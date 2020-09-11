Treason: Who Terrorized Americans and the World on 9-11?

Today, September 11, 2020, we repost this article that began our quest for truth. No one gave us a satisfactory answer to the events of September 11, 2001 so we began a journey to find out ourselves and here we are today still uncovering the veils of deceit that have hidden the enemy of the planet – a secret society called the Pilgrims Society.

The members of this evil organization have been committing heinous crimes around the world for centuries. The demolition of the World Trade Center and other structures in New York on this September day, 19 years ago, was just one of many events conducted by these evil warmongers. They want total world domination even if it means exterminating all of humanity.

It is the same “secret society” that President John F. Kennedy warned us about and one that must be exposed for all the world to see.

Now that many of you have been in the AIM School of Truth for 3 – 4 years, please take the day to read this article again and see how this truth history is related to what we see today in the COVID-19 genocide agenda. Also, keep in mind that this research comes from a report that was conducted by E. P. Heidner, long before the researchers, who were murdered when the missile hit the Pentagon, knew that their offices would be targeted or that the Twin Towers fell in a massive demolition. The Heidner report preceded the events of 9-11-2001 actions, but provide the foundations for understanding the scope of the planning of this tragic false flag event.

Treason: Who Did 911 and Why Did They Do It was originally posted to State of the Nation 2012 on October 14, 2016. In 2017 , we re-posted on this blog. Please see the end of the article for an audio commentary by the authors.

Did you know that the 911 events were perpetrated on the world’s people to cover up high crimes and treason by Americans against their fellow citizens as well as to all people on the planet?

Do you think you know all the facts surrounding 911? If so, think again and take time to read this important article that you will want to follow as We the People get busy prosecuting these criminals against humanity. We have no choice. Once you read this article, even if all you can do is scan the headers, you will also see that we can no longer ignore evil in our midst or we will all be exterminated or made into economic slaves.

We ALL need to be fully aware of the depth and magnitude of the crimes that have been committed and do something about it so that all people, from all countries around the world, can be free of the nightmare we have been living for the last one hundred years. The evidence is overwhelming, and it is our patriotic duty as a citizens of the United States to know the horrific DEEP backstory of 911 and to demand that these criminals, no matter how illustrious their titles and positions, be put on trial—for the whole world to see.

If you are not a citizen of the U.S., you have also been violated by these criminals and need to demand that crimes against humanity be prosecuted in a world court.

911 Investigations are Modern Day Kabuki Theatre to Keep You from Knowing the Real Truth

The 911 Commission Investigation was a complete farce run by Robert Mueller, the same person who ran the investigation on the BCCI scandal, the Iran-Contra criminal investigation, and the Noriega-CIA drug investigation.

The Commissioners of the Investigation of 911 followed no leads, investigated no banks or brokers, and the case was closed without looking at any evidence, with 28 pages of sealed testimony by Bush and Cheney remaining secret. In the wake of the total destruction of five buildings in the World Trade Center complex by the supposed collision of two airplanes, over 15 investigations into a variety of economic terrorism came to a halt. The culprits of 911 have not been caught and the real motives have been displaced on to patsy characters and groups, to name a few, Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Linden, radical Islamic terrorism, Iraq and Saddam Hussein.

If you thought 911 was a false flag, then you should be aware of the bigger false flag that preceded the collapse of the WTC.

By now you have seen various puzzle pieces to this crime. You have seen how the U.S. government can legally run false flags against its citizens, how the military industrial complex is used by the warlord banksters to fund their operations, how the markets (stocks, bonds, commodities) are rigged, how the U. S. dollar is on the verge of collapse, and how the global shadow government works through organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, and others.

All of these puzzle pieces are lying on the table in disarray, waiting for a master “frame” so that all the dots can be connected and the picture of TRUTH can be revealed. In this article, we are going to show you the FRAME of the picture so that you will see how each puzzle piece fits together and shows us the horrific picture of EVIL.

Before you get started on this article, you may need a “catch up” on 911 and the new world order agenda. We recommend the documentary Invisible Empire. Two hours. Excellent and better than anything you will watch on MSM tonight.

In this article you will learn:

Who were the real culprits behind the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center?

What part did oil cartels, bank cartels, and the CIA play in this attack?

What foreign intelligence agencies were involved?

Did the Saudi’s play a major role in the attacks?

Why was the Office of Naval Intelligence in the Pentagon destroyed by a missile?

When was the WTC and Pentagon attacks devised and what were the major motives?

What was the nature of the FBI investigation that was being conducted by the WTC offices that were bombed?

What are the names of the criminals responsible?

Details You May Already Know

After 911, the FBI, ONI, SEC, and all other government agencies now grouped under Homeland Security focused much of their efforts on “terrorism.” These investigations included: the theft of national treasuries of Russia and the Philippines; the use of heroin sales proceeds to fund covert intelligence operations in in Azerbaijan, Chechnya, Georgia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, etc.; illegal bribes to various Central Asian oligarchs from major corporate financial contributors to the Bush campaigns, as well as directly from George Bush Sr.; illegal gold and money laundering operations; and $280 Billion in fraudulent Brady Bonds issued to Russian criminal oligarchs.

Conveniently for the culprits being investigated, the two WTC airplane strikes were direct hits on the largest traders of U.S. Securities, which were the only trades that were made on the morning of 911. The FBI center holding the records of the investigations exploded before the first plane struck. Rescue teams had already reached the FBI offices before the first plane struck. Towers 7, 4 and 6 all exploded, and the records in those towers were also destroyed. The $2.3 trillion that Rumsfeld announced the day before can be traced to some of these investigations. There was much to be lost by many bankers, brokers, and CIA politicians and operatives in those investigations.

Let’s Go Deeper into the Biggest Crime in History

After years of studying 911, we finally came upon the most revealing, plausible, and supportable theory so far. All of the evidence should have been considered in the first 911 Commission but was kept well out of the way of the public eye. The articles and papers were written by E. P. Heidner in 2008 and although they are eight years old today, the research is even more compelling now than it was when published. Anyone seriously interested in prosecuting 911 criminals in world court needs to review these important documents, research that was compiled BEFORE 911 by the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) in the exact Pentagon offices that were struck by a missile on 911.

The crimes entail a network far greater than the Saudis, as we are being led to believe today. In light of the U.S. move to make it legal to sue foreign governments for their participation in the terrorist attack on U.S. citizens, let’s make sure we know exactly who the culprits are as they may be domestic as well as international criminals.

Citizens Were Murdered to Keep this Information from Americans

What follows is an abridgement of E. P. Heidner’s The September 11 Commission Report, Final Report of the Investigation into the Murders of Nicholas Berg, Eugene Armstrong and Jack Hensley, the Individuals Responsible for the Attack of the World Trade Center, National Security Issues as the Root Cause for the Attack on the World Trade Center. March 2008.

The full document can be found at:

A condensed version of the report by E. P. Heidner can be found at:

https://www.scribd.com/doc/9442970/Collateral-Damage-U-S-Covert-Operations-and-the-Terrorist-Attacks-on-September-11-2001-28062008

https://www.scribd.com/doc/9421535/Collateral-Damage-Part-2-The-Subprime-Crisis-and-the-Terrorist-Attacks-on-September-11-2001-26122008

The Bush Criminal Family Uses 911 to Hide its Crimes

The Bush criminal family has been propelled into history by “dark ops” across the globe, funded by the initial theft of the World War II Asian treasuries recovered by Ferdinand Marcos and subsidized by criminal profits from weapons for drugs for cash. The involvement of the Bush apparatus in facilitating this trade between crime organizations, terrorist organizations, and mainstream political parties is seen in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Chechnya, Albania, Columbia, Nicaragua, to mention the obvious examples. Using these funds, they have destabilized these same areas for the sake of controlling oil, while their Russian/Israeli mafia partners reap the gold and diamond mineral wealth.

There is however another layer of militancy, where organizations are fronts for illegal intelligence operations, free of Congressional or Parliamentary oversight. These are organizations where public leaders can deploy stolen public treasuries for the purposes of advancing their personal business interests. They come under such innocuous names as:

International Republican Institute (not affiliated with the Republican Party)

World Vision

Wings of Democracy

US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce

Office of Special Plans

Internationale Weiterbildung und Entwicklung

Azerbaijan International Operating Company

American Commonwealth University

These organization and corporations are only a few of the fronts deployed by this movement’s members.

In their proclaimed battle of good versus evil, neoconservatives claim – as did Hitler and Stalin –that they stand for democracy and patriotism. What they leave behind in the Philippines, Albania, Chechnya, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Angola, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Iraq and other places is a new tyranny, the only difference is that the new tyrannies pay tribute to the “new world order”: the friends and corporations aligned with the neoconservative movement and Bush family. What they leave behind in the U.S. is equally tragic, the subtle theft of untold hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars via:

Treasury backed loans from The World Bank, the IMF, and the Inter-American Development Bank, which end up in Swiss and other off-shore accounts;

A fee on all cash transactions of the U.S. Treasury. In their outsourcing of the various federal functions, every dollar going into and out of the Treasury flowed through the Riggs Bank, in Washington D.C., of which Jonathon Bush is a Director, and former Vice Chairman and Director J. Carter Beese became a founder of the Carlyle Group and an SEC Commissioner. When attention was focused on the bank for its unwillingness to clamp down on illegal money laundering, the bank changed its name;

Secret, uncompetitive bid contracts for hundreds of billions of dollars that produce no substantial value, and where even the results of government audits which report fraud are disregarded.;

It appears that contrary to what the U.S. Government (under the guidance of George W. Bush, Jr.) has convinced the public, Muslim terrorists did attack the World Trade Center, but not for the purpose of jihad. These Muslim terrorists most likely were contract operatives working under the guidance of the Mossad and rogue U.S. intelligence operatives. Their objective was to bring to an end numerous U.S. investigations into secret Swiss bank accounts and Deutsche Bank transactions which would have exposed numerous criminal activities by the Russian mafia and the George HW Bush Sr. intelligence operations going back as far as 1991.

Those investigations would have exposed:

illegal theft of national treasuries of Russia and the Philippines;

the use of heroin sales proceeds to fund covert intelligence operations in Central Asia (mostly in Azerbaijan, Chechnya, Georgia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, etc.);

illegal bribes to various Central Asian oligarchs from major corporate financial contributors to the Bush campaigns, as well as directly from George Bush Sr.;

illegal gold and money laundering operations; and

fraudulent Brady Bonds issued to Russian criminal oligarchs.

Like the Iran Contra scandal of the 1980’s, George Bush Sr. used a wide array of illegal activities to fund intelligence operations for a foreign policy he deemed appropriate, and decided to pursue, without Congressional confirmation, and in violation of the law. His administration’s foreign policies were nothing more than illegal activities developed to take over the Central Asian and Russian oil and gas fields of the former Soviet Union through use of privately funded armies and financial fraud – just as he had illegally funded covert activities to promote foreign policy in Iran and Nicaragua. Illegal activities also included Bush’s payoffs to Russian oligarchs with ten-year Brady Bonds to ensure the collapse of the former Soviet Union.

KEY POINT: However much one may agree with those ‘foreign policy’ objectives, the activities undertaken at Bush’s order were illegal, and ultimately needed to be covered-up by the destruction of the World Trade Center, and the senseless murder of thousands of innocent people in the world since 911.

Bush Administration Threatened with Exposure

All of these illegal activities were threatened with exposure by various investigations of Swiss accounts by U.S. federal agencies, and possibly the New York State Tax department. The accounts that were attracting the most investigative evidence were the Khashoggi accounts, which were used to hide proceeds from the transfer of the Philippine treasury stolen by Ferdinand Marcos, with the assistance of George Bush Sr. Khashoggi’s accounts were linked, through his Azerbaijani banks, to illegal funding of mercenaries in Central Asia, and probably the Afghan heroin trade, as well his connections of arranging terrorist events for the Russians. However, the Russian accounts were rapidly drawing attention as well.

There were other investigations that threatened to expose a network of illegal funding, as well as illegal profiteering. These included investigations into

The DeutscheBbank and Barrick gold trades investigated by the FBI in conjunction with the GATA lawsuit (This investigation would have exposed the gold laundering operations used by the German bank cartel to launder Russian mafia and Philippine gold);

The Swiss accounts of Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev, which led to the GiffenWilliams-Mobil Oil money laundering scandal (There is evidence that the Russian mafia associates of Nazarbayev threatened to bring an end to the investigation);

The Swiss accounts of various Russian oligarchs related to the Bank of New York/Riggs-valmet /Russian mafia money laundering scandal and the illegal Brady Bonds of September 12, 1991;

The export-import loans to Halliburton that probably funded illegal activities in Angola, Georgia, and Kazakhstan; and

The Swiss accounts which held World War II holocaust gold, which would have been audited as a result of the GATA investigation.

A potentially bigger time-bomb than any of these investigations would be the exposure of the September 11, 1991 Brady Bonds. Although a decision to destroy the World Trade Center was made in late 1998, the execution of the attack had to be delayed until September 11, 2001 because the cover-up of the ten year Brady Bond fraud could only be done in conjunction with these bonds being refinanced on maturity.

KEY POINT: By declaring a national emergency with the attack on the World Trade Center, Alan Greenspan – one of the co-initiators of the bonds with George Bush Sr. and Oliver North – allowed for the refinancing of the fraudulent Brady Bonds during the activities that followed September 11.

To ensure the destruction of the FBI and other investigative agency offices in the various buildings of the World Trade Center, rogue Mossad agents planted explosives throughout Buildings 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7, during the blackout weekend prior to the attack. This cover-up also required manipulating Muslim fanatics into creating a diversion which would cover-up the explosions. To accomplish this, the rogue, Russian-based Mossad used the traditional Mossad to create and manipulate a false flag operation. Nick Berg was part of this operation. The FBI was hot on his trail, and he needed to be silenced.

With the involvement of Israelis, Russian mafia and German and Swiss bank executives, it was easy for the intelligence agencies of these countries to discover the plot, and send warnings to the U.S. government. Top leaders in the Bush administration were already aware.

Prior knowledge of this attack was leveraged by a group of bureaucrats and military professionals, and possibly the president himself (but more likely his father Bush Sr.), who had pre-inauguration plans to launch attacks on Afghanistan and Iraq, using the attack as a “Pearl Harbor” justification. Their plan was to use the incident to further their personal agendas in American foreign policy: the enrichment of U.S oil interests, and the security of Israel through the destruction of its enemies in Palestine, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

Bank Cartel or Oil Syndicate – Who attacked the WTC?

In Heidner’s investigation, a bank cartel is outed as attempting to control gold prices and an oil syndicate allegedly attempting to limit competition in the Central Asian region. Both of these cartels seem to have motive for disrupting the money laundering investigations initiated in the late 1990s, continuing into the present. Both of these cartels had extensive contacts in the murky underworld of the Russian/Israeli mafia and U.S. Intelligence. They work together, and use each other’s services. The over-riding question appears to be: which cartel bears responsibility for the attack on the WTC?

When the details of Central Asian covert oil operations are explored one finds the same criminals involved as in the Harken Energy, Iran Contra and BCCI scandals, the Barrick operation, and the pillage of the Soviet and Philippine treasuries. The Oil Cartel money laundering paths clumsily and inadvertently intersect at several places: Deutsch Bank and Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), Bank of New York and an interesting parallel involvement by Barrick.

KEY POINT: These banks continuously “appear” and have active roles in billion dollar deals which over time are shown to involve fraud, theft, expropriations, illegal drugs and weapons, or other illegal activities that leave national treasuries poorer for their involvement and hundreds of millions of dollars unaccounted for.

By facilitating and negotiating these deals, these bankers are co-conspirators. These companies have facilitated the theft of treasuries from the Soviet Union, France, Czechoslovakia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Angola, and possibly the U.S. These banking organizations – joined with Enron Online – have the infrastructure for both rapid global distribution and high volume capacity required to mask the flow of illegal funds, and convert them into physical assets (bearer bonds, commodity futures and gold certificates) which cannot be traced. Time and again, these same financial institutions are identified as conduits for illegal activity and actively engage known criminals as business partners, thereby becoming criminals themselves. Because of their widespread criminal activity, they have been the object of numerous investigations by agencies across the world.

Equally important, this information reinforces the theory that the 911 attack was an attempt to cover up massive money and gold laundering activity by destroying multiple investigations in the World Trade Center. We now know that additional investigations were being conducted by the ONI which was housed in the section of the Pentagon hit by Flight 77. It is now clear that the actual gold used to kick-off the Durham/Brady Bond scam came from Swiss accounts managed by the individual responsible for the 1991 Brady Bonds – George HW Bush.

In that sense, an investigation of those accounts for any reason would have brought global visibility to a $240 billion “scam” in which the Russian mafia and George HW Bush, with support from major American financial houses, attempted to take over major segments of Russian industry during the privatization of the collapsing Soviet economy, a collapse largely facilitated by a Bush managed currency destabilization program. It sheds new light on the growing relations between the Russian mafia and the Bush family personal investments.

Neocons and the Project for the New American Century

The PNAC is referred to under several names – neo-conservatives, neocons, neokons, PNAC, and Hillary Clinton’s unidentified “right wing conspiracy.”

“In 1997 a group of neo-conservatives founded the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) – A year later PNAC called for the removal of Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq – In 2000 they predicted that the shift in US foreign policy towards that aim would come about slowly, unless there were “some catastrophic and catalyzing event, like a new Pearl Harbor”. That event happened on September 11th 2001 – Ten people in the Bush administration were members of PNAC. They include Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Armitage, John Bolton, Zalmay Khalilzad and member of the advisory Defense Science Board, Richard Perle” [The Dossier, ukonline.co.uk]

The publicly acknowledged intent of the PNAC group is the ‘furtherance of democracy,’ in a manner that was inconceivable under prior U.S. administrations. Essentially, the PNAC model for U.S. foreign policy is one of unilateral aggression, putting the U.S. foreign policy in the company of many historical imperialist powers.

THE SEPTEMBER 11 COMMISSION REPORT Page 108

“Bill Kristol, (is) one of the most sought-after political commentators in the US, editor of The Weekly Standard, and President of The Project for a New American Century. In his talk, entitled U.S. Foreign Policy after 9-11: The Bush Doctrine, Kristol declared that “for the U.S., the world really changed on September 11. We are no longer prepared to rely mainly on negotiations, trade pressures, arms control regimes and international institutions in order to solve critical world problems. The Israeli operation against the Iraqi nuclear reactor in Osirak is our new paradigm. Time is not on our side. We need to act soon, act preemptively, and act alone if necessary. Osirak is now the model of how foreign policy has to be conducted,” said Kristol. “Indeed, today the U.S. is committed to forcing regime change in Iran, Iraq, and North Korea,” continued Kristol. “We will be much more aggressive in pursuing this goal; no longer are we content to wait for history to work things through. Unfortunately, Europe does not yet seem to understand our new world. They wish to return to pre-September 2001 rules.” [Begin –Sadat Center For Strategic Studies, May 2002 No. 14 ]

The background of many of these key policy players, however, suggests they are far more interested in the security of Israel than that of the U.S. Two of the key architects of this group – Richard Perle and Paul Wolfowitz- have a well-documented (both Congressional and FBI investigations) past of being alleged agents for the Israeli government, and have been directly responsible for the employment by U.S. Policy making groups (Office of Special Plans- OSP) of at least four other similarly documented and alleged agents of Israel: Douglas J. Feith (Undersecretary of Defense for Policy), Lawrence Franklin (under investigation by the FBI as being a potential Israeli spy), Michael Ledeen, and Dr. Stephen Bryen. Lawrence Franklin works in an office overseen by Douglas J. Feith, the Defense Undersecretary for Policy. Feith was an influential aide to Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Also included in this list is Dr. Rabbi Dov Zakheim, who at the time was acting as chief-financial officer for the Department of Defense. A signer of the “Pearl Harbor” statement and an original member of the PNAC. [www.shaalvim.org]

From all available evidence it was these “unofficial” political advisers organized by Wolfowitz, Feith, and Rumsfeld in the U.S. Office of Special Planning (OSP) who were the sources of the fabricated evidence, which was used to “justify” the invasion and occupation of Iraq. These fabrications which took America to war with Iraq were based on a long standing Likud policy paper authored by Perle and Feith in 1996.

“The OSP and the other members of the networks that operated throughout key U.S. agencies shared a right-wing, pro-militarist ideology and are fanatically pro-Israel. Feith and Perle authored an infamous policy paper in 1996 for the Likud Party extremist, Benjamin Netanyahu, entitled A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm. This strategy called for the destruction of Saddam Hussein and his replacement by a Hashemite monarch. Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Iran would then have to be overthrown or destabilized for Israel to be secure in a kind of ‘Greater U.S.-Israel Co-Prosperity Sphere.’ The OSP was an arm of the Wolfowitz-Feith policy of furthering the policies of the most extremist groups of the Sharon regime, forging close ties with a parallel ad hoc intelligence operation in the Israeli regime according to a report from the British newspaper, The Guardian.” [Who Fabricated the Iraq War Threat: An Inside View, James Petras, Centre for Research on Globalisation, August 22, 2003]

KEY POINT: To that end, the invasion of Iraq was as much a foregone conclusion as was the invasion of Afghanistan. It was a decision made by this group years before the ‘weapons of mass destruction’ excuse was presented to the public as the rationale for invasion, and years before the attack on the World Trade Center.

Both so called “conspiracy” interpretations (one in which oil interests are responsible, another in which pro-Israeli Neocons are responsible) provide compelling insights, and may explain the Bush administration’s behavior after the WTC tragedy, but do little to explain events leading up to the attack. The hard truth is, this tragedy was beginning to unfold long before Bush won the election, and before he won the Republican National convention. President Bush initially declined the recommendations of the PNAC, preferring to invade Afghanistan before paying attention to Iraq.

Bush Criminal Vehicles – Diligence, New Bridge, Farwest

The Bush family criminal cartel used numerous private intelligence agencies to carry out black ops activities in America and throughout the world. Here are some of the key players in two of those intelligence agencies named Diligence and New Bridge. Both of these companies had ongoing business involvement with the Bush family as well as Shiek Kamal Adham and Adnan Khashoggi.

Joe Allbaugh, the deputy chairman of Diligence, resigned his post as head of FEMA on March 1, 2003, a post granted to him after serving as National Campaign Manager for the Bush-Cheney 2000 election and chief of staff to then-Gov. Bush of Texas.

Neil Bush has been paid a $60,000 annual consulting fee. Neil’s role is to “help companies secure contracts in Iraq,” according to the Financial Times reports.

Lord Powell of Bayswater (also on the Board of Barrick, with Adham and Khashoggi), representative of the Rothschild family investment firms.

Richard Burt: chairman of Diligence, was a Director of Deutsche Bank-Alex Brown fund, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany.

Ed Rogers and Lanny Griffith, former George H.W. Bush aids. Ed Rogers has been a lobbyist for Shiek Kamal Adham and Adnan Khoshoggi, as well as the Russian Alpha Group/Alpha Bank owned by Mikhail Friedman.

President of the company, John Howland, and principal Jamal Daniel were business partners of first brother Neil Bush

Whitley Bruner, formerly head of the CIA Baghdad station, then director of the Iraq branch of Diligence.

Farwest is primarily a drug operation, there are some very well placed members of the Bush apparatus dealing with them. It might be easy to conclude that this Russian mafia Farwest-Diligence network is irrelevant and proves nothing regarding 9/11. With some reflection however, the implications are very significant:

It demonstrates that Adnan Khashoggi, a key participant in multiple aspects of the 9/11 motive and planning, clearly has no hesitation to facilitate operations which result in political terror and mass murder, and a documented track record of doing just that.

It demonstrates that the Bush family financial apparatus, including Dick Cheney, conducts on-going business with an organization (Farwest) that arranges contract political terror using Muslim terrorists with the same background as Al Qaeda, and is a major drug conduit.

It demonstrates that the Russian/Israeli Mafia family (the Yeltsin Family in particular) that has reaped billions of dollars from Bush largesse since 1991 uses the same political terrorist professionals as the Bush Family.

It demonstrates that the Bush Family had other channels besides Armitage and Secord to hire Al Qaeda trained mercenaries.

It demonstrates that Sibel Edmonds could easily have translated conversations which demonstrated major U.S. political connections to drug deals and money laundering in Central Asia. The Chechnyan crime operation is linked to the Yeltsin Family, Farwest, and Diligence, and hence in many ways to the Bush political and family network.

The Iran-Contra/Azerbaijan Criminal Syndicate

Adnan Khashoggi – UBS Union Bank of Switzerland – George Bush, Sr. & Jr. – Deutsche Bank – Richard Secord – Credit Suisse – Richard L Armitage – BCCI (later Indosuez) – Farhad Azima – Bank of New York – Richard Cheney – Potomac Capital Inc. – Porter Goss – Khalid bin Mafhouz

All reports seem to suggest the group above represents the core of an organized, criminal syndicate operating over a twenty-year span, across the globe. As a syndicate, they had a great deal to hide, and much to gain by the destruction of evidence in the various investigative offices of the World Trade Center. However, they had no more – and maybe even less – incentive than the Russian mafia, the Italian mafia, or the Columbian drug cartel. What all these syndicates had in common, besides criminal activity, is their use of these banks. Deutsche Bank represented a global pipeline for money, and UBS was the primary holding tank. Other, smaller Swiss banks were under intense investigation that involved transactions from New York and Deutsche Bank, and accounts that had secreted away the treasuries of many nations; these can be best described as the criminal nouveau riche skimming a small piece- table scraps from the German cartel take.

Prior to 1998, the Swiss banks had never had to give up the criminal proceeds of its many customers. If it hadn’t been for a negotiated ‘deal’ by Edgar Bronfman on the Marcos and Nazi gold, independent investigators would have continued to drill down into those accounts and their audit trails. This Bronfman deal, however, was not enough to shut down other investigations: the GATA lawsuit and FBI investigation, Kazakhstan-gate, Angolagate, Pakistani/CIA heroin trafficking and more. The attack on the WTC diverted the attention the entirety of the world’s largest investigative bodies, and destroyed whatever working papers they may have had. Given the evidence known today, planning for the attack started in 1998. The cover story offered by the leadership of a probable criminal syndicate is that Al Qaeda orchestrated this attack, when the truth is more likely that the attack was orchestrated by a bigger, more powerful cartel that could easily blackmail the U.S. government into support and a cover-up if it needed to do that.

With the success of Harken pump and dump behind him, and towards the end of his presidency, the record will show that Bush Sr. sent trusted operatives (Secord, Armitage and Giffen) into Central Asia. They made significant inroads into bringing investment capital to the region, and building trusting relationships with the corrupt dictators that ran those countries. Key members of the Iran-Contra group controlled major information resources for this area were the Azerbaijan American Chamber of Commerce and the Kazakhstan Oil Advisory Council. They pumped the opportunity to justify loans of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in the region from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and the U.S. Export-Import Bank. This opportunity was significantly overstated by 93% to 96% according to more recent, third party estimates. With the price of oil being pumped to all-time highs in 2005, properties in Central Asia are now being sold-off to Russian and Chinese investors. Central Asia became the world’s largest pump and dump scam.

Bush’s Illegal, Covert Support of Azerbajan

In Azerbaijan, one finds a large cast of participants all linked through supporting roles in the Iran-Contra Scandal and its cover-up. These individuals are:

Adnan Khashoggi, whose Azerbaijan banks played a big part in the formation of terrorist camps and in the opening of laboratories for developing chemical and bacteriological weapons in Nagornyy Karabakh.

Richard Secord, a former U.S. Air Force major general who been helping to recruit and train the Azerbaijani army as well as regional secret services;

Richard Armitage, acting as a consultant to Halliburton and Unocal at the time, and President of the US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce;

Farhad Azima, arms merchant with Iranian background , member of US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, assisted Richard Secord in recruiting and training mujahedin mercenaries, owns the Azerbaijan Airlines, and has a twenty-year relationship with the Bush family enterprise ;

, member of US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, assisted Richard Secord in recruiting and training mujahedin mercenaries, owns the Azerbaijan Airlines, and has a ; Khalid bin Mahfouz, owner, with the bin Laden family and members of the Saudi royal family of the Saudi companies Delta Oil and Nimir Oil. Both are partners with Unocal in Azerbaijan.

Dick Cheney, as CEO of Halliburton, lobbyist for the Azerbaijan International Operating Company, on US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce;

David Kimche, Israeli Mossad agent who brought Israeli agents into Azerbaijan at the request of Secord, and worked with Secord and the regional secret service organizations.

The essence of the Azerbaijan operation was an effort by former Iran-Contra conspirators to illegally support (support was made illegal by the U.S. Congress) the despotic government of Azerbaijan in its war against Russian backed Armenia. In doing so, they supposedly sought to protect U.S. and Saudi oil interests in western access to the Caspian Oil basin, the four largest oil fields in the region. They did so by illegally recruiting Afghan mujahedin mercenaries to fight for Azerbaijan (against Russian backed Armenians), using Mega Oil as the financial cover. This approach appears to be part of the CIA handbook. This same approach of using an oil company as cover for covert operations was used in the 1970s, with right wing CIA trained death squads in South America masquerading as Bridas employees. This is the same Bridas that competed for the Afghan pipeline rights.

It is of small historic note that of the mercenaries procured by Secord, one of them was actually Osama Bin laden. Secord also brought the Mossad into Azerbaijan, which confirms reports that Israelis fought side-by-side with mujahedin. In the news report of David Kimche’s involvement, is an important observation that not only are the Mossad in Azerbaijan, but that the secret service organizations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were all working in unison with the Mossad and Richard Secord.

When trying to understand why such a high powered team as the Iran-Contra/October Surprise team – is reconstructed in a little country like Azerbaijan, it becomes clear that Azerbaijan is merely a base of operations for the broader Central Asian operation initiated by Bush in 1991. Secord’s employer in this operation – President Heydar Aliyev – was no novice in the realm of covert operations, being a former top KGB official. The operations were covert because American support was illegal according to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

The fact that Congress had outlawed support to Azerbaijan would not have mattered to Secord. At the heart of the Iran-Contra controversy was a Congressional ban on aid to the Contras strikingly similar to Section 907, and Secord’s primary role in that first scandal was as the head of a private corporation which worked at the behest of Oliver North for covert and illegal weapons procurement for the Nicaraguan Contras. Secord appears to have been violating congressional intent in Azerbaijan exactly as he had for the Contras. It should not be assumed that he was just once again demonstrating patriotic fervor. Many forget that Secord’s involvement in the Iran-Contra Affair was motivated to a large degree by personal profit. Secord was reportedly investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for his involvement in Azerbaijan, but there has been no mention of this report in the U.S. press, and the investigation appears to have been buried.

The collapse of the Azerbaijan regime was prevented by this tactic long enough so that when 911 occurred, the Bush administration was able to remove the law that prevented the U.S. from giving aid to despotic governments.

“The USACC Advisory Board consisted of “only” these seven men: Dr. Henry Kissinger, James A Baker III, Lloyd Bentsen, Zibigniew Brzezinski, Dick Cheney, Brent Scowcroft, John Sununu. It is noted here that the current Vice President’s daughter, Elizabeth Cheney-Perry, has been named Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs for regional economic issues; she left Armitage Associates for the job. The USACC Vice-Chairman of the Board is James A. Baker IV (Baker Botts, L.L.P.); Chairman Emeritus is T. Don Stacy (VP, Amoco); with Richard Armitage as Board President, until he resigned to become Colin Powell’s Deputy, which rounds out the US elite running the USACC. The remaining Board of Directors are a who’s who of the oil and gas multinational corporate interests of the west and specifically the United States. On the Board of Trustees or USACC the latter interests hold sway again with three primary exceptions: Senator Sam Brownback (`R-KS`) and Joseph R. Pitts (`R-PA`) (whose efforts formed the 1996 legislative backbone of the House/Senate Silk Road Strategy for Afghanistan, [Unocal, Texaco] et al) and Richard Perle (US Defense Policy Board). The Legal Counsel for USACC is Ted Jones of the Texas Law firm Baker Botts L.L.P. (James A Baker III & IV’s law firm.); Treasurer is Karl Mattison (VP, Riggs Bank, NA). It was the James A. Baker III Institute of Rice University which outlined the Cheney Strategic Energy Initiative which later became the Administration’s Strategic Energy National Security Policy. (Clearly Dick Cheney wouldn’t be interested in giving Congress the names of who he consulted on the Energy Initiative as they would amount to the remainder of the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees of USACC.)” [U.S. political objectives in the Middle East Will Fail, Creating a New Cold War with China and Russia; Target is Iran not Iraq., by Craig B Hulet]

Wars for Pipelines and Heroin Diversion for Money Laundering

A large segment of the Bush administration’s national security and defense planning structure came from the energy industry, and set national defense policy lends some suspicion to the objectivity of that policy. Any and all arguments might easily lead one to conclude that the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan sparked by the attack on the World Trade Center were conducted more for the benefit of the American oil industry that for the sake of world security against “terrorists.” Although conspiracy theorists could make an argument that the invasion of Afghanistan was meant to control the world heroin trade, with Afghanistan producing 80% to 90% of the world’s heroin. The world narcotics industry is larger than the gas and oil industry combined, and more profitable.

The WTC did not have to be destroyed for the Central Asian pipeline deals in Afghanistan and Azerbaijan to be successful. However, the bribes and money laundering behind these pipeline deals were illegal, and the investigative evidence pointing to the money laundering was the target of the attack on the WTC. While the actual illegal trading and bribing activity leaves very little physical evidence, money always leaves an audit trail, and that trail was being tracked and documented in Building Seven, the North Tower and Buildings Four and Six– hence the need to destroy the entire World Trade Center. In a manner highly reminiscent of the investigation of the BCCI bank fraud, once the bank’s criminal activities were exposed, bank records in England were destroyed in multiple warehouses by no less than seven separate fires, and sixteen material witnesses were murdered.

“The Manhattan D.A. who closed the American branch (of the BCCI) announced that 16 witnesses had died in the course of investigating the bank’s entanglements in covert operations of the CIA, arms smuggling to Iraq, money laundering and child prostitution.” [The False Memory Alex Constantine, Copyright © January, 1996]

The individuals involved in the destruction of the warehouses of BCCI evidence and the destruction of the WTC are same the individuals linked to the Central Asian money laundering crimes as well as the theft of Russian and Philippine gold treasuries. Understanding that the invasion of Afghanistan was not a necessary condition for the securing of the pipelines allows the analysis to entertain other theories as to why these individuals felt the need to murder thousands of people in the WTC attacks.

A Pattern Emerges as Time Unfolds Truth

Events in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and related activities in Angola are generally viewed as independent senarios, but should not be. When approached from the perspective of four separate, but linked operations, there is a consistent pattern that is not obvious when analyzing these events one at a time.

Each operation involves brutal warlords or dictators controlling access to oil.

Each operation includes reports of U.S. agents trying to legally control access to that oil by aiding and abetting these dictators and warlords with bribes and IMF loans.

Each operation involves the provision of weapons, mercenaries, and bribes in exchange for mineral, oil, or pipeline rights.

Each operation involves complex money laundering schemes, involving billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars provided by the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the IMF.

Each operation involves Halliburton, Saudi oil, and American oil companies.

Each operation involves money flowing through the Deutsche Bank and/or the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS.)

KEY POINT: The same people are found to be conducting these activities: Russian/Israeli mafia provides the weapons; the German/Swiss Banking Cartel moves and hides the money (for very significant profit), and the western oil companies claim the oil revenues. There are generally a number of smaller banks and other financial intermediaries involved, but the final resting place of the stolen treasuries generally appears to be a solid bank with vaults deep in the Swiss Alps.

The provision of illegal weapons around the globe is heavily dominated by the Israeli/Russian mafia, who source their weapons from former Soviet regimes as well as Israeli firms. Even when the U.S. intelligence agencies wanted weapons for the Contra rebels, they turned to Russian/Israeli traders (Russians seeking protection from international law in Israel, with a good participation by indigenous Israelis.) With the arms merchants, comes the same banking network, the same German banking cartel, generally fronted by Deutsche Bank. However, and all too often, news reporters and investigators lose track of most of the money. That is because the real profiteers are the bankers, with the old bloodlines of Europe.

These oil and gas operations, however, help expose a larger criminal pattern. In this pattern, the leaders of these countries allow their national treasuries to be siphoned-off in an array of financial maneuvers abetted by large corporations and international scam artists, and hide this money with the expertise of the German/Swiss Banking Cartel. This pattern is exposed in Germany, the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Angola, and Philippines and with all probability, the US.

Here is the larger story: the theft of these treasuries is what the destruction of the WTC was meant to cover-up. Investigations into these lesser operations in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Angola would have stumbled on Swiss and Deutsche Bank accounts and transfers that, if investigated, would expose a grander scheme.

Not widely reported: The U.S. government somehow “misplaced” $ 3.3 trillion during the late 1990s. Donald Rumsfeld announced to the press on September 10, 2001 that $ 2.2 trillion was missing from the DOD accounts – but the world was too preoccupied the next day to worry about the world’s largest heist.

The interesting point made by Catherine Fitts (Former Assistant Secretary of Housing, First Bush Administration) is that the same people involved in the BCCI fraud, (hence the theft of the Russian and Philippine treasuries) are now associated with what some call the world’s largest money-laundering scheme – Enron – about the same time as the $ 3.3 trillion goes missing from the U.S. Treasury.

The money of the various oil operations involved in Central Asia (including Halliburton and Enron, both key players in Afghanistan) starts to cross paths at the Deutsche Bank and UBS. Here is where one finds the ‘old men of Europe’ – secretive names that rarely show up in the press, and old family names changed to hide the lineage. Here is where the money stops. When all the investigations spawned by the money-laundering of the late 1990s began to narrow the search to these banks, it was these old men and families of Europe who had to be protected. These are the families that “own” the banks through holding companies based in offshore countries, where the laws are controlled so that the owners’ names do not need to be divulged. The physical assets however, are in Swiss vaults, as the offshore banks can never offer the types of security guarantees offered by a Swiss bank. Here, they can be ‘frozen’ under a new set of anti-money laundering laws that went into effect in 1998, thus magnifying the risk the U.S. investigations posed.

Clues that Point to Money Laundering

To fully understand the Afghani events, which many 911 writers and truthers focus on, one must understand a coordinated set of covert activities being undertaken in Central Asia at that time. Prior to the attack on the World Trade Center, there were a number of seemingly independent, U.S. covert operations occurring in many Central Asian countries, but primarily: Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. This suggests the Kazakhstan operation is also linked to covert activities in Angola. The central figures in these ‘theatres of operations’ are Richard Cheney, Richard Secord, Richard Armitage and George Bush Sr. Research demonstrates that covert activities in these regions were supported by additional participants from the Iran-Contra and October Surprise Scandals of the 1980s. These participants include David Kimche (Mossad), Adnan Khashoggi (Saudi), and Farhad Azima (arms merchant and airline owner). The central institutions in these operations are Halliburton, Unocal, Delta Oil, Enron, Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), Credit Suisse, the Bank of New York, and the Deutsche Bank. In the background of these operations one finds the Russian/Israeli mafia and arms merchants. Their base of operations was Azerbaijan.

This is an extremely high-powered group of individuals which had been thoroughly tested on more than one occasion in its ability to execute large scale covert operations and maintain silence in the face of being ‘caught in the act.’ They were the “A” team.

KEY QUESTION: Their reunion in Azerbaijan demands an answer to the question: “Why was this high powered team working together in a small, impoverished corner of the world?”

This group – more so than Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda – had the wherewithal to direct the events of 911. More importantly, it will be shown that Osama Bin Laden (and his mujahedin) was a contractor to this group, and that even up to 2001, the press was reporting that Osama Bin Laden was a figurehead for Al Qaeda, with the real leadership being unknown. Kimche, as an integral member of this A-team, had developed a loyal following with ex-KGB agents he had helped escape to Israel, and had access to both the Mossad and the Russian/Israeli mafia. Together, this A-Team had access to all the right resources, had connections to the same banks and had a vested interest in helping bring to an end the investigations into their gold and money-laundering, illegal bribes and securities fraud.

There are three primary clues in the volumes of 9/11 data that point to the conclusion that the attack on the WTC was an attempt to stop investigations into money-laundering. Each clue reinforces the legitimacy of the other clues.

The accusation of Sibel Edmonds, an FBI translator who was silenced with a constraining order from public comment by Attorney General Ashcroft. After the attack on the WTC, the FBI hired extra translators to help with a backlog of taped phone transmissions. One of these translators was Sibel Edmonds who has gone on public record accusing the Bush administration of covering up its knowledge of events which would help explain 9/11. Sibel Edmonds – after reading and interpreting raw intelligence data – contends that the 9/11 perpetrators were protected by Dick Cheney’s “intelligence block” which prevented the investigation into terrorists. Since making her accusations, she has been silenced by a restraining order from U.S. Attorney General Ashcroft, in the name of national security. She was translating intercepts of Azerbaijani businessmen or politicians that were involved in laundering large quantities of cash raised by Afghan heroin smuggling. She has also made clear that the drug dealers and the arms dealers are mixed up together and that the divisions become blurred between these organizations.

So, what kind of people have experience in money laundering, arms smuggling, and drug smuggling, but who also are known to have been involved in Azerbaijan? The most famous Americans with such experience are the veterans of the Laos war during Vietnam. Many of them were later implicated in the Iran-Contra affair, which, of course, involved money laundering, arms, and drug smuggling. Among these crafty spooks are such veterans as Richard Secord, Heinie Aderholt, Farhad Azima and Richard Armitage. Sibel personally identified ten well-known Americans who are politicians and heads of federal agencies linked to drug-money laundering in the federal banking system which was used for political campaigns–but also linked to financing the World Trade Center/Pentagon 9-11 attacks. She has yet to divulge the names. [Missile & remote control systems added to small jets before 9-11; same parts found at Pentagon, Tom Flocco, TomFlocco.com, 5/26/2005]

The co-location in the North Tower of the WTC of the FBI investigation into two seemingly independent crimes: illegal gold trades and Kazakhstangate – the illegal payment of bribes to Kazakhstan officials by Mobil Oil representatives Giffen and Williams. Co-location suggests the two investigations were related, but there is other reason to believe that to be the case. Additional evidence suggests the money laundering involved in both cases crosses paths through the Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. Evidence is later presented in the report which indicates that the secret services of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were working together, in unison with Richard Secord and David Kimche (Mossad), so any investigation into Kazakhstan bank accounts probably would have carried over into Azerbaijani bank activity.

FBI counter-terrorism chief John O’Neill’s made the accusation that Vice President Dick Cheney officially blocked investigation into Afghan terrorist activities by the FBI so to protect oil industry interests. O’Neill’s accusations, however, are broader than just Dick Cheney’s “intelligence block.” As early as 1996, the Department of State had been blocking his investigations in the Middle East – Yemen and Saudi Arabia specifically.

These clues (1. the accusations of Sibel Edmonds, 2. the FBI investigations into Kazakhstan, and 3. the accusations of John O’Neill) point to five distinctly separate, but inherently related sets of events, occurring in the same time period – starting in the early 1990s through 2001. Together, these seemingly unrelated events demonstrate a larger pattern of investigation into the German banking cartel by U.S. investigators.

The James Giffen Credit Suisse scandal involving Mobil Oil, Phillips Oil, Chevron and Halliburton in Kazakhstan, which while reported as isolated to UBS, seems to avoid reporting involvement of Marc Rich (Russian mafia/Israeli) and his use of the Bank of New York/Cayman Islands/Deutsche Bank chain for his money laundering and oil swap operations;

The Mega Oil operations in Azerbaijan, involving the former Iran-Contra guns for drugs operatives and their UBS accounts;

Enron and Unocal operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan, using Deutsche Bank channels to funnel money through the Pakistanis to the Afghanis;

The Kevin Ingram scandal in which this Deutsche Bank executive was convicted of laundering money for weapons purchases for Muslim terrorists through Pakistani agents; and

The Bank of New York Russian money laundering scandal, in which Russian funds were being sent back to Russia via the Cayman Islands, where they were being picked up by the Deutsche Bank and Banker’s Trust.

These were the five incidents brought to light as part of a broader investigation by the agencies housed in the WTC. Together they suggest that consecutive U.S. administrations had sought to further the interests of the U.S. and Saudi Oil companies in Central Asia and Russia, and had undertaken covert operations to do so. In and by itself, while these activities to some may be reprehensible, they are not all illegal. There is, however, a common thread buried in the detail which is illegal: money laundering used for heroin, weapons and bribes, as well as at least three assassinations.

Finally, lest not anyone forget, there were probably up to several trillion dollars of stolen national treasuries open to discovery and disclosure in these accounts. With the same players being involved in so many of these activities, their German/Swiss bank accounts represents a house of cards, and any one investigation into any one of the aforementioned crimes could lead to a major exposure of the world’s greatest criminals – and their criminal bankers!

Riggs Bank and Russia

In summarizing the role of Riggs Valmet, what the timeline of world events shows is that George Bush steered the re-financing of third world debt under the astute guidance of the soon-to-become Enron Vice President Robert Hermann. During this refinance process (according to ONI released documents), an undisclosed amount of financial collateral “disappeared” into the U.S. banking system, thus delaying the re-settlement of the third world debt. In the meantime, George Bush’s brother Jonathon, who was in charge of investments for Riggs Financial Management, took controlling interest in a company called Valmet, and opened a Swiss subsidiary, which became the financial consultants to the KGB and future criminal oligarchs of Russia and other criminal groups.

The Riggs Valmet “consultants” helped the KGB and oligarchs create Bank Menatep, which later became a business partner with Riggs, in owning an undisputed money-laundering, tax evasion vehicle for its Russian and U.S. customers. It is speculated that the third world debt collateral was withheld long enough that the Soviet economy collapsed due to lack of capitalization, the goal of the destabilization program. The collateral funds – or part of the $300 billion plus that could have been generated in interest by the missing third world debt collateral – were then restored to Yelstin by George Bush Sr. Yeltsin then moved the collateral funds into Bank Menatep, that proceeded to use the funding with the Yeltsin oligarchs to “buy-up” Russian industry for pennies on the dollar.

Through an array of financial actions, that wealth was then transferred through Nordex, Marc Rich, the Bank of New York, Riggs Valmet (and its shell companies) and several other banks identified collectively by Ambassador Leo Wanta and the Office of Naval Intelligence, to Swiss and German banks, while nominally ‘held’ in off-shore banks.

In creating the “cash” that was to fund the oligarchs’ takeover of Russian industry in 1991, a $240 billion jump in the M3 measure of money would have to occur if regular Federal Reserve or large bank channels were used, and there was no such jump. Having the bonds backed by “private” collateral – such as the Durham Trust or Swiss gold – the generation of the money supply did not need to settle through any bank linked to the Federal Reserve, especially if they were shopped overseas, which is what happened. They were funded via Israel and supposedly backed by gold from Switzerland, according to the released documents.

KEY POINT: The Marcos gold confiscated by George Bush, Sr. (and acknowledged to exist in records from Congressional hearings as a source of funding for Iran-Contra operations) or the Russian treasury gold (theft of which was facilitated by Leo Wanta), probably served as collateral for these loans. The interesting thing to keep in mind is that if Brady type bond payments are defaulted, the maturity value is guaranteed by U.S. Treasury Bonds, thereby explaining the need for the Federal Reserve intervention of 2001.

The German /Suisse banks referenced in the investigation include those very banks reported to be at the heart of the need to cover up investigations at the World Trade Center: Credit Suisse, Union Bank of Switzerland, Deutsch Bank, Dresdner Bank, and now, including Westdeutsche Landesbank.

Yeltsin Family and the Investigations in the World Trade Center

There were at least seven active investigations into the Yeltsin family when the World Trade Center – home of the U.S. major financial investigative organizations – went down. In all probability, there might have been up to fifteen or twenty investigations opened, and most of them would never see the light of day. All of these investigations are tied to accounts that would ultimately link back to the Bush family financing.

In 1998, Loutchansky, Marc Rich and Berezovsky (Berezovskii) – all associates of the Yeltsin family – were being investigated in conjunction with the Bank of New York money-laundering scandal that the Bush administration, (through Ashcroft) first tried to bury as insignificant – only to have it put back on the front page of the press by Swiss investigators, and then Russian investigators. This investigation opened inroads into accounts at Menatep Bank, Runicom, Inkombank, EuropeanUnion bank, Riggs Valmet, Bank Rossisky-Kredit, Alpha Bank, many of which were linked to Bush operatives and the Yeltsin Family counterparts going as far back as 1991.

Nazarbayev and his Swiss accounts were being investigated by the Swiss for illegal activities, linked to Bush Sr. and Richard Cheney in the Griffen scandal.

Later Mikhail Khodorkovsky would be implicated in the Bank of New York money laundering scandal because of his control of Menatep Bank, but would be more closely tied to use of the Riggs Valmet money-laundering conduit. His imprisonment for tax evasion would be portrayed in the U.S. press as “political” repression by the Putin regime, and hardly a mention of the Riggs Bank connection would be published. The Bush family remained loyal to Khodorkovsky after his arrest, with George Bush Jr. acting on his behalf.

“Upon his arrest, Khodorkovsky’s secretive business arrangement with the Rothschild family was exposed, as Jacob Rothschild took over Khodorkovsky’s 26% control of Yukos. Khodorkovsky’s seat on the board of directors for Yukos went to former Halliburton executive Edgar Ortiz, a former Halliburton vice president during US Vice President Dick Cheney’s time as Halliburton CEO, and as President and CEO of Halliburton, took over the relationship with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).” (See Halliburton Man to Sub for Khodorkovsky, Simon Ostrovsky, Moscow Times, April 30, 2004.)

Yeltsin’s accounts in UBS were being investigated by the Swiss at the same time as the 1998 decision to attack the World Trade Center was made.

Loutchansky, as shown earlier, was being investigated by the Swiss as well.

The missing Russian treasury gold was probably under scrutiny by the FBI investigation of gold-price fixing, an investigation that would have encompassed accounts from Barrick Gold and Deutsche Bank.

The Westdeutsche Landesbank related money-laundering of Boris Berezovsky and Roman Abramovich.

All of the investigations targeted individuals who were at some point financed by Bush Sr. and his business associates, and used government funds to fraudulently enrich various business partners and themselves. All the investigations were housed in the World Trade Center. All of these Russian/Israeli mafia frauds were being investigated by agencies in the WTC and had their investigative resources refocused on “Al Qaeda.” It should not be forgotten that Al Qaeda has been a documented CIA front established under George Bush Sr. when he was CIA Director, then continuing as he became Vice President and officially the chief of National Security under Reagan, and as President.

KEY POINT: As the senior U.S. Intelligence czar for 20 years, if anyone ever ‘owned’ Al Qaeda, it was George HW Bush.

German and Swiss Gold Holdings of the Nazi, Marcos, and Others

There are a number of Swiss banks that regularly are mentioned in reports of money-laundering and protection of stolen national assets. Amongst them, one stands out: UBS, but often mentioned as well is the Credit Suisse Bank. UBS, formerly Banque Federale or Federal Bank of Switzerland, is the long time banker to the Marcos family, Adnan Khashoggi and the Saudi Royal family, and assorted international criminals. This Swiss bank is one of several strongly attached to the German industrial and banking cartels, with a history traceable back to the Third Reich.

UBS operated with the Deutsche Bank to funnel laundered Third Reich funds into many of the subsidiaries created by German industrialists at the end of the war, especially I.G. Farben and Thysssen A.G. This was done to protect assets from confiscation by the Allies. In 1978, these two banks would create UBS-DB Corporation, an American firm. It would later become Atlantic Capital Corporation (wholly owned by the Deutsche Bank), and continue to help UBS customers place investments in the U.S.

UBS was one of the few banks used by the Germans during WWII to launder and hold “holocaust victim gold” as well as the stolen treasuries of Europe, including gold reserves from France and Czechoslovakia. At the time the Nazis stole the French treasury, the gold holdings of France were reported to be greater than the combined holdings of Fort Knox and the Bank of England.

After the war, the Swiss banks took elaborate measures to hide Nazi gold and prevent confiscation by the Allies. Although the Allies were able to seize some, the actual amount deposited by the Nazi government and German industrialists could not be ascertained. Shortly after the war, the Swiss passed laws to ensure that they would be able to hold on to whatever the Allies did not confiscate.

What Happened to the Marcos Gold?

The next great gold bonanza to get channeled to the Swiss banks was the Marcos gold. In both instances of the holocaust victim and Philippine gold, the Swiss banks adamantly resisted years of effort by the governments of Israel and the Philippines to have the gold returned to its rightful owners.

The reason the Swiss banks relinquished in this, after more than fifty years of denial, was not so much a result of newly defined morality, but rather the result of pressure from U.S. investigators and lawmakers on three separate fronts, and by Swiss lawmakers on a fourth front:

Front #1 : There were claims by the Philippine government that the Marcos family had secreted away $13.4 billion of the Philippine treasury. In 1991, at the end of the Marcos presidency in the Philippines, there were a number of reports that Marcos had secreted away in UBS large quantities of the Philippine national treasury. There are reports that these funds came from multiple sources: the looted Japanese treasury, Nazi gold money-laundering, and embezzlement of U.S. aid. The point that has not been disputed is that regardless of the source, there was “a lot” of illegal gold and money moved to Switzerland by Marcos, with the assistance of Adnan Khashoggi.

George Bush Sr., as CIA director, would also be involved in helping Marcos move bullion out of the Philippines. Investigators from the Philippines started making claims on these funds, providing proof the funds were secreted away at UBS, but because of the banking laws of Switzerland, the bank would never confirm to the Philippine government of President Aquino that it had the missing Philippine funds.

Front #2 : The U.S. Department of Justice, representing eight U.S. nationals that had won a lawsuit against the Marcos estate for torture and deprivation of rights, was pressing for an investigation into the Swiss accounts. A number of human rights groups took on the Marcos family in U.S. courts for violation of human rights, and won a major, billion-dollar settlement against the Marcos family. Ferdinand Marcos had died in 1989, but the judgment was levied on his estate. After losing the suit, the Marcos family claimed it did not have the resources to settle the claim. That is when the Department of Justice was brought in to investigate the accounts identified in the Swiss banks as Marcos accounts. When the possibility of the estate being hidden in UBS was exposed by the efforts of the Philippine government, the Department of Justice began an investigation.

Front #3 : The search for holocaust gold was re-activated in 1996 when newly declassified documents of the Swiss government inadvertently suggested the banks were still holding on to financial assets that belonged to holocaust victims and their families. The search erupted into a scandal in 1997, when a janitor at UBS discovered and retrieved documents being shredded that supported the claims of the holocaust victims and their families.

Front #4 : The final front was new anti-money laundering regulations which took hold in Switzerland in late 1998. This new legislation put criminal penalties on bankers who knowingly supported money-laundering activities.

Eventually the Bronfman investigation convinced the Swiss bankers to hand over roughly $8 billion ($1.25 billion to the holocaust victims, $4.6 to the Philippine government, and another $2 billion to the 8 U.S. victims of the torture suit) compared to less than the $1 billion they were originally planning on paying.

There was another complicating factor in bringing closure to the “bullion” issues. The Swiss and Deutsche Bank knew that resolving the holocaust and Marcos gold disputes was not the end of the pressure on the banks. There were three more open investigations:

In 1998, Russian investigators traced a $300,000 ransom payment from the Bank of New York, which opened up the Bank of New York/Russian mafia bank scandal. This scandal would later be shown to be connected to the Swiss banks and the Deutsche Bank. It is of significant note that two primary owner-investors in two of the key banks involved in the Russian money laundering scandal were Bruce Rappaport, a Swiss Israeli banker who was involved with Khashoggi and George Bush Sr. in the IranContra, October Surprise, and BCCI scandals, and Dr. Alfred Hartmann. Another key player already linked to the Bank of New York/Russian mafia money laundering scandal was Jonathan Bush and his involvement with Valmet SA.

A thorough investigation into these Swiss accounts probably would have uncovered links involving Richard Cheney and Marc Rich, among others, to the Nigerian and Angolan oil scandals, in which dollars flowed from the U.S. to Russia.

Additional investigations that might have exposed this network of accounts included:

In 2000, Reginald Howe introduced his GATA lawsuit, naming the Deutsche Bank as a key party to the gold price-fixing lawsuit, prompting an investigation by the FBI into Swiss and Deutsche Bank gold trading accounts. The FBI records for this investigation were co-located with records to the Giffen/Mobil Oil investigation, which may or may not be meaningful.

In the Fall of 1997, The UK courts began inquiries into claims about the Kazakhstan breach of contract claim made by Farhat Tabbah against James Giffen, which opened a Pandora’s box on illegal bribes. Shortly thereafter, the investigation spilled over to Switzerland (1999), and then to the U.S. courts (2000).

The Barrick-Bank Cartel Connection

The relationship between U.S. intelligence and UBS goes back for 60 years. Since WWII, UBS, notably stands out as part of a mix of Swiss banks heavily involved with the U.S. Intelligence community, far removed from Congressional oversight:

The interplay of Barrick and the bank and oil cartels crisscross in a manner that strongly suggests ongoing partnership rather than coincidence. There are three pieces of evidence that identify a linkage between the management/ownership of Barrick, the oil cartel, and the German bank cartel. This report finds the individuals involved in planning, executing, and covering the WTC attack to be the same as those involved in Barrick and covert oil operations in Central Asia.

The Houston office building that housed both Enron and Halliburton corporate headquarters was owned by Trizec Hahn. As earlier discussed, Trizec Hahn was a merger of Peter Munk’s (Barrick Gold) and the Canadian Bronfman family. The CEO’s of both companies, Kenneth Lay and Dick Cheney, are close associates of the Bush family, whose relationship to the founder of Barrick– Adnan Khashoggi – are extensive and stretched over at least two decades. Barrick is also directly linked to UBS and the German bank cartel, through use of its subsidiary gold refinery: Argor-Heraeus S.A. Owership of this refinery was transferred from UBS to Commerzbank, also part of the German bank cartel in 1999. Barrick is linked closely to the banking cartel through, one of the most longstanding members of the Advisory Board – Karl Otto Pohl, former President of the German central bank (Bundesbank) and chief officer of the International Bank of Settlements and IMF. Also on the Barrick Board was former Canadian Deutsche Bank executive Tye W. Burt – the former Chairman of Deutsche Bank Canada and Deutsche Bank Alex Brown Securities Canada, and Managing Director and Head of Deutsche Bank’s Global Metals and Mining Group. Burt was involved when the Canadian Deutsche Bank backed Khashoggi in the MJK Securities fraud. Burt left the bank shortly after the fraud was discovered. Note also, two of the initial big investors in Barrick – Khashoggi and Bronfman – used the same personal financial advisor: Mayo Shattuck of the Deutsche Bank Alex Brown. Mayo Shattuck was the chief assistant to Buzzy Krongard when he worked at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown. Both, through their executive roles at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown were in a position to be familiar with the Khashoggi/Marcos gold deposits at that Bank. Remember that Krongard managed the merger between Bankers Trust and Deutsche Bank Alex Brown, and that Banker’s Trust is the bank that received significant amounts of the Marcos gold with the assistance of Khashoggi. The Deutsche Bank was identified as a major gold trading partner with Barrick in both the Blanchard and Howe law suits. Enron – an energy trading company – had created a gold bullion and gold derivatives trading operation. When Enron went bankrupt, Enron Online was bought by UBS. A competitive market for trading energy and gold bullion was set-up by former Deutsche Bank executive Mayo Shattuck as new CEO at Constellation Energy, using former Enron employees.

These five points suggest that if it doesn’t exist already, there exists the potential for a cozy relationship between the U.S. oil cartel, the German banking cartel and Barrick.

Link between the WTC, Illegal Gold, and Money Laundering

The key matter for consideration and inquiry is that, according to John O’Neal, and Sibel Edmonds, the FBI (whose files were in the WTC North Tower) was denied information by the CIA and Secret Service. The CIA’s files would have been kept in Building Seven. One has to presume that any files relating to financial investigations of money laundering related to “intelligence” operations and the Russian/Israeli mafia around Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan were kept in Building Seven or Tower 1.

The WTC offices also held investigative information for the Bank of New money laundering scandal, which will later be shown to be intricately linked to covert oil operations in the aforementioned countries. From another perspective, three of the agencies involved in the Enron investigation were housed in the WTC: SEC, the Justice Department, and the FBI. With a great deal of certainty this report concludes that Enron was a major money-laundering vehicle for the financial rape of Russia, buying and selling petrochemical contracts from the U.S. subsidiaries of the Russian oligarchs. Both DoD and HUD had contracts with Enron, and those agencies were reported by Rumsfeld (on September 10, 2001) to be unable to account for some $3.3 trillion in funding. The IRS, in Building 7 was looking at Barrick’s offshore hedge book.

“The contention that the destruction of the WTC was used to destroy evidence contained on the 23rd and 24th floors of the North Tower is now incontrovertible. …Here is evidence supplied by the Head of Security of the World Trade Center on network television indicating that the floors used by the FBI (22nd, 23rd and 24th floors) of the North Tower — 70 floors below the crash-bombing impact — had been devastated and reduced to debris. This same Head of Security himself dug through the debris to save persons who were trapped there. It was on these floors that the evidence and investigation briefs on two highly important cases were being stored: 1) The case against Mobil Oil and James Giffen on illegal oil swaps between Iran and Kazakhstan (at that time before a New York grand jury as described in great detail by Seymour Hersh in the July 9 New Yorker magazine); 2) The evidence in the investigation of Gold Price Fixing which stemmed from charges brought against Alan Greenspan, Morgan & Company and Goldman Sachs. At noon E.P. Heidner received a phone call from New England from friend who was reviewing recorded footage of coverage of the destruction of the WTC on NBC’s program “48 Hours.” Steve has reviewed the footage many times and taken detailed notes. I took notes at my computer as he spoke. After the south tower collapsed, men went up to the 22nd floor of the WTC and “dug” someone out of the “rubble” he found there. It is known that these floors contained the New York FBI offices. Peter Jennings actually did a two-day network news story on the effects of the destroyed evidence and files on American financial crime investigations around the world. The 48 Hours anchor was interviewing the Head of Security of the WTC about the evacuation. He had received a call, after the South Tower was down, from the Port Authority’s Command Center on the 22nd floor asking for rescue. The Head of Security himself traveled to that floor in the company of a NY Fireman where they found the offices devastated to the point that they had to “tunnel through debris” to “dig out” the two or three Port Authority workers who were trapped there. All of this happened 73 floors below crashbombing impact.” [WTC Attack Destroyed Criminal Evidence , Dick Eastman, http://www.conspiracyplanet.com, 10/26/2001]

Eastman’s report is substantiated by other reports from CBS News and an individual chronicler of events. These reports suggest that while one drama unfolded throughout the WTC complex, another drama was unfolding on the 22nd Floor of the North Tower.

The result of the loss of this building was a major loss of investigative documentation by U.S. agencies. Agencies known to have lost evidence include the Export-Import Bank (source of loans to Afghanistan and Angola), CIA, SEC, IRS and Secret Service.

Investigative and Evidentiary Agencies in the WTC Building 7

Export-Import Bank of the US – Floor 6

U.S. Secret Service – Floors 9 & 10

Securities and Exchange Commission – Floors 11,12 &13

Internal Revenue Service – Floors 24 & 25

CIA – Floor 25

Department of Defense – Floor 25

In the key emergency control center of New York in Building 7 (free-fall building), someone gave the order to evacuate the building and the control center. No one knows who gave that order. In the buildings that were supposedly hit by planes, personnel were not given that order, and remained in the control centers until the end. Investigators of financial crimes throughout the U.S. lost evidence in thousands of cases, including original SEC filings falsely reporting the Deutsche Bank’s lack of involvement in the Cayman shell companies of Enron.

Talk about destroying evidence. Clinton’s missing emails is nothing compared to the destruction of evidence in the WTC and Pentagon.

The Unmentioned Loss of WTC 6

A key hypothesis of this report is that the attack on the World Trade Center was intended to stop investigations into various forms of money laundering by officials of the U.S. and the Russian/Israeli Mafia. It would not be appropriate to discuss Building 6, which housed U.S. Customs – one of the key U.S. Agencies with responsibility for investigating money laundering. The fate of Building 6 is ignored in virtually every report available, but the couple of references found are totally aligned with the hypothesis that these agencies were targeted.

Gold Trading and Money Laundering Investigations Cancelled by Destruction of the WTC

The 23rd floor of the North Tower of the WTC held FBI records pertinent to investigations of international gold movements and violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The stimulus for the FBI investigation was a lawsuit initiated by GATA against a number a major bullion international banks and the former US Secretary of the Treasury. The lawsuit alleged that these banks conspired to manipulate and artificially depress the price of gold. The evidence presented by GATA was quite compelling, and suggested that 1) these parties had used national gold reserves to illegally regulate the price of gold, 2) these banks had created a significant risk that threatened the liquidity of all of the key players, and 3) that the national gold reserves had been illegally depleted as a result.

KEY POINT: The basis for this suit was analysis of gold market prices and trades that suggested approximately 14,000 tons of paper gold had been artificially created to keep gold prices depressed. This report speculates that gold prices were not being manipulated, but rather 14,000 tons of stolen gold was being illegally laundered.

The logic of what GATA called a scam “on the American citizens and individual gold buyers” was this. Bullion banks “loan” gold to each other at 1% or 2% interest. When they borrow gold to cover needs, they buy a gold future and assign it the lender. Thus the lender always has the “same” amount of gold, except some is ‘paper gold.’ According to GATA, these banks would loan gold to each other, and then sell the real gold, using the proceeds to invest in equities, which paid a higher return. This is a good deal when the investment’s return on the equity is greater than the costs of the increased price of gold. The GATA claim is that this process had been going on secretly for a number of years, with U.S. private banks making hefty profits using U.S. treasury gold. This process is not illegal – fixing-prices is.

At some point in the process, these banks had loaned out more gold than could be produced by all the gold mines in the world in the next two and a half years. Because the world started viewing the dollar as overvalued, there was a move towards gold, which stood to drive the price of gold up – dangerously so. These banks then had to borrow and sell even more U.S. gold, and then (it is contended) brought in the London banks to support them, to keep the price of gold artificially down. The prices had to be kept artificially low because if there was an actual call on the gold loans by one bank, it would bring them all down like a house of cards. There was not enough physical gold available to make good all the futures being held by the banks.

It has been speculated that it was these banks – with a focus on the American banks -that somehow brought about an attack on the FBI office, using the cover of the airliner assault to destroy the evidence against them. According to this theory, the attack needed to happen before October 9, 2001, when this lawsuit opened in court. It may be fair to speculate that U.S. bank executives were not worried about being convicted for violation of dubious and ambiguous laws. However – win or lose, this report speculates there was at least one group of bank executives that had plenty of reason to worry if this lawsuit saw the open courtroom, and that is the group that set out to destroy the World Trade Center. These are the executives who were worried that an investigation and trial would expose their gold laundering activity.

KEY POINT: This report speculates that gold being sold on the market was not ‘artificially created,’ but rather illegal, stolen gold that needed to be laundered.

How is Gold Being Laundered?

The argument that the attack on the WTC was an attempt to silence an investigation into gold transactions and money laundering has never seriously been considered. In a world that has recently seen reports of the disappearance of 4,000 to 60,000 tons of illegal gold stolen from various national treasuries, no one seems to have asked: How is this gold being laundered? The selling behavior demonstrated by the bullion banks could also be interpreted as selling off huge, illegal gold hoards at a previously agreed upon price point. The hypothesis that a large portion of this may be laundered by the Deutsche Bank becomes more compelling when one focuses on the Deutsche Bank, and its possible reasons for wanting this investigation quashed – which no one, except maybe the FBI, has focused on. The Deutsche Bank (along with Dresdner, and U.S. banks) had been conducting gold sales for years, and, indeed, it was speculated in the GATA suit that the European banks in general had illegally dumped large amounts of their reserve gold to buoy up bank profitability.

The question needs to be asked: What if the German banks, primarily the Deutsche Bank – and possibly some American banks, were not selling their gold reserves, but rather laundering gold for its clients? Until this report, there has been no mention of this possibility. Not too long ago, several previous board members of the Deutsche Bank were indicted for helping high profile clients avoid taxes by laundering money into Switzerland. The bank certainly also had a reputation for the less dignified money laundering activity associated with organized crime and the Chairman of the Deutsche Bank Board admitted the bank “possibly” had been “misused” by these same Russian mafia types, previously linked to the Mossad by this report.

Any serious investigation into illegal gold laundering by the FBI probably would have exposed transactions no one wanted to make public. Any FBI evidence would have to be destroyed, and the investigation stopped. One of the more convenient aspects of the attack on the WTC is that while destroying relevant FBI investigation materials, it also destroyed all U.S. Deutsche Bank records.

The original GATA lawsuit was dismissed, and the FBI investigation was ended. A reorganization of the FBI in 2002 refocused agency attention on terrorism, leaving bank crime to “other agencies.”

What to do with Tons of Illegal Gold

What the GATA and the subsequent suit never considered was that while “large, inexplicable” amounts of gold (estimated at 6,000 to 14,000 tons) were being released on the market by the bullion banks, possibly this was a gold laundering operation. Certainly enough stolen gold had poured into Germany and Switzerland from various sources to explain a majority of the German trades (and possibly trades by U.S. banks as well), and these flows were documented in Heidner’s report:

3,000 tons of gold stolen from Russia by the KGB, a theft made public in September 1991 by Grigory Yavlinski;

by the KGB, a theft made public in September 1991 by Grigory Yavlinski; 40 tons of Czech gold ;

; an undisclosed amount of Third Reich (Nazi) gold stolen from the holocaust victims and their survivors as well as undisclosed treasury gold removed from the banks of conquered countries;

stolen from the holocaust victims and their survivors as well as undisclosed treasury gold removed from the banks of conquered countries; at least 1,000 tons of Philippines gold from the Marcos family, which had previously been the wealth of the Japanese Imperial family hidden during World War II.

While the early reports of this Philippine treasure were generally regarded by the media as rumor, the story was subsequently well substantiated by the reporting of David Guyatt and others. A major source for this documentation was a death bed statement by Brigadier-General Erle Cocke, in April 2000. Cocke was a banker before he became a black operative. He had worked as a “fixer” for “every President since Truman.” Additionally, he was an Alternate Executive Director of the World Bank for four years, a member of the US delegation to the UN for two years.

As part of this illegal gold movement, it is extremely important to notice where at least 50 tons of it went, because it starts a chain of events involving the banks of Bankers Trust, JP Morgan and the Deutsche Bank Alex Brown. It is also important to note that the gold started to be moved into the market place in the early 1980’s by Marcos himself and in the late 1980’s by his wife. It was during this time that George Bush Sr. got involved.

“The Bush family off-shore money tranches originated with gold bars and jewels spirited out of the Philippines upon the overthrow of Ferdinand Marcos in 1986. The Marcos fortune was the price exacted by Vice President Bush for his being granted asylum in Hawaii. The gold bars were transported from the Philippines to the International Diamond Exchange Vaults near Rockefeller Center. A CIA proprietary firm called Oceaneering International of Houston procured barges to move some of the gold from secured warehouses to a specially-configured Boeing 747 which then flew the cargo to New York. Oceaneering sealifted the remaining gold to Oregon. After George W. Bush’s victory in 2000, the last of the gold and jewels stored in New York was moved to UBS Bank in Zurich. Marcos and Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi set about to create Five Star Trust in 1983 as a means to create a vehicle to use the Philippine wealth to create and funnel fungible assets abroad. In 1989, Five Star Trust was officially established in the Isle of Man by a Houston-based attorney who was a close friend of the Bush family.” [http://www.waynemadsenreport.com]

Is should be of historic note that it was three of George Bush’s key aids who played primary roles in convincing President Ronal Reagan to withdraw his support for Marcos, thus forcing Marcos to seek asylum and deal with George Bush Sr.

In answering the question as to “why?” the records point to the conclusion that George HW Bush set up a private funding mechanism for his own personal dark-ops foreign policy.

KEY POINT: This was a fund protected from Congressional oversight and a fund that would allow Bush to authorize and fund operations that violated United States law.

This fund would subsequently be used to wage war against the former Soviet Union by financing Muslim terrorists and Russian mafia oligarchs in his continued efforts to destabilize the Soviet Union. It would be used illegally to fight “Communists” in South America. Some of the Marcos/Bush gold was even considered for use in the Iran-Contra dealings: “In 1985, [Oliver North] attempted to sell 44 tons of Marcos bullion, worth $465 million, on the black market. He blithely suggested skimming $5 million to finance the Nicaraguan contra war, but the deal fell through when North, true to form, stiffed the Israeli middlemen on the Marcos payroll. Tapes and documents implicating American officials in the gold transfers were withheld from the Iran-contra committee by Major General Colin Powell, Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and William Odom, director of the NSA. “It wasn’t so much the mention of gold that concerned them,” say Thompson and Kanigher. “It was Marcos talking (on tape) about contributions to U.S. presidential campaigns and the use of the gold proceeds to fund illegal arms deals.” [Iran-Contra Connections to the Oklahoma Bombing, by Alex Constantine © 2000 Alex Constantine. All rights reserved]

This Marcos gold would be a fund the use of which had to be protected from ever being exposed to the world. It would be a fund that investigators housed in the World Trade Center were on the path to uncover. It would provide the basis for the “National Security” rationale for all the cover-up associated with the government investigation of the destruction of the WTC.

Bankers Trust, where Marcos placed his gold in 1982, becomes an important name in this report in that the merger of Bankers Trust (formed by JP Morgan in 1903) and Deutsche Bank Alex Brown was conducted by “Buzz” Krongard, with the assistance of his primary staff assistant, Mayo Shattuck. What it suggests is that Krongard, Shattuck, executives of JP Morgan, and executives of the Deutsche Bank were in a position to be knowledgeable about the illicit gold movements that ultimately were covered up by the destruction of the World Trade Towers. Krongard has been implicated as a potential “person of interest” in the alleged cover-up by the U.S. Government of what really happened on September 11 because of his association to the bank to which many illegal stock trades were traced, and the unexplained ‘shutdown’ of that investigation.

“By profession, Krongard is a banker and formerly was the Chairman and CEO of investment bank Alex. Brown, Inc. In September 1997, Krongard engineered the merger of Alex. Brown with Bankers Trust and became the Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Bankers Trust. A few months later, in January 1998, he was recruited as a “counselor” to CIA boss George Tenet. In March 2001, he was promoted to Executive Director, making him the No. 2 man of the spy agency.” [Project Hammer Reloaded, Part 1 of 2, Nexus Magazine, Volume 10, Number 6 (October-November 2003), David G. Guyatt]

What is not recognized by many is that Krongard’s main assistant at Alex Brown was Mayo Shattuck. Mayo – who was also the personal financial advisor to Edgar Bronfman and Adnan Khashoggi – resigned as CEO of Deutsche Bank, America on September 12, 2001, and went on become CEO of the company that would replace the bankrupted Enron as the primary energy market maker. Mayo’s Deutsche Bank operation in the WTC was buried on September 11.

Also rarely mentioned is the fact the Senator Carl Levin’s Senate Hearings into U.S. money-laundering identified AB Brown – where Krongard, Shattuck and Beese were the top three executives – as one of the top twenty U.S. banks involved in money-laundering. Finally, one should note that Krongard was mentor to another placement from the CIA training facilities of the U.S. War College and John Hopkins. That protégé was named J. Carter Beese, who was one of George Bush appointees to the board of directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation in 1992, and later would become Chairman of Riggs Bank, as well as an SEC Commissioner (appointed by Bush.) J. Carter Beese Jr. was Chairman at Alex from 1994 to 1997, and would move from there to also be vice-chairman of Bankers Trust. Beese went from Banker’s Trust to become President of Riggs Capital Partners, which will later be demonstrated to play a major role in George’s Bush’s 1991 ten-year bond fraud, one of the major drivers behind the September 11 tragedy. Beese was the son of an FBI agent. Beese, like many CIA trainees, would have his life ended in April 2007 with a reported suicide, at the age of 50.

It also suggests that the management of the JP Morgan syndicate of financial institutions was in a position to be aware of these illegal gold transactions, as were other American financial institutions such as Citibank and Drexel.

Another potential source of illegal gold in the market was uncovered in the 1990’s by the WJC. (World Jewish Congress). Recent disclosures from World War II documents released in the 1990’s demonstrated that the Swiss banks had understated the amount of gold received from Nazi Germany during the war. This gold appears to have originated with holocaust victims and the national treasuries of conquered nations. Technically, this gold was to have been returned to those nations and families it was confiscated from.

Swiss banks denied the existence of this and the Marcos gold, despite historical evidence to the contrary. It was only when a janitor for one of the banks discovered and saved records of this gold in the process of being destroyed by the banks, and handed over these records to the press, did the whole Swiss denial begin to crumble. At that point, the World Jewish Congress began to apply more pressure on the Swiss banks, and on the U.S. Congress to penalize the Swiss banks. At about the same time, the Philippine government was pressuring the banks for a return of the Marcos gold, and the American legal system was seeking billions from the Marcos accounts on behalf of victims of Marcos torture that had won a lawsuit against the Marcos estate in Hawaiian courts. On top of these legal probes into the illegal gold holdings of the Swiss banks came the GATA lawsuit and its associated FBI investigation.

The amounts of illegal gold from all of these various sources may have been adequate to explain the “inexplicable” gold volume being sold in the gold market, as suggested by GATA statistics. This illegal gold is also of interest because one of the key individuals heading the international law suit against the Swiss banks was the President of the WJC – Edgar Bronfman. The Bronfman family, along with executives of JP Morgan, were key investors in a Canadian company called Barrick – named as a defendant in the second gold price-fixing suit, and the largest producer of “paper” gold in the world. This report speculates that Barrick was operating as a ‘front’ for moving stolen gold into the market.

Winning or losing this lawsuit would be quite immaterial to a large number of people unless the banks had to reveal the sources of their gold, which generally had been funneled into Swiss accounts by German banks and its global network of banks. It is hypothesized that the exposure of this gold laundering activity was the ‘issue’ that allowed German banking executives and Russian KGB/mafia lords to sit at the same table and discuss a mutual interest in destroying the World Trade Center. It created the incentive to leverage Russian/Israeli mafia relationships within the Israeli Mossad, and initiate the attack on the WTC.

Interestingly, it was also this same type of interest in ‘preventing public disclosure, or exposure’ that may have encouraged Bush to divert attention away from this economic motive for a crime.

The argument made by Flocco and Ruppert, while valid, misses the real cover-up. An investigation into the Deutsche Bank connection to the terrorists would have demonstrated that at the heart of the connection was a need to cover-up probable illegal gold movements. Moreover, the names of two banks (JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank) and three individuals (George Bush Sr., Adnan Khashoggi and Edgar Bronfman) reported to be involved in these probable illegal gold movements are linked to a single gold company: Barrick. These names are not linked as a group to any other gold company. These individuals, along with Shiek Kamal Adham, (the former head of the Saudi intelligence agency and a regular business partner of Khashoggi) have been widely reported as involved (but not convicted) in money laundering schemes and illegal gold movements:

George HW Bush: the Iran-Contra scandal, the Marcos gold;

Adnan Khashoggi: the BCCI-Vatican Bank money laundering scandal, Iran-Contra, MJK securities fraud, and the US savings and loans bankruptcies, the Sand casino bankruptcy, and the Marcos gold;

Shiek Kamal Adham: the BCCI-Vatican Bank scandal, Iran-Contra; and

Edgar Bronfman: Harris Bank and Household Bank money laundering, the Nazi gold hoards, as well as the family history in Canada of bootleg alcohol smuggling.

If four suspected money-launderers, at least two of which are involved in prior movements of this gold, are all financially involved in a company responsible for the generation of billions of dollars of paper gold, and producing bullion from mining deposits with a history of dubious value, then should not those facts warrant suspicion of that company’s intent?

In fact, the Barrick gold operation is a phenomenon that could not have occurred without the assistance of President George Bush Sr. In his last days as President, Bush pardoned his former political colleagues convicted in the Iran-Contra Scandal, including Adnan Khashoggi. The Iran-Contra conspirators executed their crime with the heavy involvement of three individuals who continue to appear throughout this report:

Adnan Khashoggi;

Khalid bin Mahfouz, owner of 20% of BCCI; and

Shiek Kamal Adham, who belonged to a group that owned approximately 55% of BCCI, and was on the board of directors with Mahfouz.

At the same time that Bush pardoned the convicted Iran-Contra conspirators, he authorized a procedural change which allowed Barrick (a company started with funding from Khashoggi and Shiek Kamal Adham as an original investors) to claim $10 billion in unmined reserves in Nevada, for the meager cost of $10,000. It is speculated this process needed to be expedited because it was anticipated the Clinton administration would not approve transaction without sizeable royalty requirements. This report speculates that Bush expedited the approval so that laundering of gold could happen much sooner – that having the reserves on the books was a necessary step to begin laundering the stolen treasuries. Not often reported, Barrick claims it paid $63 million for the company that owned those rights, although the details of that investment are not known. Even at that rate, $63 million for $10 billion in assets seems like a suspicious arrangement.

About the same time Khashoggi and Adham were investing in Barrick, a partner of their BCCI partner (Khalid bin Mahfouz) was becoming a 12% investor in Harken, which would later be identified with George Bush Jr.’s insider trader.

The current Bush administration has dropped all investigations of potential financial crimes associated with the destruction of the WTC. It has forced the FBI to drop the GATA/gold price-fixing investigation so as to focus on ‘terrorism.’ The Bush administration dropped the investigation of illegal stock trades once they were traced back to Israel. The 9/11 Commission report does not mention them, and there is no SEC nor FBI report on the investigation. Any formal announcement of the findings disappeared a long time ago, and an only inadvertent leak let the world know what really happened. An investigation into the destruction of the WTC as a classic criminal act rather than an act of political terror would most likely result in exposure bringing disrepute to the Bush family, and some of the most powerful banking executives in the world. Criminal charges would also be possible. It would also start in motion actions required to return billions of dollars of illegal gold to their rightful national treasuries. It would probably bring about the collapse of a number of major financial institutions. Therein lays the heart of real the National Security issue.

Gold Laundering – The Process

Before attempting to unravel the mechanism by which the laundering of illegal gold may have been perpetrated, one needs to understand the magnitude and difficulty of this crime. Gold, because of its scarcity and value, is a closely monitored commodity. Gold traders across the world monitor supply and demand, and report regularly on web sites. They watch it so closely, that when unexplained amounts of gold on the market in the 1990s started to depress prices, they traced it to bullion bank sales of reserves.

The annual mining and production of physical gold contributes only about 2,500 tons per year. The price of gold has remained relatively stable from 1992 to 2003. Had there been a significant ‘dump’ of illegal gold in the magnitude of 2,000 to 3,000 tons or more in a short span of time, the transaction would have been easily identified by the market watchers as laundering activity.

KEY POINT: Hence, illegal gold from Russia, Switzerland or the Philippines would have had to been moved into the market slowly, with a credible paper trail.

The strategy for laundering gold without depressing prices would have been a rate of laundering in the range of 10% of market supply and demand, possibly 200 to 300 tons per year. Anyone sitting on stolen gold could not dump it immediately, but would require institutional help in laundering 5% to 10% of the hoard per year, over ten to fifteen years – unless they got greedy, and wanted a faster payout.

Gold-Backed Bonds, Cantor Fitzgerald, and the Office of Naval Intelligence

A small and unseemly clue opened the door to an investigation which suggests that Cantor Fitzgerald, at the top of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), in the Pentagon, were specific and related targets of the 9/11 attacks. This theory is corroborated by a wide range of information, which taken together suggests that while the attacks on the WTC may have been initiated to bring to an end to their investigations into money and gold laundering, the actual timing of September 11 was set by George Bush Sr. to cover his tracks left by a ten-year-old securities fraud in which he partnered with the Russian oligarchs and rogue KGB that overthrew the Soviet government.

This fraud is linked to the banks and accounts which were a part of the Bank of New York money laundering scandal and the Marcos gold theft, which served as the collateral for the securities. When one begins to ponder why investigations into what may be the world’s largest money-laundering scandal – the Bank of New York/Russian mafia scandal – was completely sidestepped by the U.S. judicial system, or why the Enron losses were never fully tracked down, the answer is found in the revelation that these were extensions of a Bush family foreign policy to decimate the Soviet Union. Had the tragic events of 911 not happened on September 11, 2001, exposure of an illegal foreign policy and crimes that have enriched the Bush family, their political and business network and, of course, the German-Swiss bankers, and their U.S. counterparts would have been discovered.

Just as the FBI offices on the 23rd floor of the North Tower seem to have been targeted with explosives, both Cantor Fitzgerald (North Tower) and the Office of Naval Intelligence (Pentagon) seem to have been targeted for assured destruction by near-direct hits from alleged hijacked airliners. A new target needs to be added to this list: Eurobrokers who were housed in the South Tower.

There were only three companies in the WTC that serviced government securities and “repos.” (A repurchase agreement -“repo” or “RP”- is a sale of securities coupled with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a higher price on a later date):

Cantor Fitzgerald lost 661 of its employees when the alleged high-jacked airline hit, i.e. explosions were detonated, in the tower immediately below its offices in the North Tower.

Garbon Inter-Capital (now ICAP PLC, on the 25th and 26th floor of the North Tower) sitting right over the destroyed FBI offices, and

Euro Brokers, a much smaller broker, lost 60 employees in the South Tower.

Had the towers not collapsed, it is fair to surmise that the three government bond operations would have been effectively compromised. Of the three bond traders, Cantor Fitzgerald was by far the largest, being the largest government securities trader in the world and moving up to a half of the U.S. securities.

Co-incidentally, in August of 2001, Deutsche Bank, the bank of origin for numerous illegal stock trades or “put options” made in the days preceding the attack, had just signed an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald to install Cantor Fitzgerald’s eSpeed trading system.

An overview of this situation is worth providing:

– Illegal trades were reported on September 11, which had to be government securities trades, as the stock markets had not yet opened.

– Computers at Cantor Fitzgerald are known to have hosted programs that simulate attacks on U.S. securities.

– These programs should have been operational on September 11 as part of a broader synchronization of Department of Defense War Games.

– The terrorist attack on the financial center of the US failed to bring down any core trading system or Cantor Fitzgerald’s eSpeed trading system.

– The only trading system that reported problems was the securities clearing and settlement system, which publicly attributed its problems to communication failures with the Bank of New York.

– Federal Reserve and the Elimination of Regulatory Control, the Clearing process was hung up for weeks on an inability to “match,” although the matching data is reported to have been whole. This issue has never been publicly addressed in any article or speech by the Federal Reserve, and can only be identified by the ‘orders’ issued by the Federal Reserve in the aftermath of September 11. This ‘matching’ had nothing to do with the Bank of New York’s telecommunications problems, and had everything to do with missing seller data and certificates.

Cantor Fitzgerald has been reported as the “holder” of $240 billion of ten-year old Durham/Brady Bonds that were due on or around September 11th. (There are no officially named “Brady Bonds” from the “Brady Plan” for the Russian debt; but because of the similar purpose of these $240 billion in bonds, they are continually referred to in the press as such. These bonds were reported to have been put into the market by Alan Greenspan, Oliver North, and George Bush Sr. in 1991, backed by gold securities and Swiss gold bullion, backed (in full or part) by the “Durham Trust”.

KEY POINT: The interesting aspect of these accusations is that the Chairman of the Federal Reserve– a privately held, commercial group of banks – and the President of the United States are reported to have illegally created these securities, and the ONI – destroyed in the attack on the Pentagon – was hot on the trail of these securities.

The exposure of these bonds and the testimony that their settlement date coincided with 9/11 support a theory that Cantor Fitzgerald was a specific target of the attack. It would certainly provide a compelling argument of motive for administration complicity in the attack. Having $240 billion in bonds fail in public might cause a crisis, such as that predicted by the Russian Intelligence and the Dresdner Bank. The Russians and Germans were forecasting a financial catastrophe for late August of 1991. Their ability to do so is consistent with the documentation that the bonds were made payable in Deutschmarks and Yen, and were used by George Bush Sr. to buoy (or buy) the Russian economy in early September 1991, a few days after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Russian and German ability to foresee this matter is also consistent with the not-widely-reported ‘fake advice notices’ used to steal $220 billion from the Soviet Treasury. Both the Russians, who received the funding, and the Germans (via Deutsch Bank), who were also involved in the transaction, were in a position to understand the magnitude of the financial crisis created by the inability to settle these bonds.

Once the illegal trades were in the system, they would have to be settled with the Federal Reserve. It might be a little difficult to sweep $240 billion in illegal transactions under the carpet. Coincidentally, the attack on the WTC has been the only occasion in which the emergency powers of the Securities and Exchange Act have been enacted, which allow the Chairman of the Federal Reserve to not only over-ride the formal settlement process, but virtually every control on reporting and ownership as well. If the transactions had to be swept under the carpet, September 11 was the only time in US history that it could be done.

Federal Reserve and the Elimination of Regulatory Control

A review of actions taken by the Federal Reserve in the days and weeks following the attack on the WTC reinforces the theory that the attack was used to cover up illegal trades with the support of the Federal Reserve. Hence, the SEC activities following the attack on the WTC could only have happened with the approval of those who owned the Federal Reserve Banks.

The Bank of New York would continue to be at the center of virtually every money laundering scandal coming out of Russia, including Alexander Konanykhine’s European Union Bank (of Antigua) and Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Bank Menatep, and Nordex. Now, it would be identified as the bond clearing house to be at the center of failed communications as $240 billion in fraudulent bonds were settled under suspicious circumstances in the aftermath of September 11. The Federal Reserve would be reported by records unofficially released from the Office of Naval Investigation as having been involved in a number of secretive transactions in 1990 and 1991 that ranged between $60 and $100 billion dollars. In these transactions, the money moved through the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank (London), Chase Manhattan Bank, Key Bank (Ogden) and the MidAtlantic National Bank.

The Bank of New York has been able to fend off any serious investigation from Federal agencies regarding these various money-laundering schemes, but only with a tremendous amount of political support, and lack of outcry from the American public. As far as the public was concerned, this was Russian money – and, therefore, had little effect on their lives. The exposure of the Brady/Durham bond fraud would have been too impactful for the American public to ignore. The regulations of the SEC would have resulted in an immediate exposure of this crime during settlement. Hence, the only option available to the people that pulled this fraud together was to create a national emergency which would allow the Federal Reserve board to suspend the SEC regulations, and the clearing agencies (Bank of New York and GSCC) to mask their operations.

KEY POINT: This national emergency was the attack on the World Trade Center.

As a result of having had a dry run at this situation only the year before during the naval war games, the management of the Federal Reserve had a precise strategy of how to deal with this situation. Within hours of the attack on the WTC:

“…the Commission for the first time invoked its emergency powers under Securities Exchange Act Section 12(k) and, on Friday September 14, issued several orders and an interpretive release to ease certain regulatory restrictions temporarily. Last Friday, September 21, we extended this relief for an additional five business days.” [Testimony Concerning The State of the Nation’s Financial Markets in the Wake of Recent Terrorist Attacks, Harvey L. Pitt, Chairman, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission Before the Committee on Financial Services United States House of Representatives, September 26, 2001]

Recall, however, that this national emergency was declared even though the entire system remained whole, and as documented earlier, none of the trading data was lost.

If the Federal Reserve had to cover-up the elimination of $240 billion in bogus securities, they could not let the volume of capital shrink by that much in the time of a monetary crisis. They would have had to push excess liquidity into the market, and then phase it out for a soft landing, which is exactly what appears to have happened. In about two months, the money supply was back to where it was prior to 9/11.

The need for an extra $300 billion in liquidity at the time of the “crisis” seems to be a bit of a mystery, and there has not been a significant effort to explain it. The immediate demand for cash (ATM machines, checking accounts etc.) never exceeded $2 billion. The U.S. banks had already agreed amongst themselves not to force balance settlements, so the Federal Reserve ‘loans’ which were supposedly necessary to save the banking system never needed to happen. The SEC had indicated the financial companies could continue financial reporting as if any transactions from that day had never occurred. Most importantly, all the transactions pumped into the WTC financial centers were replicated in their Disaster Recovery sites, which were up and running in two days.

Why the Banking System Really Needed a $300 Billion Infusion

With the regulatory changes that followed in the immediate aftermath of the attack on the WTC, it was not the banking system that required a $300 billion monetary infusion. The $300 billion was required for something else. This report hypothesizes that the delays in structuring settlements of “fails” were caused by an absence of matching buy/sell records, because the trade data was actually provided by a program run from a war game simulation server from within the WTC and connected to the trading system. The fraudulent bonds were put up for a settlement that was not forthcoming, and in the settlement process at the Fed, were replaced with new Federal Reserve securities.

KEY POINT: The bogus bonds were replaced with legitimate U.S. debt, and the $240 Billion in bogus bonds were written off the books as the Fed’s reduction in the temporary boost in M3 required to “prevent a crisis.”

The only conclusion one could reach is that if there were $240 billion in illegal securities in circulation, all due at once, one could not imagine a more opportune moment to make those securities disappear than the suspension of all regulations and the perceived justification to increase the monetary supply by at least twice that amount. The coincidence of these two situations happening at the same time, by accident, can only be described as highly improbable.

911 Was Devised to Cover Up Many Crimes

This report hypothesizes that once it was determined to support the destruction of the WTC to derail investigations into Swiss and German gold accounts, the actual attack was postponed and timed to coincide with the need to resolve the fraudulent bond deal. Given that the same international banking cartel was involved in all the crimes mentioned, and that the Bush covert operations of 1991 stood as the source of all of them, it probably matters little if one or more of these crimes provided the key motivation.

The Naval Intelligence Threat

There are a number of public sources of information that suggest that the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) represented a threat to the Bush administration, and the alleged Greenspan/Bush $240 Billion security fraud. The threat manifested itself in a number of different manners, through a number of individuals – suggesting that the friction between the Bush organization and the Office of Naval Intelligence was more than personal, it was institutional. At an organizational level, it is reported that the ONI was at odds with Bush and his primary enforcement agencies- the CIA and NSA.

Huffman Flight School

The Huffman Flight School garners the most media attention, for at least four reasons. First, it was the primary training school for Mohammed Atta and four of his reported ‘cell member’ colleagues from Hamburg. Second, it is also known that recruiting for the school was actively conducted by Yeslam Bin Laden, brother of Osama Bin Laden. Third, the school was responsible for training of the bin Laden family pilots for SICO, it’s Swiss investment arm, run by two former BCCI agents. Fourth, the school has an intriguing story behind its ownership. Actual financial ownership of the school has not been thoroughly documented, but the consensus appears to be that it was under the ownership of Oryx Investments, an investment holding company formed in Dubai by Adnan Khashoggi, Sheik Kamal Adham, director of Saudi intelligence (1963-79), Prince Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz (a major investor in Barrick) and Wallace J. Hilliard.

Wally Hilliard is a semi-retired insurance entrepreneur/multi-millionaire, and many observers – including the FBI – view him as an innocent victim in his connections to the terrorists. Unfortunately, while Wally Hilliard continues to claim he was duped, many of his business partners have well documented links to the intelligence and criminal underworlds. He also appears to have political friends that might ensure his protection from any prosecution. Wally made his first fortune by selling an insurance company – Employers Health -that he had co-founded in Green Bay. That company was sought for purchase by the Fireman’s Fund Insurance, whose Chairman was Myron Du Bain. Myron, it seems, was a close associate of John McCone (former CIA Director), and they held simultaneous seats on the boards of several major financial institutions, including the United California Bank. It is fair to speculate that Myron is responsible for introducing Wally to the fast paced world of weapons merchants and drug smugglers. Significantly, he and his investment partner in Oryx, Adnan Khashoggi, have spent several years attempting to establish businesses in Cuba.

The Saudi Culprits and the Flying Terrorists

Adnan Khashoggi – is first and foremost one of the world’s elite arms merchants. Referred to as a “notable member of this elite group,” he was described in the Small Arms Survey of 2004 with the following words:

“Some brokers with powerful political clout, like Khashoggi, are virtually ‘untouchable’ insofar as their relationships and dealings involving government officials at the highest echelons go. Any persecution of these brokers, or denunciation of their activities as illicit, could result in the incrimination of states, or the exposure of embarrassing covert activities by the governments themselves.” [Small Arms Survey, Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, 2004]

Khashoggi has his fingerprints on so many aspects of 9/11 that he may well be “the” key conspirator. Gaining notoriety by being at the heart of the Iran-Contra ‘guns for drugs scandal’ during the Reagan administration, Khashoggi has since leveraged his notoriety to the point where he is a familiar face with film and rock stars, presidents, sultans, sheiks, kings and queens, investment bankers and of course, war lords. While most famous for his connections with the Arab banking community, he is also well established with the Deutsche Bank, most recently continuing his notoriety in the U.S. press by being sued, with Deutsche Bank Securities of Canada, for fraudulent manipulation of security prices. In the case of MJK Clearing vs Deutsche Bank Securities, Adnan Khashoggi et al., filed in December 2002, the facts presented suggest that in addition to misrepresentation by the defendants, an ‘unanticipated drop in stock prices’ on September 11, 2001 enhanced their ability to increase the payout of the purported fraud. (Business Week, May 2003.)

As part of the ever increasingly tangled web of relationships, Khashoggi also had ties not only to the Deutsche Bank, but the Bronfman family as well (additional key investors in Barrick) by way of another Deutsche Bank executive- Mayo Shattuck.

His ties to the Bronfmans went well beyond Shattuck, as Khashoggi and Bronfman would become investment partners in Barrick, through Trizec Hahn. Khashoggi was also identified as an early participant in the October Surprise meetings and subsequent Iran-Contra deals. Khashoggi would later create Oryx, which funded Hoffman Aviation –the training school where many of the hijackers validated their “education” visas.

After the invasion of Iraq, Adnan Khashoggi (Genesis Aviation) became a business partner with retired General William Lyon (on the Board of Kellstrom Industries, Inc., an Israeli owned company) in a venture called Wings of Democracy, an attempt to penetrate the commercial Iraq air business. Lyon is the founder of several university diploma-mill operations in California (American Commonwealth University, aka William Lyon University). These operations are directly associated with the entry to the U.S. by two of the 9/11 hijackers in the early 1990s. Lyon is a major Republican fund raiser in Orange County, associate of Karl Rove, major financial backer of the Swift Boat Veterans, and keynote speaker at the Republican national convention.

Khashoggi is also of interest due to his relationship with Yaslem Bin Laden, a known business partner of his in limited number of investments. In this case, Yaslem admits to have recruited young Arabs from across the world for Huffman Aviation, a school owned by his former and ongoing business partner, Adnan Khashoggi. Similary, Khashoggi has banks in Azerbaijan, where he easily could have coordinated the recruitment of hijackers with the assistance of his other business associates Richard Secord and David Kimche (Mossad).

Sheik Kamal Adham is the last and least mentioned investor in Oryx was Sheik Kamal Adham, director of Saudi intelligence (1963-79), brother-in-law of King Faisal and the CIA’s key liaison in the Arab world, a relationship established with George HW Bush when he was Director of the CIA.”In the 1980s, the Sheik Kamal Adham and Abdul Khalil (Adham’s successor as Saudi intelligence director), became officers of BCCI, and were implicated in a hostile bid for FIB, and became embroiled in the BCCI bank scandal. In a related venture, Majority shares in Capcom, a BCCI subsidiary, were held by Adham and Khalil. Capcom activities included money laundering and drug trafficking. Adham was eventually prosecuted for fraud in the BCCI case and paid a $100 million fine.” [Saudi Entrepeneur Adnan Khashoggi Linked to 9/11 Terrorists, Alex Constantine]

Also of interest is the report that two of the 19 reported hijackers were actually from Saudi Intelligence:

“Two of the hijackers—part of the team that flew a plane into the Pentagon—had very visible connections to Saudi intelligence and the CIA. Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar were well known to the CIA and FBI. The claim that an FBI informant in San Diego who knew the men and assisted them but never mentioned any of this to his FBI handlers has another, darker explanation. A former CIA officer who worked in Saudi Arabia described what he says happened: “We had been unable to penetrate Al Qaeda. The Saudi’s claimed that they had done it successfully. Both al-Hazimi and al-Mihdhar were Saudi agents. We thought they had been screened. It turned out the man responsible for recruiting them had been loyal to Osama bin Laden. The truth is bin Laden himself was a Saudi agent at one time. He successfully penetrated Saudi intelligence and created his own operation inside. The CIA relied on the Saudis vetting their own agents. It was a huge mistake. The reason the FBI was not given any information about either man is because they were Saudi assets operating with CIA knowledge in the United States.” [The Real Intelligence CoverUp: America’s Unholy Alliance, Joe Trento’s Column, 8/6/2003 ]

It is possible that like the Israelis, the Saudis’ with interest in global gold movements, decided to place two of their own team with the hijackers to ensure success of the mission.

Author note: Of course as we reflect upon Heidner’s report in 2016, we know that there were no planes used in the WTC attack; these were all controlled demolitions or nuclear events. And the Pentagon attack was more than likely a missile. But when Heidner’s report was put together in 2008, hijackers and planes were still the leading “causes” of the destruction.

Another interesting point is that Prince Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz was an initial investor in Barrick, and had remained primarily an investor through the 1980s and 1990s. However, two weeks before September 11, 2001, he was appointed as the new head of Saudi Intelligence.

Needless to say, if one had to find the type of criminals necessary to provide the Arabic hijackers which would create the appearance of an Arabic terrorist operation, these latter three men were the right men to bring to the job. Finding willing terrorists, however, was probably the easier part of this operation. After all, there are reported to be thousands of these ‘terrorists’ just looking for the opportunity to strike at America. The more difficult part of this operation would be to manage and steer these terrorists, which would be the task of Mohammed Atta and his friends from northern Europe. Here is where the proclivity for being two-sided was required of a perennial middle-man. Adnan

Khashoggi was that middle-man with a reputation of dealing with anyone and everyone, and being able to misrepresent the total picture. Khashoggi’s relationship with Richard Perle is well documented in the press. Adnan would have no difficulty on one hand, encouraging his friend and partner Yeslam Bin Laden, to find recruits for this mission. On the other hand, he was probably required to work into the management team of this attack three probable sayanim: Pascal Schreier, Rudy Dekkers, Arne Kruithof, and one deep cover Mossad agent – Mohammed Atta– who would have been provided to him by the Mossad.

KEY POINT: This report, with the evidence provided, will conclude that Mohammed Atta was actually a deep Mossad agent rather than an Al Qaeda operative.

The Iran-Contra Re-Union Culminates in 911 Event

Throughout this report, there have been names of individuals previously associated with treason, bank fraud, money-laundering, gun-running which all seem to find a common background in the events referred to as Iran-Contra, the October Surprise, the BCCI bank scandal, the Lincoln Savings and Loan scandal. This group appears to have moved its base of operations to Azerbaijan, a small country whose dictator is widely recognized to be a criminal in his own right. This group includes:

Adnan Khashoggi , whose Azerbaijan banks “played a big part in the formation of terrorist camps and in the opening of laboratories for developing chemical and bacteriological weapons in Nagornyy Karabakh”; major mover of illegal gold; major investor and founder in Barrick; major investor in Oryx – financial backer of Huffman Aviation; business partner with General William Lyon – founder of diploma mills which provided access for two hijackers.

, whose Azerbaijan banks “played a big part in the formation of terrorist camps and in the opening of laboratories for developing chemical and bacteriological weapons in Nagornyy Karabakh”; major mover of illegal gold; major investor and founder in Barrick; major investor in Oryx – financial backer of Huffman Aviation; business partner with General William Lyon – founder of diploma mills which provided access for two hijackers. Richard Secord , a former U.S. Air Force major general who helped to recruit and train the Azerbaijani army as well as regional secret services in conjunction with David Kimche ;

, a former U.S. Air Force major general who helped to recruit and train the Azerbaijani army as well as regional secret services in conjunction with ; Richard Armitage , managed illegal gold funds for George HW Bush during IranContra period; acting as a consultant to Halliburton and Unocal at the time, and President of the US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce; demonstrated history of visits to Pakistan and the rest of Central Asia;

, managed illegal gold funds for during IranContra period; acting as a consultant to Halliburton and Unocal at the time, and President of the US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce; demonstrated history of visits to Pakistan and the rest of Central Asia; Farhad Azima , arms merchant with Iranian background, member of US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, assisted Richard Secord in recruiting and training mujahadin mercenaries, owned the Azerbaijani Airlines, and has a twenty year relationship with the Bush family enterprise; significant co-investor with Wally Hilliard of Huffman Aviation in Spatialight. Inc.

, arms merchant with Iranian background, member of US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, assisted Richard Secord in recruiting and training mujahadin mercenaries, owned the Azerbaijani Airlines, and has a twenty year relationship with the Bush family enterprise; significant co-investor with Wally Hilliard of Huffman Aviation in Spatialight. Inc. Khalid bin Mahfouz , owner, with the bin Laden family and members of the Saudi royal family of the Saudi companies Delta Oil and Nimir Oil. Both are partners with Unocal in Azerbaijan; partner in multiple Bush family enterprises; participant in Barrick and Trizec Hahn;

, owner, with the and members of the Saudi royal family of the Saudi companies Delta Oil and Nimir Oil. Both are partners with Unocal in Azerbaijan; partner in multiple Bush family enterprises; participant in Barrick and Trizec Hahn; Brent Scowcroft , Director in the Azerbaijan International Operating Company; participant in congressional hearings that let Iran-Contra participants off-the-hook.

, Director in the Azerbaijan International Operating Company; participant in congressional hearings that let Iran-Contra participants off-the-hook. Dick Cheney , as CEO of Halliburton, lobbyist for the Azerbaijan International Operating Company on US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce; participant in Congressional hearings that let Iran-Contra participants off-the-hook.

, as CEO of Halliburton, lobbyist for the Azerbaijan International Operating Company on US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce; participant in Congressional hearings that let Iran-Contra participants off-the-hook. David Kimche, Israeli Mossad agent who brought Israeli agents into Azerbaijan at the request of Secord, and worked Secord and the regional secret service organizations; participant in the October Surprise and Iran-Contra scandal;

KEY POINT: This report hypothesizes that this group conspired to provision and execute a plan to destroy the World Trade Center on behalf of the German/Swiss banking cartel.

The idea for the attack most likely came from the Israelis, as did the original thinking for the October Surprise and Iran-Contra. The proposal probably came from Kimche, through Bronfman to the cartel, as the quid pro quo required to successfully negotiate a solution to the U.S. gold related investigations plaguing the Swiss banks in 1998.

In exchange for a lucrative payout on the gold issue, Bronfman promised the banks protection against further investigations by various U.S. agencies housed in the WTC, which were drilling deep into accounts that might expose larger bank vulnerabilities. Bronfman’s connections with the Clinton administration brought “Buzzy’ Krongard into the CIA in 1998 to coordinate the cover. However, this would not be enough. Khashoggi was a person all parties could work with, and had demonstrated his ability to arrange financing for covert activities which could be well hidden. Khashoggi, with Bronfman, was able to arrange for additional U.S. support by engaging his former Iran-Contra colleagues. Once Khashoggi had coordinated the involvement of the Iran-ContraAzerbaijan team, Secord probably arranged recruitment and Armitage probably managed diplomatic cover (e.g., Pakistani involvement, German involvement, Syrian involvement…) Kimche probably managed “insurance,” making sure the back-up plans for destruction of the buildings held up and the designated hijackers did what they were recruited to do.

At the end of the day, this attack was going to happen whether the Bush enterprise wanted it or not, whether Bush was president or not. Bush knew that, and capitalized on it rather than prevent it. Bush knew that if the actual planners were identified by U.S. investigators, they would take him down with them.

KEY POINT: Thus, Bush put in motion an elaborate cover-up which involved a “controlled” patsy – Osama Bin Laden.

Getting More Bang for a Buck: Capitalizing the 911 Event

Once the primary plan was in motion, other plans were set in motion to capitalize on the event. The Bush administration had its plans– essentially to move its Central Asian oil agenda further, faster. The Israelis had their plans, which was to use the event to further its own security interest in the Middle East. Khashoggi made a few million on his MJK scandal. The Bush enterprise was able to legalize investments and aid in Azerbaijan, thus enabling them to continue their standard pump and dump practice of oil stocks. Equally important, it allowed the Bush enterprise to push billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars from Aid for International Development, the Overseas Private Investment Corp. and the Export Import Bank through the Riggs Bank, where they were taking their percentage whether the investments paid off or not.

It seems as though the Bush family had been setting up its own international banking pipeline to compete with the Deutsche Bank. This would prove to be the Riggs Bank, with its small set of global offices providing banking services to nearly every foreign embassy in the US.

Robert Mueller – Slanted Investigations

When it was time for the investigations, Robert S. Mueller (U.S. Attorney and FBI Director) was named, and, not surprising, he was had also been in charge of major investigations of crimes linked to the Bush group. Mueller had been the chief investigator and prosecutor over the BCCI scandal, the Iran-Contra criminal investigation, the Noriega-CIA drug connections, and finally, the 9/11 investigation. His protégé, Leslie Caldwell, was responsible for the Arthur Anderson investigation, and later the Enron investigation.

“In the case of Noriega and Gotti, they were silenced through the capable tools of the American justice system. And overseeing the prosecutions – Noriega, Gotti, and BCCI – happened to be a man who would, years later, be entrusted with overseeing the investigation into the causes of 9/11 – Robert Mueller III. ” [Backdrop – Detecting The Puppet Masters, Part 6 of Truth, Lies, and The Legend of 9/11: Truth Lies Legend]

Other items warranting mention concerning George Bush are:

four probable violations of SEC regulations by George Bush Jr. while with Harken which have been overlooked,

closing down of criminal investigations into Jeb Bush’s partners Camilo Padreda and Miguel Recarey,

Bush Sr’s destruction of SEC records of Zapata Oil,

Interference with bank regulators during the Riggs money-laundering investigation, where Jonathan Bush is a director.

The Bush family has three generations of experience in circumventing investigation into their financial conduct. They have appointed six of the Supreme Court Justices, and given major federal appointments to two of the Justice’s children, after having been given the presidential office by Supreme Court dictate.

Complicit Culprits

Bill Casey- CIA Director Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission

David Doherty- General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency, Vice President of the New York Stock Exchange

A.B. “Buzzy” Krongard, Executive Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Chairman of the investment bank A.B. Brown and former Vice Chairman of Banker’s Trust.

John A McCone- CIA Director, Director of United California Bank, Western Bankcorporation; Pacific Mutual Life Insurance

John Deutch, CIA Director, the board at Citigroup

Nora Slatkin, CIA Executive Director, sits on Citibank’s board

Robert “Bud” McFarlane- CIA Director Board of Directors of American Equity Investors (AEI)

William Colby- CIA Director, General Counsel of the Nugan Hand Bank, unlisted counsel to Household Bank

Mitch Rogovin- CIA Legal Counsel, Board of Directors of American Equity Investors (AEI)

George Clairmont and Howard Hebert- CIA officials, Board of Directors of American Equity Investors (AEI)

Bobby Inman- CIA Director, and ONI Board of Directors, Federal Reserve, Dallas

Maurice “Hank” Greenburg- floated as a possible CIA Director in 1995, CEO of AIG insurance, manager of the third largest capital investment pool in the world

Conclusion

Patriots, if you made it through this article, congratulations. Heidner’s report is much longer and filled with the data we need to begin cleaning out house. If you are not a U.S. citizen, we ask you for your assistance in helping us rid the United States of these thugs and murderers. None of us are safe, now and in the future, until we call this out for what it is and put the Bad Guys away:

T R E A S O N

and

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Thomas Unleashed on 911 Truth

Our job was to do the research and present you with a Citizens Intelligence Report and an easy-to-follow audio story. Your job, as TRUTH WARRIORS, is to engage and activate the messaging throughout your social network and request that they do the same. We call this INFORMATION RAPID DEPLOYMENT. Do not let the lives and honor given by our fellow Americans who fell on 9-11-2001 and thereafter be in vain. Rise up and educate others. The TRUTH will set us free.

Another helpful video is ‘Where did the towers go?’

