Rockefeller Foundation Is A Criminal Enterprise Trying to Destroy the United States and President Trump

The Rockefeller Foundation shuffled $$$ Millions in seed money into a Clinton political hack in 2009

This is hard proof that the foundation must lose its charity tax-exemption as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and disgorge its ill-gotten gains, at least since the crime of funding TENEO STRATEGY

This fraud is grounds to demand disgorgement for the damages done as the fruit of a poisonous tree, we believe

Sep. 04, 2020—A foundation that is awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit tax-exempt status is generally prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity.

In exchange for the public privilege not to pay taxes that is granted by We the People, The Rockefeller Foundation committed to benefit all Americans, not just one’s political partisans.

In theory, this principle is overseen and policed by the IRS. Abusers are supposed to lose their tax-exempt status. This is the principle that restrains church pastors, for example, from talking politics in the pulpit. It also retrains a school board from actively campaigning for a school bond levy request that they created.

The evidence shows clearly that The Rockefeller Foundation, with well over $3 billion in holdings, abuses its tax-exempt status and aggressively pursues its well-funded, hard left Pilgrims Society socialist/communist political agenda to subdue approved humans and eliminate the rest.

This political partisanship is obviously willful and illegal. Maybe this is why they employed 12 different law firms in 2011 alone. How many attorney firms does it take to hide systemic tax fraud? About a dozen apparently.

THE CLINTONS & THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION FRAUDS

Starting in 2009, when Hillary Clinton became Secretary of State, The Rockefeller Foundation engaged in massive, provable charity fraud by providing major seed capital funding to Clinton Foundation CEO Doug Band to start his Clinton political hack organization Teneo Strategy. The gave him a platform to extend the Clinton’s pay-to-play corruption.

On Sep. 22, 2009 , the Clintons organized a gala event for their 2.5-week-old Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).

The Rockefeller Foundation was an organizing participant and committed up to $24.5 million in “donations” alongside Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Carlos Slim, and a now familiar array of British Pilgrims Society seditionists.

One of the participants in the CGI Gala was International Crisis Group (ICG) that is notoriously known to be founded by Pilgrims Society members George Soros and British Lord Mark Malloch-Brown who was former deputy secretary general of the United Nations, co-founders of Soros’ Open Society Foundation, and owner of Smartmatic electronic voting machines with Optech election meddling software embedded, now owned by Mitt Romney’s son Tagg.

The list of participants in this CGI “private” affair (not a State Department activity even though numerous foreign government actors were involved) looks uncannily similar to the Pilgrims Society Group of 300 who joined the Marshall Plan Committee in 1947.

The CGI participants included a now familiar Pilgrims Society suicide of globalist lemmings:

Acumen Fund (Rockefeller Foundation, Cisco), Avon, Barclays Plc, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Carlos Slim (Telmex), Center for American Progress (John Podesta), Chevron, China Smart Grid, Chinese Ministry of Health, Cisco, Citi Foundation, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Dow Chemical, Duke Energy, EPA, ExxonMobil, Frank Giustra, George Washington University, Goldman Sachs, Harvard University, Heinz Family, Home Depot, Howard University, Intel, International Crisis Group (ICG, George Soros, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown), J.P. Morgan, Johnson Controls, Levi Strauss Foundation, McGill University, Microsoft, MIT, MTV, New Gold, Nike, Nokia, Omidyar Network, OPIC, PG&E, Qualcomm, Rockefeller Foundation (The), Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook), Siemens, Standard Charter Bank, Stanford University, Starbucks, Tulane, U.S. Department of Treasury, UC Berkeley, UK Department of International Development, United Nations, Miami (University), Tennessee (University of), Uranium One, USAID, Whirlpool, Woods Hole, World Bank, Xerox, among many others less well known.

Concurrently, Facebook’s chairman James W. Breyer, also a CGI Gala participant, had received $38.6 million in stock investments from The Rockefeller Foundation through his investment companies Accel Partners (Palo Alto) and IDG Accel China (Beijing) according to The Rockefeller Foundation’s 2009 IRS Form 990-PF tax return.

On Sep. 26, 2009 —just four days after the CGI Gala, Secretary Clinton secretly contracted with a Russian Facebook project manager Dimitry Shevelenko to program in India an election meddling program for use inside Facebook. Specifically, Shevelenko successfully programmed a “template for winning elections using advanced Facebook marketing.” The three contracts were hidden by Hillary in her private email server and were forced by a court to be released in 2016.

Notably, Hillary made these Facebook contracts as Secretary of State and during the patent infringement lawsuit that social networking inventor Leader Technologies out of Columbus, Ohio had brought against Facebook. The law prohibits public officials from interfering in active litigation so as not to bias the proceedings. Hillary Clinton ignored that during the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement litigation, contracting multiple times with Facebook.

Judge Leonard P. Stark was a Rhodes scholar and therefore notoriously biased toward his British Pilgrims Society handlers at Facebook, Oxford and The Rockefeller Foundation.

Evident in the relationships among The Rockefeller Foundation, Hillary Clinton, the State Department, James W. Breyer, George Soros, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Facebook is an intent to exploit criminally The Rockefeller Foundations non-profit status to aid partisan activities at Facebook, the UN and the State Department.

By 2011, The Rockefeller Foundation had increased its stockholdings in Accel Partners and IDG Accel China from $38.6 million in 2009 to $123.3 million in 2011—a three-fold increase in just two years.

Investing genius or tax fraud?

BREYER IS “SUPER BULLISH” ON CHINA (FORBES, 2011)

Remarkably, on Nov. 03, 2011, Facebook’s James W. Breyer told Forbes magazine that he was “Super Bullish On China.”

PARTISAN HACK TENEO JOINED THE CLINTON AND ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATIONS CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT TAX FRAUD

In Jun. 2011, Clinton Foundation founder Doug Band, announced that he was starting Teneo Holdings to do political consulting.

The Wikileaks disclosure of Clinton-advisor John D. Podesta’s emails reveals intimate details showing that Doug Band continued to heavily influence the Clinton Foundation.

BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS! ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION TAX FRAUD

This next event proves unequivocally that The Rockefeller Foundation has engaged in profound charity fraud for many decades, as well as conspiracy, sedition and election rigging with the Clintons, Breyer, State Department and Facebook.

IN 2011, THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION INVESTED $3,447,150 MILLION IN TENEO—A CLINTON POLITICAL START UP

Also:

In 2011, The Rockefeller Foundation invested $350,000 in the Tides Center. The Tides Foundation is notoriously known to be a George Soros political slush fund.

In 2011, The Rockefeller Foundation invested $79.7 million in Accel Partners.

In 2011, The Rockefeller Foundation invested $43.5 million in IDG Accel China.

In 2011, The Rockefeller Foundation donated up to $5 million in The Clinton Foundation

In 2011, The Rockefeller Foundation conspired with Clinton Global Initiative members James W. Breyer, Facebook, Clintons, Clinton Foundation, Doug Band, Teneo, Tides Foundation (Soros, Malloch-Brown) to build election rigging software for Facebook similar to their ICG, Smartmatic and Optech UN software.

In 2011, it was notoriously known that Pilgrims Soros and Malloch-Brown, in collaboration with Pilgrim Sir Geoffrey Pattie, Strategic Communications Laboratories (UK), had rigged the elections for the UN in something like 30 elections.

FRUIT OF A POISONOUS ROCKEFELLER “CHARITY” TREE

The Rockefeller Foundation seed money investment in Doug Band to start TENEO for the Clintons is very evidently partisan and NOT for charity, as is The Rockefeller Foundation’s requirement to keep its non-profit status.

DISGORGEMENT, RESTITUTION

With this clear proof of tax fraud, this puts all uses of funds by The Rockefeller Foundation since at least 2009 liable for disgorgement and restitution.

THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION ENJOYS CHARITY STATUS WHILE ENGAGING IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, IN OUR OPINION

The primary evidence included in these links prove that The Rockefeller Foundation actively participated in Hillary Clinton’s obstruction of justice Leader v. Facebook, all the while she was contracting with Facebook to commit election fraud. This makes the Rockefeller Foundation accessory to multiple Clinton and State Department crimes, at the very least.

Given The Rockefeller Foundations evident long standing association with James W. Breyer, these crimes pre-date Facebook. Facebook, and the theft of Leader Technologies’ social networking invention, seems to have been a catalyst in accelerating British Pilgrims Society interference in U.S. elections through Facebook’s use of Tavistock Institute (UK) propaganda, brain washing and mind control.

THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY IS RUNNING THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION & FACEBOOK AND MANIPULATING U.S. ELECTIONS, NOT THE RUSSIANS

Indeed, the current Facebook vice president of communications is Sir Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister of Britain. His European counterpart at Facebook is Baron Richard Allan whose grandfather oversaw British WWII propaganda.

Attorney General Bill Barr is being handed this evidence on a silver platter—that The Rockefeller Foundation has been abusing its non-profit status and has been meddling in U.S. elections an evident partisan for many years.

Oh wait, it’s the Russians! What were we thinking?

This is indictable evidence.

We the People demand that our Attorney General Bill Barr do his job and act on these obvious crimes. Right now, his bloviating is only aiding the British Pilgrims Society and their demonic attack on our American Republic in addition to humanity itself.

Full story.



https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/09/the-rockefeller-foundation-conspired.html



https://tinyurl.com/y3xy3ogy

REMINDER RE. THE MILLER ACT NOTICE—THE PERPETRATORS OF THIS EPIC FRAUD MUST DISGORGE THEIR ILL-GOTTEN GAIN

Leader Technologies, Inc. sent their FIRST AMENDED MILLER ACT NOTICE to President Trump It is a contract demand for the U.S. Treasury to pay them for the federal government’s 18-year theft of their social networking inventions. These inventions were stolen by Major General James E. Freeze (US Army, ret.) and Leader’s patent attorney James P. Chandler, III, on behalf of Andrew W. Marshall and the Department of Defense Office of Net Assessment, and the Pilgrims Society who steal and weaponize inventions for continuous war making and enrichment of fascist insider military-industrial corporations.

Patriots are encouraged to help get this First Amended Miller Act Notice to President Trump and past the Praetorian Guard. See American Intelligence Media republish of the Leader Miller Act Notice.

FEDERAL BRITISH-AMERICAN PATENT WEAPONIZATION THIEVES

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

