W.H.O Controls the World with Bio-Terrorism. Congress must IMMEDIATELY RESCIND the Legislation That Ceded U. S. Sovereignty to a Global Entity.

American Sovereignty is overthrown by the United Nation’s World Health Organization any time they “declare” a pandemic, and thus pull the strings of the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and the NIH (National Institutes of Health) bringing all Americans (and the world) to their knees as slaves of bio-terrorism. The WHO hid the truth about COVID-19 as the Chinese knowingly lied and spread the man-made virus world-wide. The UN should be closed down because it is the opposite of what they say they are – the WHO actually spreads illness, poisonous vaccines, and tainted medicines.

The WHO (CDC/NIH) now controls the world through a pharmaceutical, bio-war that is the latest of their attempts to destroy American sovereignty and overthrow the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Surprisingly, there are U.S. laws that allow this to happen and to usurp the authority of the president and congress. It will come as a shock to many as they read the selections below, which where taken from government documents.

American freedom is lost if we do not immediately rescind these laws and end any association with the United Nations and the public/private government vaccine monopoly called the CDC and its puppet the NIH. It seems that a “National Health Security” declaration of emergency trumps all other U.S. laws – and we are now subjected to the whims of these pharmaceutical overlords. Welcome to pharmaceutical tyranny! Awaken, and help rescind these national and international “laws” that strip American’s of freedom and liberty.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

Public Health Emergency: Public Health and Medical Emergency Support for a Nation

Regulations and Laws That May Apply During a Pandemic

During a pandemic, certain legal authorities External, policies and regulations may apply and serve as the foundation for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to respond.

Public Health Service Act

The Public Health Service (PHS) Act forms the foundation of the HHS’ legal authority for responding to public emergencies by authorizing the HHS Secretary to take key actions, such as lead all federal public health and medical response, declare a public health emergency, assist states in meeting health emergencies, maintain the Strategic National Stockpile, and control communicable diseases. The PHS Act was amended by the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA) of 2006 and the Pandemic and All-Hazards Reauthorization Act (PAHPRA) of 2013 and again in 2019.

Issuing Declarations

Under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, the President may declare an emergency at the request of the Governor of an affected State, or a Chief Executive of an affected Indian Tribe. The president can also declare an emergency without a Gubernatorial request if the primary responsibility for response rests with the Federal Government in order to provide expedited Federal assistance and support necessary.

The HHS Secretary may, under section 319 of the PHS Act determine that a disease or disorder presents a public health emergency; or that a public health emergency, including significant outbreaks of infectious disease or bioterrorist attacks, otherwise exists. Following a section 319 declaration, the Secretary can take many actions during an influenza pandemic, including making grants; entering into contracts; and conducting and supporting investigations into the cause, treatment, or prevention of the disease or disorder, and waiving or modifying certain Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements. These waivers or modifications are permitted under Section 1135 of the Social Security Act to ensure sufficient health care items and services are available during a public health emergency.

Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) of the PHS Act, the HHS Secretary is also authorized to issue a PREP Act declaration that provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims of loss caused, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions determined by the Secretary to constitute a present, or credible risk of a future public health emergency to entities and individuals involved in the development, manufacture, testing, distribution, administration, and use of such countermeasures. A PREP Act declaration is different from and not dependent on other emergency declarations.

The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act is the foundation for Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) authority and responsibility to protect and promote the public health by, among other things, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and ensuring the safety and security of our nation’s food supply. Section 564 of the FD&C Act, authorizes the HHS Secretary to declare an emergency justifying the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of medical countermeasures (MCMs) during public health emergencies. When an EUA is declared, the FDA Commissioner can allow either (a) the use of an unapproved medical product (e.g., drug, vaccine, or diagnostic device) or (b) the unapproved use of an approved medical product during an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent a serious or life-threatening disease or condition caused by a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) agent. For example, during the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, the FDA approved the emergency use of antivirals for certain patients and health care settings. An EUA declaration can be made only when certain legal criteria are met and when scientific evidence is available to support the use during an emergency.

Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise

The Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) coordinates Federal efforts to enhance chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats (CBRN) and Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) preparedness from a Medical Countermeasure (MCM) perspective. The PHEMCE is led by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and includes three primary HHS internal agency partners: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as several interagency partners: the Department of Defense (DoD), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Public Health Emergency Declaration

The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) may, under section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, determine that: a) a disease or disorder presents a public health emergency (PHE); or b) that a public health emergency, including significant outbreaks of infectious disease or bioterrorist attacks, otherwise exists.

The declaration lasts for the duration of the emergency or 90 days but may be extended by the Secretary. Congress must be notified of the declaration within 48 hours, and relevant agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, must be kept informed. Prior to issuing the declaration, the Secretary should consult with public health officials as necessary.

Public Health Service Act

The PHS Act forms the foundation of HHS’ legal authority for responding to public health emergencies. Among other things, it authorizes the HHS Secretary to lead all Federal public health and medical response to public health emergencies and incidents covered by the National Response Framework; to direct the U.S. PHS and other components of the Department to respond to a public health emergency; to declare a Public Health Emergency (PHE) and take such actions as may be appropriate to respond to the PHE consistent with existing authorities; to assist states in meeting health emergencies; to control communicable diseases; to maintain the Strategic National Stockpile; to provide for the operation of the National Disaster Medical System; to establish and maintain a Medical Reserve Corps; and to potentially provide targeted immunity for covered countermeasures to manufacturers, distributors, certain classes of people involved in the administration of a program to deliver covered treatments to patients, and their employees. The PHS Act was amended by the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act of 2006 (PAHPA) by the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Reauthorization Act of 2013 (PAHPRA), the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016, and most recently by the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (PAHPAIA), which have broad implications for the Department’s preparedness and response activities.

W.H.O. Global One World Order

An epidemic of influenza is different from the dreaded pandemic that scientists and world health officials fear. We might see an epidemic of seasonal influenza during any given year. Flu reached epidemic levels in the U.S. for 10 weeks in a row during the 2004-2005 season. Records kept by the CDC show that during the week ending March 5, 2005, 8.9% of all deaths reported in 122 U.S. cities were due to influenza and pneumonia (a common complication of the flu).

The CDC’s definition of a flu epidemic relates to the percentage of deaths in a given week caused by influenza and pneumonia. The “epidemic threshold” is a certain percentage above what is considered normal for that period. The normal level, or baseline, is statistically determined based on data from past flu seasons.

Seasonal flu epidemics may sicken millions, but those who die are typically a small number of the elderly, very young children, and people with weak immune systems, according to CDC statistics. That’s not the case during the worst influenza pandemics. There are two main features of an influenza pandemic. First, the virus is a new strain that has never infected people before. Second, it’s on a global scale. A pandemic is a global epidemic – an epidemic that spreads to more than one continent.

Influenza pandemics have struck about three times every century since the 1500s, or roughly every 10-50 years. There was one in 1957-1958 and one in 1968-1969. The most infamous pandemic flu of the 20th century, however, was that of 1918-1919. An estimated 40-100 million people died in less than a year, and what made it so different from seasonal flu epidemics is that it killed primarily young people, those aged 20-45.

Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response: A WHO Guidance Document.

The W.H.O. Pandemic Phases

The grouping and description of pandemic phases have been revised to make them easier to understand, more precise, and based upon observable phenomena.

The WHO pandemic phases were developed in 1999 and revised in 2005. The phases are applicable to the entire world and provide a global framework to aid countries in pandemic preparedness and response planning. In this revision, WHO has retained the use of a six-phased approach for easy incorporation of new recommendations and approaches into existing national preparedness and response plans. The grouping and description of pandemic phases have been revised to make them easier to understand, more precise, and based upon observable phenomena. Phases 1-3 correlate with preparedness, including capacity development and response planning activities, while Phases 4-6 clearly signal the need for response and mitigation efforts.

Definition of the Phases

In nature, influenza viruses circulate continuously among animals, especially birds. Even though such viruses might theoretically develop into pandemic viruses:

Phase 1, no viruses circulating among animals have been reported to cause infections in humans.

Phase 2, an animal influenza virus circulating among domesticated or wild animals is known to have caused infection in humans and is therefore considered a potential pandemic threat.

Phase 3, an animal or human-animal influenza reassortant virus has caused sporadic cases or small clusters of disease in people but has not resulted in human-to-human transmission sufficient to sustain community-level outbreaks. Limited human-to-human transmission may occur under some circumstances.

Phase 4, is characterized by verified human-to-human transmission of an animal or human-animal influenza reassortant virus able to cause “community-level outbreaks”. The ability to cause sustained disease outbreaks in a community marks a significant upwards shift in the risk of a pandemic. Any country that suspects or has verified such an event should urgently consult with WHO so that the situation can be jointly assessed and a decision made by the affected country if implementation of a rapid pandemic containment operation is warranted. Phase 4 indicates a significant increase in risk of a pandemic but does not necessarily mean that a pandemic is a forgone conclusion.

Phase 5, is characterized by human-to-human spread of the virus into at least two countries in one WHO region. While most countries will not be affected at this stage, the declaration of Phase 5 is a strong signal that a pandemic is imminent and that the time to finalize the organization, communication, and implementation of the planned mitigation measures is short.

Phase 6, the pandemic phase, is characterized by community level outbreaks in at least one other country in a different WHO region in addition to the criteria defined in Phase 5. Designation of this phase will indicate that a global pandemic is under way.

In the post-pandemic period, influenza disease activity will have returned to levels normally seen for seasonal influenza. It is expected that the pandemic virus will behave as a seasonal influenza A virus. At this stage, it is important to maintain surveillance and update pandemic preparedness and response plans accordingly. An intensive phase of recovery and evaluation may be required.

This phased approach is intended to help countries and other stakeholders to anticipate when certain situations will require decisions and decide at which point main actions should be implemented.

Individual State Response to Pandemics

Under the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court decisions over nearly 200 years, state governments have the primary authority to control the spread of dangerous diseases within their jurisdictions. The 10th Amendment, which gives states all powers not specifically given to the federal government, allows them the authority to take public health emergency actions, such as setting quarantines and business restrictions.

With states adopting emergency measures, there are several broad public health tools that governors can invoke. They can, for example, order quarantines to separate and restrict the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. They can also direct that those who are sick with a quarantinable communicable disease be isolated from people who are not sick. Curfews are another tool they can impose.

The power to quarantine and take even more stringent measures in the name of public health has belonged largely to the states for nearly 200 years. In 1824, the Supreme Court drew a clear line in Gibbons v. Ogden between the state and federal governments when it came to regulating activities within and between states. In a unanimous ruling, then-Chief Justice John Marshall cited the 10th Amendment in saying that police powers are largely reserved to states for activities within their borders.

In 1902, the Supreme Court directly addressed a state’s power to quarantine an entire geographical area. In Compagnie Francaise de Navigation a Vapeur v. Louisiana State Board of Health, the justices upheld a Louisiana Supreme Court decision that the state could enact and enforce quarantine laws unless Congress had decided to preempt them. Thus Louisiana could exclude healthy persons from an infested area populated with persons with a contagious or infectious disease (the Port of New Orleans), and that this power applied as well to persons seeking to enter the infected place, whether they came from within the state or not. The decision in Compagnie Francaise remains unchanged, and numerous courts have cited it as authority for state quarantines as recently as the Ebola outbreak.

Isolation and Quarantine

Isolation and quarantine help protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease. Isolation separates sick people with a quarantinable communicable disease from people who are not sick. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are “police power” functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.

The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states.

The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under 42 Code of Federal Regulations parts 70 and 71, CDC is authorized to detain, medically examine, and release persons arriving into the United States and traveling between states who are suspected of carrying these communicable diseases.

States have police power functions to protect the health, safety, and welfare of persons within their borders. To control the spread of disease within their borders, states have laws to enforce the use of isolation and quarantine.

These laws can vary from state to state and can be specific or broad. In some states, local health authorities implement state law. In most states, breaking a quarantine order is a criminal misdemeanor.

If a quarantinable disease is suspected or identified, CDC may issue a federal isolation or quarantine order. Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order.Breaking a federal quarantine order is punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Federal law allows the conditional release of persons from quarantine if they comply with medical monitoring and surveillance.

Note to AIM Patriots: Make sure to read this post carefully. These laws must be immediately rescinded to take back our sovereignty that was VOTED AWAY by legislators in Congress by legislation that permitted a global entity, funded largely by U. S. taxpayers, to wage bio-warfare on citizens.

In the next few days, our team will be analyzing the legislation and the naming legislators who sponsored this traitorous legislation against the United States.

WHO are the American traitors that sponsored this legislation to cede our sovereignty to a global entity?

Stick around….the miners are going 24/7 on this one!

