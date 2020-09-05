Do you Know Her?

Lars Muhl describes his experience of the divine feminine in the video below entitled The Coming of the Divine Feminine – The Song of Mariam Mare

We, too, have had the experience of walking through a room and smelling sweet, fragrant pink roses where no flowers are present anywhere. We experienced this several times as we were writing Sophia’s trilogy. We knew this to be Her presence, guiding our writings of the triple goddess Mother-Daughter-Holy Sophia.

You ask how could you tell by the smell that they were pink? This is one of the many mysteries of Sophia. Others in our community have reported this experience; although some report it as a smell of lavender or violets filling the ethers.

The religious patriarchy has had over 2000 years since the crucifixion of Christ to follow The Way. Instead, we find ourselves in a world of horrendous evil, child sacrifice, global genocide, pedophilia, propaganda, destruction of the family and women, emasculation of men, and a Vatican full of godless Jesuits. Frankly, the Gabriels had had enough. It was time to tell Her story, one that has been suppressed for centuries, and one that must be told if we are to re-establish the way male and female energies create children, families, communities, and global peace.

Based on a divine inspiration that Tyla had in 1984 and supported by the incredible scholarship of Douglas, we set out in 2012 to tell Her story in our Gospel of Sophia trilogy. The first volume was published in 2014, entitled

This is a guide that reveals the true nature of the Triple Goddess. It is written in a style between poetry and prose that helps the reader unlock his/her imagination to experience a being that is beyond the ordinary physical world. It is a world of love, beauty, inspiration, and wisdom. Tyla wrote in the introduction:

Reflections

The Gospel of Sophia is a life offering to the Triple Goddess, otherwise known as Sophia, the Mother, Daughter, and Holy Sophia. She is the Original Deity from whom all male sun gods were born and rules the past, present, and future.

Because She is a being that is beyond time and space, one must move outside of known dimensional space in order to get a glimpse of Her. This multi-dimensional revelation is reflected, as best as the author can perceive in her own limited understanding, in The Gospel of Sophia.

For the casual reader this manuscript may seem overwhelming. This is a natural barrier between here–the safety of ordinary consciousness–and there—the realm of supersensible experience. The casual reader is not ready to step across the threshold of perceiving the Triple Goddess. So the deep philosophical nature of this manuscript becomes a spiritual boundary to keep the uninitiated from proceeding further than his or her spiritual capacities are prepared to travel.

For the reader who is prepared to cross the threshold and take up the study of The Gospel of Sophia, one paragraph, one poem, and one page at a time without a need to rush to the end, for there is no plot that wraps up the story in a neat and tidy way, one’s life begins to change.

One’s consciousness begins to expand.

One’s soul begins to stir.

One’s spirit begins to awaken.

…….

The second volume of The Gospel of Sophia Trilogy is a “workbook” to help you understand the physiological nature of ascension and how you can prepare your body for the process. We knew that there would be a day when you might want to know “how we did this”. So we wrote down our process and have been sharing it with spiritual aspirants everywhere in the world.

We supplemented this volume with our ASCEND program which is a step-by-step ‘diet’ to prepare your physical body for the spiritual experience of ascension. The evil ones that have been running our planet for centuries knew that humanity would evolve beyond them so they suppressed us, not only with brainwashing, revisionist history and propaganda, but by adding poisons and toxins to our diets to keep us from activating the pineal gland at the crown chakra. Even if you don’t make it all the way through every lesson in this lifetime, there are plenty of suggestions to help you achieve better health and emotional stability in this lifetime.

In 2016, we crowned the trilogy, merging as one voice to give you the Christos Sophia Initiation. You will discover many spiritual languages that can be used in your personal veneration of the divine. Some may choose the spiritual language of Christ, others will find wisdom in the language of Vajrayogini… or Anthrosposophy… or of A. E. (George William Russell). What spiritual language do or will you speak?

Once we finished writing this trilogy, Douglas finished three more books – The Eternal Ethers: A Theory of Everything, Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children, and Hidden History of the Grail Queens. Tyla used this time to organize several websites that feature additional articles, lessons, and videos on our personal spiritual path that we wanted to share with you. Those websites are located below and if you run out of reading material on the Cat Report, check out all the material we left for you on these sites:

Neoanthroposophy

The Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children

The Gospel of Sophia

Our Spirit (Note – this website is best viewed on a PC, not a phone or pad)

Along the way, we sent out oodles of newsletters that were focused primarily on spiritual matters, but over time, it became apparent that we would need to address the political issues of the day. We were warned that if we started writing about these topics, we would lose our spiritual community…but being who we are (‘retired’ with a fantastic WiFi connection), we charged right into the geopolitical storm. If you ever want to see our early newsletters, we keep them here.

To collapse this long story into a conclusion, we first began our foray into the internet by blowing our Gabriel Horn that Sophia is here with us in this time of great change. We reached down into the political realm to enlighten as many as we could about the significance of recognizing the divine feminine. Please share our free books and writings so that others can find comfort in the Mother-Daughter-Holy Sophia.

.

Now…back to your regularly scheduled Cat Report.

.

Here is the White House statement.

.

.

.

— Katrina (@katrina_wiser) September 5, 2020 tweets: Fauci’s end game finally exposed His newest paper suggests that we will be living in a permanent era of pandemics unless we adopt the Green New Deal

Fauci goes full pseudoscience: COVID-19 is due to “extreme backlashes from nature”

.

.

.

.

Does Joe Biden have an IV mark in his hand?

.

The Lancet (British medical journal) Rules Russian COVID-19 Vaccine “Safe And Effective”

UK Transport Police Manhandle, Pepper Spray Train Passenger For Not Wearing Mask

.

.

Nancy Pelosi Ends Nancy Pelosi’s Career

.

.

SURPRISE , SURPRISE – The Atlantic hit piece was arranged by Brock / Soros group American Bridge to delegitimize Trump’s support amongst military families & vets.

.

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are "shutting down restaurants", tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

.

.

“Death to America” a banner reads



— Black bloc Antifa carry a sign proclaiming the destruction of this country



While chanting about burning down every police precinct in NY



I say take them seriously, and arrest them all on terrorism charges

pic.twitter.com/tgiv4XHptd — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 5, 2020

.

.

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

House Republicans Launch Investigation into D.C. Proposal to Remove Monuments

.

Kitty-Kat remarks:

I find it interesting that in the New Testament, the underlying Greek word translated into the English “witchcraft” and “sorcery” is ” pharmakeia “.

Pharmakeia (sorcery) is a form of the Greek root from which we get our English words pharmacy, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical. Read more

.

.

For those of you that are confused about the male-female relationships, this funny video may give you pointers. Hot and Crazy MATRIX / Cute and Money MATRIX

.

.

.

Looks like the state of Ohio is nudging closer to implementing COVID concentration camps. Notice how they work closely with FEMA. Non-congregate sheltering ordered.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Bill indicated this video was worth a watch:

VIDEO Amazing Polly The Tangled Web of Cover Upperers

.

.

The two women below will not lead us to the divine feminine. They take us to Her annihilation. Madonna Reveals her Satanic Alter Ego talks Sacrifice, Serpent DNA, Hating God,

.

At random, we saw this picture and were disgusted at the necklace being worn. We wondered who this woman was and why would she be wearing such a vile necklace.

Then we discovered that this is Heather Podesta….and it explained everything.

.

Love will keep us together

