims Society threat to civilization.

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2003). Annual Report, 2003. RF Archives.

CellTech is an N.M. Rothschild & Sons biotech founded by Lord Victor Rothschild, the father of modern biotech investing

The Rockefeller Foundation is heavily invested in Avid Technology, controlled by California Sen. Diane Feinstein and her husband Richard C. Blum (combined net worth $94 million). Avid technology pushes propaganda as “news” directly onto TV station teleprompters—mind control.

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2004). Annual Report, 2004. RF Archives.

Top investments held by Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Blum Capital… Diane’s husband is real estate investor Richard Blum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

