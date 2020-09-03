.

The Rockefeller Foundation is nothing but a Pilgrims Society/DNC/RINO political slush fund. They funded the startup capital for the Clinton Foundation’s Teneo Strategy Consulting spin off.

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2011). Annual Report, 2011. RF Archives.

The Rockefeller Foundation abused its non-profit status by providing more than $3.5 million start-up capital for Clinton Foundation offspring, Teneo Strategy Consulting, in 2011

The Rockefeller Foundation provided the start-up capital for Teneo Strategy Consulting that was founded in Jun. 2011 by Declan Kelly, Paul Keary, and Doug Band.

Kelley had been Obama Special Envoy for Northern Ireland (Sep. 2009 – May 2011). Within one year, “he had raised “considerable sums” for the Clinton Foundation.

Band created the Clinton Global Initiative in 2005. Band created the Clinton Foundation in 1997.

The Rockefeller Foundation funds the leftist Tides Foundation in violation of their 501(c)(3) charity status.

The Rockefeller Foundation heavily invested in IDG Accel China, China government, Accel Partners (Facebook), Clinton Foundation and CFR in 2011. All for political activity in violation of their charitable status

IDG Accel was formed by the father-son Pilgrims Society team of John P. and James W. Breyer. John moved to China decades ago to construct the Chinese venture capital business. James was CEO of the National Venture Capital Association (2004) and was chairman and lead venture funder of Facebook also in 2004, along with Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman.

James W. Breyer notoriously told Forbes and the global investing community in 2011 (the same year as this Rockefeller 2011 Report) that he is “super bullish on China.”

So is the leftist political funder “non-profit” The Rockefeller Foundation.

Kerry Dolan. (Nov. 03 2011). Superstar Venture Capitalist Jim Breyer Is Super Bullish On China. Forbes.

No problem. All he has to do is tweet.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting,.. Trump tweets

…..go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives…. Trump tweets

….after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated. YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed”. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! Trump tweets

The video below was placed on the last Cat Report, post publication. We offer it below for those who may have missed it and to make sure email subscribers have a copy for their files.

[New Documentary] The Hampstead Case

PEDOGATE UPDATE: 87 Politicos Investigated, Arrested, Prosecuted, Convicted, Sentenced and/or Incarcerated for Underage Sex Crimes

The Hidden Alliance Has Merged – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Merge Policy With Big Labor Unions To Support $15/Hr Minimum Wage

U.S. Won’t Join Global Coronavirus Vaccine Effort Because It’s Led By The WHO

Here’s the world’s most prominent propaganda rag trying to make sense out of Qanon and make people fearful of its movement.

China: Uyghur Doctor Says She Killed Infants, Tore Wombs out of Women

Dr. Birx urges aggressive face mask enforcement

Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud FBI Interview Notes Released

Facebook May Soon Prevent Australian Users From Sharing News On Its Platform

So sad to see that Candace has not educated herself about crown agents, Senior Executive Service, the Pilgrims Society, and the British attempt to overthrow the President. As a leading voice in supporting President Trump, you would think she would be better informed than what this tweet indicates.

The DEMs are getting desperate—Look at the emails they’re sending to previous donors!

‘This can’t go on’: Detroit primary ballots went unchecked, GOP poll challengers say Apple And Google Update Contact Tracing Software

Japan Plans To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine To All Citizens For Free

Global Pedogate Network Explained in Remarkable Detail

Shawn Stevenson [VIDEO]. (Aug. 15, 2020). Mask Facts: The Science & History of Masks in Medicine. The Model Health Show.

Shawn Stevenson [SOURCE DATA]. (Aug. 15, 2020). Mask Facts: The Science & History of Masks in Medicine. The Model Health Show.

https://themodelhealthshow.com/maskfacts/

