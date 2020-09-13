.

Listen to the full rally: President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Minden, Nevada

Indeed, President Trump is eligible for two full terms of office as our elected president. There has been a coup going on since well before January 20, 2017 and there has been no peaceful transition of power. Once the Obama coup has been put down, the SES operatives arrested for treason and sedition, crown agents sent packing back to the Queen, and the Pilgrims Society busted for espionage, that’s when our war-time president can take his first day of office of his first term, with 8 years ahead of him, if that is his, and America’s, choice.

Are you educating and enlightening your downline about the Pilgrims Society? Get to it, patriots! No one in corporate media will touch this info and it is a great test to see if your favorite internet bloviators are worth your time and attention. If they aren’t exposing the SES, crown agents, SERCO, Qinetiq and Pirbright, the Privy Council swamp, the Pilgrims Society, the Rockefeller Foundation, the evil Rothschilds, and the pedophile Pope and his horny Jesuit army….then they are not serious about saving the Republic.

In this video What is the Pilgrims Society? | CLASSIC | @ConspiracyStuff, the creators want you to think that the Pilgrims Society is a conspiracy. Lucky for you that you know the rest of the story.

President Trump arrives at his rally in Reno Nevada

Hollywood stars can only DREAM of this level of adoration and fame pic.twitter.com/VzoFQ4x3PZ — Kassie 🕊 (@KassandraKitson) September 13, 2020

.@nataliegwinters: The Transition Integrity Project is linked to the Chinese Communist Party, George Soros, Democratic activists. They want to bring President @realDonaldTrump down pic.twitter.com/C6i2pFhhyo — The National Pulse 🚨 (@TheNatPulse) September 11, 2020

Auntie Nancy with her nephew.

KEEP THE FAITH, PATRIOTS!

“Strength” | Melissa Helser & Cageless Birds

Street NFL: Portland PD vs Antifa

The Vortex — Canceling Election Night

October Surprise: Scaramucci Says Ex-officials Will Come Out Against Trump in ‘Mid-October’ AIM Translation: Stay tuned for Scaramucci to name more domestic enemies and traitors against the United States.

White Genocide or Ethnocide?

“You get home, put your feet up in front of the TV and notice that there are an unusually large number of Brown people on the streets of Victorian London as depicted in the BBC’s latest version of A Christmas Carol. And the villages of Midsomer are teeming with more people-of-color than your local benefits office. Even Doctor Who is suddenly a Black woman! You channel surf and are confronted by Black vikings, Black centurions, Black Tudors and an Asian King Arthur!

The news is read by a Brown person. The weather is given to you by a Brown person. Your favorite gardening program is presented by a Brown person. The Brown person presenting your favorite wildlife program explains without a trace of irony the danger of extinction faced by native fauna and flora due to the invasion of alien species.” Read more FADE TO BLACK

The content below is for AIM Cats who know we are fighting a spiritual war, as well as a political one. This excellent Rudolf Steiner lecture is a must-listen for members of Team 48. We have provided an planetary incarnation chart from page 420 of the Gospel of Sophia: The Biographies of the Divine Feminine Trinity to guide your listening experience.

The Event of the Appearance of Christ in the Etheric World – Rudolf Steiner

Zach Williams and Dolly Parton – “There Was Jesus”

