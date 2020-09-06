.

Joe Biden will NEVER stand up to the Liberal Mob.

In the Right Hands

Kamala Harris Goes Full Anti Vaccine, Leftists REFUSE Vaccine Due To Trump Derangement Syndrome

Bye bye, dollar | China to dump share of US debt amid ongoing tensions

Seriously…. what kind of twilight zone are we living in when the CDC offers Zombie Preparedness Products.

ahhhh…so this is what the Amazon drone delivery system is conditioning us to accept in the Pilgrims Society New World Order. SKYWATCH: a Sci-Fi Short

18 U.S. Code § 2385 Criminal Referral for Two Universities, Who Are Teaching a Course Advocating Overthrow of the US Government

A patriot posted that this was sent to DOJ, via askdoj@usdoj.gov and the White House.

Criminal Referral

Two Universities are teaching a course that instructs students in revolutionism, specifically how to overthow the US Government. This is a flagrant violation of federal law, and therefore I am officially recommending criminal charges be brought against every person involved in this, and the administrators of these Universities for allowing the courses to be made.

The Federal Law

The Violation of Above Law

Something strange about the timing of the “mugshot banning”

Meet Joe Biden’s Supporters

Global genocide is now in progress. They can’t kill all of us at once. The weakest countries and citizens will fall first, followed by the next weakest, on through the population. Look around the world, from the Uyghur citizens in China who are already in the human harvesting stages of genocide to the citizens in Victoria, Australia which Max Igan describes in the video below.

We all must absolutely reject the lockdowns, facemasks, and social engineering. The next step will be COVID passports and forced vaccinations. Even states in America (like Ohio) have started erecting Covid concentration camps, called Non-congregate sheltering. The Pilgrims Society, which is running this global genocide program from their 501C3 organization in America, must exterminate most of humanity in order to continue their hell on earth.

Have You Realised the Lockdown is Here to Stay Yet?

Have you sent these evil rulers of the planet your complaint? It is important that we citizens in the grassroots let these high-‘n-mighty satanists know that we have their location on our GPS. Send letters, emails, packages. Make sure your downline know that the top of the pyramid isn’t some amorphous organization called “the illuminati” – it’s an actual organization that uses its 501c3 tax exempt status in the United States to commit horrific crimes against humanity.

British patriots, please note that they also operate in the UK and would love to hear from you as well. Your packages and letters do not have to have a return address – duh! Get everyone in your downline dialed in to these global genocidists.

Nancy Pelosi Says.. It Was A Setup!

Let’s talk about the election rigging, folks. There’s lots of attention on the mail-in ballot issue, but that is not the fundamental rigging that goes on in the globalist rigging system.

Before the DemonRats start counting mail-in ballots, the election count has to seem very, very close. First, they use predictive programming (fake polls) to convince you that one candidate is ahead of the other so you aren’t surprised when your candidate doesn’t win.

Next, they use the Optech system (or something similar) that fractionalizes vote counting inside the software program. Some votes might count as 3/4 of a vote; others might count as 1.5 votes, depending on the outcomes they want. They also use a process called man-in-the-middle where a “middle-man” in cyber space literally changes the votes count before it reaches its final count destination. We have discussed this at length.

They thought they had won the 2016 election because of this strategy, but patriot white hats protected the “cells” of the votes as they traveled through cyber space that November evening.

The counts in Ohio and Florida (so it has been reported to us by patriot insiders) were protected and these states did not fall to Hillary. But we must be alert as Mitt and the gang have been working hard to get that problem fixed for 2020!

This is where we must protect the vote integrity first and foremost – through electronic tallies. The DemonRats will try to get the race really close…so close that mail-in ballots will be counted (and generated) until the desired outcome is reach, with the back-up plan to cause havoc in the courts to determine the results.

If we vote ALL RED BIG RED in November, even holding our noses for Liz Cheney and Lindsay Graham, they will not be able to fractionalize the vote without being noticed. They would have to rig all elections – from the U. S. Senate and House to local elections because an anomaly from the ALL RED SWEEP would be noticed on any ‘R’ candidate that did not win.

If President Trump’s election integrity team has done its job, they will be able to protect these cyber cells without civilian assistance this time around. They can also monitor and record the changes from the man-in-the-middle system and if inconsistencies are seen, paper ballot back-up counting can be demanded.

With a patriot tsunami at the polls, their mail-in ballot scheme will be a Ripple in the ocean.

Make sure your downline knows this strategy. Everybody votes straight red in 2020.

After the election we can sort out the NeverTrumpers, Romneys, Grahams, Cheneys, RINOs and other riff-raff in the Republican Party. Frankly, many of them will be arrested for their treasonous crimes. If they are removed from office, we still get to keep the Republican “seat”. States have different rules on how the replacement is made, but generally favor the party that vacated the seat.

I'm starting to notice some similarities here. pic.twitter.com/3Zaguxl6Ee — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 5, 2020

Do as I say not as I do

All In The Democratic Family

American Psycho with Cats

MOVIE FLASHBACK. In 1993 this book by James Redfield took the new age movement by storm. In 2006, the movie was released. If you haven’t seen it yet or you want to take a walk on memory lane, here it is again The Celestine Prophecy. How did the NINTH prophecy fare after all these years?

