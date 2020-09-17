.

Fox News panel cuts off Newt Gingrich for blaming violence on George Soros

Fox News is propaganda CRAPOLA that keeps citizens from knowing the truth about George Soros, Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Saunders, the Pilgrims Society, the Queen and Pirbright coronavirus, Senior Executive Services, etc. etc. Make sure your downline knows that FOX NEWS is the enemy, including all of their spokespeople like Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Steve Hilton…all of them. They have a chosen to Receive Compensation from a propaganda network that is Deceiving the American people. They have prostrated themselves at the altar of George Soros. They are Presstitutes, no different than Ali Watkins.

You’re not allowed to mention Soros unless you celebrate him. You’re not allowed to talk about demographic change unless you celebrate it.



Michael Anton describes “the Celebration Parallax” in @TheStakesBook THE STAKES: AMERICA AT THE POINT OF NO RETURN https://t.co/hHH6iWQAG0 pic.twitter.com/1eKaKrYa5F — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 17, 2020

Such a beautiful message of peace: The walls of the Old City in Jerusalem were lit tonight with the Israeli, American, Emirati and Bahraini flags.



This is the wind of change. pic.twitter.com/7gc10JO4XV — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) September 15, 2020

Here we have the chief bloviator at the DOJ blowing hot air again. EVERYBODY in the internet is seeing that Billy Boy is a lard ass, bagpipe blowing, SES traitor who is trying to get teh SES swamp rats off their sinking ship.

Howitzer remarks: Nothing happens. Just like Spygate, Obamagate.

BeefChucker posts: He acts like an independent journalist instead of being paid to prevent everything he complains about.

disgruntled_patriot adds: The Director of the Department of Justice was heard saying, while sitting on his fat ass doing nothing.

OldHickorysFlintlock is fed up: Fuck Bill Barr. He’s just like Sessions only now bagpipes are included!!!

Mr. Kag wrote: Barr is on it. He’s getting his suit cleaned for another Mark Levin interview.

Read Hillary’s election game-plan inside. Democracy depends on common truths. Make sure to look at inside pages.

HIGHLIGHTS: ELECTION INTEGRITY ROADMAP FOR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

China is watching through Zoom

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/zoom-is-chinese-surveillance.mp3

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

AIM Patriot Ron asks:

Some time ago, when you were on YouTube, I mentioned “Headlines With a Voice” and Nancy Morgan Hart. I voiced approval of her and you agreed enthusiastically.

These days she seems negative about the general situation and about Trump in particular. Do you have any opinions on her?

Our reply: We stopped posting her material because, in our opinion, it was filled with too much disinformation, and/or sloppy research. But when she started removing older videos she had done for AIM which were located on her channel, we knew she no longer wanted to be a part of our AIM truth community.

CODE RED: I am Active Duty Navy (“my views do not represent…”, etc.) and they are about to force Critical Race Theory training onto us. Serious question, what do I do? Read inside to read what patriots are saying about this!

You heard it here first folks! pic.twitter.com/9OI0VPmdUS — ]intheMatrixxx[ (@intheMatrixxx) September 17, 2020

Drop inside and see what patriots are saying about Pierre Delecto, Burisma, Biden, and Cofer Black.

Keep an eye on this CFIUS committee. They are the committee that turned a blind eye to national security and permitted the Clinton Uranium One deal. They could care less about national security. They are there to serve the globalists, aka the Pilgrims Society.

Oracle is a member of the IBM Eclipse Foundation, Eclipse 2.0 and practically everyone in China is using Oracle, including all the Pilgrims Society banks. That achieved nothing. The technology itself is corrupt. Having a corrupt company buy corrupt technology does not cancel out two negatives in this case. It probably increases the corruption exponentially.

Zoom uses an Oracle backend. This is just shifting deck chairs on the Titanic of corruption.

Sequoia Capital is heavily invested in both Zoom and Tik Tok (China)

Both Zoom & Tik Tok have large software R&D facilities in China

(Tik Tok is the spy software arm of Zoom)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TikTok







https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ByteDance







https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zoom_Video_Communications

We have lots more research coming from the mines on TikTok, Sequoia, China, and Zoom. Stay tuned!.

Joe TelePrompTer

The Pilgrims Society has a mission to cull the human herd with poison vaccines. Here President Trump gives support for vaccines. We DO NOT agree with him on this and wonder what agency is recommending that they are safe? Trump questions CDC director’s testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline

VIDEO: People with the China Virus only makeup 1.5% of all emergency room visits

The Risk of Vaccinations. Think twice. Think thrice before following President Trump’s recommendation to take these evil vaccines, which are weapons the globalists are using against our bloodstream. Make sure your downline gets the message.

AIM Patriot Jim gives an overview of the election fraud in Washington State.

James Miller. (Sep. 17, 2020). How to cure Voter Machine Fraud in Washington State – Interview with James Miller. Freedom Washington.

The Story of the Television or TEL LIE VISION

Nobody was supposed to see this painting…

Important Rudolf Steiner lecture below that describes Lucifer, Christ and Ahriman and their relevance in modern times. This lecture is offered to our advanced Team 48.

From “Problems of Society: An Esoteric View: From Luciferic Past to Ahrimanic Future CW 193, 10 lectures by Rudolf Steiner, held in Zurich, Bern, Heidenheim and Berlin between 4 February and 4 November 1919. The Ahrimanic Deception By Dr.Rudolf Steiner

