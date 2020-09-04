.

GLOBAL GENOCIDE. Right in our faces. Bill Gates : “You Don’t Have A Choice”

Nuremberg Trials 2. 0 Start fortifying your downlines on what the Nuremberg Trials were. We have uncovered massive crimes against humanity by people with well-known names and prominent political positions. The evidence is overwhelming that a secret society called the Pilgrims Society is running a genocide operation to exterminate humanity. Demand that the membership list of this secret society be made public and its leaders face trial for the entire world to see.

Yeah…they are the same secret society that John F. Kennedy warned us about and here we are decades later and they are still trying to eliminate a United States president.

We then go to the next level of operations, on down… until the very last swamp rat is tried in public. We want these trials to be expedient as we are sick and damn tired of their century-after-century global tyranny. Been going on since we were all born. Enough already. Off with their heads so that our children and grandchildren…as well as our own future incarnations can live in peace and with prosperity.

Warning: Graphic.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Pilgrims-and-the-New-World-Order.mp3

CDC: There is no Pandemic

CDC: There is no pandemic.

Join the army for Trump. Meet MAGA patriots and help restore the Republic.

President Trump tweets: Volunteer to be a Trump Election Poll Watcher. Sign up today!

DOJ Begins Indicting Portland (and National) Rioters With Federal “Civil Disorder” Charges

Discover Blocks Credit Card Donations To Christian Site Collecting For Alleged Teen Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Washed Up and Blown Out!

Pelosi’s Haircut Conspiracy and Why It Matters

We love seeing the truth about Leader Technologies and Michael McKibben spread through the internet. This pdf comes from someone in Germany who isn’t even a member of the AIM community. He sent it to Michael for review and obtained his information from another realm of consciousness other than the area of the internet where all of us hang out.

There are many inventors and creators like Mike who have been ripped off by the U. S. Patent Office and the British SERCO cabal that runs it. Steve Morton is another such inventor. His story is found under the headline link below. We stay in touch with Steve and have the details of the government’s theft of his invention.

Make sure the inventors and creators in your downline know that the U. S. Patent Office is a “front” for patent theft for the Pilgrims Society and its operatives. Unless we get a BIG RED WIN in November, we can all kiss property right protections good-bye for good. The elites see us as human cattle that are to be harvested, from trafficked children for their sex pleasures to the ideas and imaginations in our head. They claim that they own it all and we exist on a prison planet.

Steve Morton: Robert Mueller Role in FBI Cover-Up of Patent Theft by Lockheed (James Comey) Partner Fincantieri Sanctioned by Department of State (Hillary Clinton) — Is Obama-Era Rachael Weaver in House Oversight Working with Rogue FBI to Stop This Investigation?

The BBC propaganda is completely BONKERS!! Listen for yourself as the British rulers desperately try to get ahead of the narrative about Bill Gates’ evil attempt to poison humanity with his untested, deadly vaccines as he and the Pilgrims Society nudge humanity towards genocide. Make sure your downline isn’t a sucker for BBC propaganda.

AIM Patriot Georgene asks: I was wondering if you think that things like the BodyAlign.com and the Ionic Shields that are wore around the neck are of any use or just a way to get money. I was thinking of getting them but was afraid it was just a con. I really would appreciate your thoughts.

Our reply: We haven’t tested these so cannot comment. We have tested the ones at Safe Space Protection and have several of their devices in our home, office, and auto. Plus, don’t forget the sigils that you can download for free and place around your living environment. We also recommend shungite. The key to best protection is a process of “layering”, where you use several devices, operating in the same area. We posted this article to assist you in getting started:

How to Antidote EMFs and 5G

AIM Patriot Charles sent in the video attached in the link – Urgent Warning Food Supply Being Spiked With Brucellosis. It was removed before the Cat Report went out. The video narrator was warning people that the food supply has been spiked with brucellosis in order to create a mass outbreak of symptoms that look like those found with COVID- 19. In order to make sure your family is not infected, cook all of your meats and frozen foods thoroughly before consuming. Get the word out.

“Brucellosis is a bacterial infection that spreads from animals to people. Most commonly, people are infected by eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products. Sometimes, the bacteria that cause brucellosis can spread through the air or through direct contact with infected animals.

Signs and symptoms of brucellosis may include fever, joint pain and fatigue. The infection can usually be treated with antibiotics. However, treatment takes several weeks to months, and the infection can recur.” Source

First Lady Melania Trump’s Message for National Preparedness Month

AIM Patriot Linda reports:

We were successful in our contact with speakwithanmd.com. They were great. It took a few days to get the drug store situation straightened out. They surprisingly took our insurance info…because of the small copay. They called the script into our regular pharmacy and we got word that a couple of hours later it was filled. The doctor suggested that we go with the Ivermectin as that would be easier to obtain through Walmart. He gave me a 60 pill script insurance (Blue Cross) which covered all but $16 out of $160.

Thanks for your great info between that and just finishing the production of our first bottle of Silver Water, we are now sitting down to OUR Tonic Water Cocktail (made with our Soda Stream and some syrup called Top Hat (which sounds very much like your Fever Tree Recipe) to celebrate a successful day! Cheers!!!

Our reply: We hope everyone in our audience is defending themselves against the war that is going on in the bloodstream. Long before we heard of COVID-19, we were drinking a swig of homemade colloidal silver water each day and following the ASCEND diet. The corona cocktail has been added to our diet; however, Douglas had a difficult time digesting the tonic water. Instead, he opted for the prophylactic use of hydroxychloroquine which was easy to obtain through SpeakToAnMD. Tyla is loving the Fever Tree and didn’t feel she needed the HCQ.

We hope that you are educating your downline about this and encouraging them to try some of these solutions. It would be great if we could all do our part “on the ground” to stay healthy and vaccine-free.

Don’t forget the CBDs! We take some every day. Here’s a reminder of how the cannabinoid system works and why you may want to nourish it with daily CBDs.

Ex-Soldier ARRESTED for Facebook post in Melbourne

AIM Patriot Paul (Australia) reports in:

Daniel Andrews has swayed 3 Independents (they sold out Victorians to the fascist regime) to accept his new State of Emergency, albeit for 6 months. I’ve been told that the Freedom March on Saturday in Melbourne has been postponed till the 19th till after Andrews announcement on Sunday as to what Victoria’s future looks like; depending on the outcome this may affect the response and wake more Victorians up.

Victoria is now a ‘surveillance state’

Doctors stand up to Andrews Here

Paul continues, “We had helicopters flying around for about 2 hours at 2am this morning – is this intimidation?”

Cicada 3301: An Internet Mystery. We participated with the Cicada 3301 puzzle back in 2016 with its puzzle iteration called “Q”. The video below explains how a mysterious group of internet puzzlers tried to solve the puzzle throughout the years. Each year had a different puzzle. In 2016, the group had a prize for the winner – something that they called the Spear of Destiny.

When you read about the various “histories” of Qanon, make sure the historian gives the complete history. Who was “Q” before there was Qanon? What was the purpose of this global puzzle game? Have they been successful?

Heartbeats – commercial

AIM Cats vs Fortnite

