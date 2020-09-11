Pilgrims Society Ran the Obama White House

American checks and balances have been broken by this Pilgrims Society treachery. CONTRIBUTING WRITERS | OPINION | AMERICANS FOR INNOVATION | SEP. 11, 2020, | PDF | https://tinyurl.com/y2thrqfk



Our present government of theoretical checks and balances on unwarranted power was broken long ago by this poisonous Pilgrims Society treachery

America’s vote must be freed from their control guided by the straightforward principle of unbroken, bipartisan chain of custody, one person, one vote, inked thumbs

Mail-in ballots is a Pilgrims Society foil

Bipartisan citizens groups must count The People’s Vote, not paid partisan bureaucrats

The Declaration of Independence is We the People

The Declaration of Interdependence is the Imperial Corporatist ‘We’

Sep. 11, 2020—In 2007 and 2008, Paul A. Volcker and Henry A. Kissinger verified to the IRS that they were vice presidents of the Pilgrims Society of the United States.

The American Pilgrims are a mere satellite of the mother organization: the Pilgrims Society of Great Britain.

Kissinger and Volcker had been members since the 1950s when they became policy advisors for The Rockefeller Foundation after the war and during the implementation of the Marshall Plan. John D. Rockefeller was a Pilgrims Society co-founder (1902).

These men chose “Pilgrims” in their name in 1902, evidently to glom onto the average American’s fondness for the Plymouth Pilgrims.

This is classical misdirection and mind control propaganda from this group of high criminals. Their instruction given them by their spiritual leader, British Privy Councilor Cecil J. Rhodes, is to gain power and control at any cost.

“What a scope and what a horizon of work, at any rate, for the next two centuries, the best energies of the best people in the world ; perfectly feasible, but needing an organisation, for it is impossible for one human atom to complete anything, much less such an idea as this requiring the devotion of the best souls of the next 200 years. There are three essentials: (1) The plan duly weighed and agreed to. (2) The first organisation [sic]. (3) The seizure of the wealth necessary.” W.T. Stead, p. 76 (PDF p. 89).

In the aftermath of the Pilgrims’ WWII false flag (that’s right, World War II was conducted under false pretenses, and our fathers and mothers who served were sacrificed for this hideous world control agenda).

Volcker and Kissinger were young blood recruited into the Pilgrims Society to implement the Marshall Plan where the massive amounts of stolen German and Japanese gold from all over the world had been secreted away by the OSS (Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the C.I.A.) at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland.

OSS agents Allan W. Dulles and William J. Donovan were controlling it, and many of their OSS “stay behind” agents were already selling off bits of the gold to banker friends all over the world. By the end of the war, a global gold mafia-like syndicate had been created by Dulles and Donovan, with the full knowledge and tacit approval of Eisenhower, Truman and Churchill.

Dulles later became C.I.A. director and planned the JFK assassination after Kennedy told an advisor, “I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds” after learning of the Cuban Bay of Pigs debacle in 1961. Kennedy clearly knew about the Pilgrims Society and warned against them in his famous “secret societies” warning. [CITE AUDIO & TRANSCRIPT OF THE SPEECH].

VOLCKER & KISSINGER HAVE CONTROLLED U.S. FOREIGN & BANKING POLICY FOR THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY VIA THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION

From the 1950s, until his recent death (Dec. 08, 2019), Volcker had controlled U.S. financial policy with an iron fist for the Pilgrims Society in London.

Volcker and the Nixon cabinet (all, or almost all, were Pilgrims, incl. Kissinger, Schultz, Burns, Haig, Weinberger [see his award with Pilgrim Privy Councilor Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie in 2000], Connally, and McCracken) pushed Nixon to take the U.S. dollar off the gold standard and become a fiat currency that their bankers could more easily manipulate.

Volcker was the Nixon cabinet member who took the good news of that gold-standard decision to his Pilgrims Society handlers in London the very next day. See previous post.

JUDICIALLY-RECOGNIZABLE EVIDENCE OF A ENDEMIC CRIMES AGAINST THE REPUBLIC THAT REQUIRE MARTIAL LAW TO FIX

OUR REPUBLIC-AN SYSTEM OF CHECKS AND BALANCES HAS BEEN UNDERMINED

AFI/AIM researchers recently discovered judicially-recognizable proof that Paul A. Volcker, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, was indeed an agent of the British Privy Council and its Pilgrims Society Crown Agents while he officially advised Obama, Hillary and Biden after the Nov. 4, 2008 election.

In fact, president-elect Obama’s first meetings on Nov. 5, 2008, the day after the election, were with Volcker. Evidently, the Pilgrims Society was eager to move in. Tellingly, fellow Pilgrim Baby Bush just sat in the corner like a good little puppy dog waiting for his bone.

WHERE WERE THE CRIES OF TREASON, SEDITION, SIEGE AND ESPIONAGE COMING FROM THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH THEN? THEY KNEW WHAT VOLCKER & KISSINGER WERE DOING

Instead, the public heard only crickets as our Executive Branch was knowingly hijacked by the Pilgrims Society with Barack and Michael Obama as their latest in a long line of British homosexual drones.

Indeed, Volcker was sent in with a wrecking crew. In addition to the Pilgrims, he applied the full force of The Rockefeller Foundation and their Crown Agent lackeys in the 10,000-person Senior Executive Service (SES).

The Pilgrims had dreamed of this moment since the 1890’s when Elihu Root, Andrew Carnegie’s and John D. Rockefeller’s attorney, became Secretary of War (1899-1904), then Root co-founded the Pilgrims Society with many dozens of British peers (1902), then Root became Secretary of State (1905-09), then Root was a secret delegate to the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, secret co-founder of the British Press Union, MI6, MI5 and GC&CS (1909), then Root was first president of both the Carnegie Foundation (1910) and the Council on Foreign Relations (1921).

Elihu Root is clearly one of the most powerful men in crooked American politics that we know nothing about. Why? He ushered in Pilgrims Society influence into successive White Houses and was a Pilgrims Society stealth weapon. He was a committed Anglophile who desired, like Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, Lord Rothschild, FDR and Winston Churchill to return of American to the British Empire.

The Imperial Press Conference 1909 had unified the British and American Press and ordered J.P. Morgan to buy up editorial control of Americans top 25 newspapers before WWI.

The British press fell in line also. They included Winston Churchill’s Morning Post, the Lord Burnham’s Daily Telegraph, Financial Times, London Times and Lord Northcliffe’s Daily Mail, among many others. The BBC and NBC were eventually formed to exploit the Marconi Wireless technology stolen from Nikola Tesla. They all fell into lockstep with this tight Pilgrims control over all communications, surveillance, vaccines and propaganda.



See AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation.

DID ANYBODY RAISE THE RED FLAG OF FOUL EARLY ON? YES.

Such activity by Root and his compadres J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, Paul Warburg, Jacob Schiff and others was evident sedition.

Some in Congress raised the red flag of foul at the time. However, each time these investigations of “interlocking,” seditious relationships appeared to be gathering steam, the Pilgrims would start a war somewhere to divert the public’s attention, like clockwork.

One particularly notable early investigator of this Pilgrims treachery was the intrepid suffragette Ms. Lillian Scott Troy. Ms. Troy had become so annoying to British authorities while investigating Andrew Carnegie and his duplicitous history that the British government kicked her out of Britain just days after WWI ended. Numerous Senators and Congressmen throughout the 20th century have followed Ms. Troy’s lead, but their evidence gathering was hidden in the fog of endless Pilgrims-fabricated wars.

Fig. 6—Lillian Scott Troy was a courageous American suffragette and investigative journalist living in London ca. 1900-1918. On Nov. 13, 1919, Ms. Troy was deported from the United Kingdom—two days after WWI ended—because she dug too deeply into the corruption of British and American Pilgrims Society. Ms. Troy was the perennial target of Pilgrim propaganda attacks and smeaars in both the U.S. and British press. She focused her investigations on the evident corruption and treason of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan and the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society, which she (and many at the time) saw as undermining the sovereignty of the American Republic. Their voice have largely been silenced by the mockingbird Pilgrims Society-controlled world press, until now.



Graphic: St. Louis Star & Times. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

Ms. Scott did give us the Pilgrims’ 24-point strategy for subduing America back into the British Empire. It almost disappeared from history until Rep. Thorkelson insisted that Ms. Troy’s work be published in the Congressional Record like a time capsule waiting for it to be rediscovered by the likes of educator Eustace Mullins in the late 1980’s, and AFI/AIM researchers in 2020.

CHECKS AND BALANCES MUST BE RESET. THE REPUBLIC NEEDS MARTIAL LAW TO FIX THIS. THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY HAS OVERRUN WASHINGTON, D.C., NEW YORK, CHICAGO, BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO

The American Republic’s theoretical system of checks and balances has been ruined by the Pilgrims Society criminality. It is now time fro President Trump to recognize this clear and present danger and declare martial law to give us time to root out the Pilgrims Society from our national life and establish a government that is true to 1776 and the Declaration of Independence.



