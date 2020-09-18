.

“As the saying goes, the difference between the New York Times and the old Soviet Pravda is that Pravda readers knew they were being lied to.

To circumvent the Soviet mainstream media, dissidents created what they called the “samizdat,” their word for the clandestine copying and distribution of literature banned by the state.

To circumvent our mainstream media, conservatives have created their own samizdat, an unorganized network of blogs, public forums, news-aggregators, online publications, talk radio shows, citizen-journalists, and legal monitors such as Judicial Watch, a truth force that one Second Amendment blogger aptly called “a coalition of willing Lilliputians.””

Word of the day: Samizdat

sä′mĭz-dät″, sə-myĭz-dät′

The Cat Report is more than an aggregator news site and citizen intelligence network, it also shows you trends in the internet before the words and concepts begin to show up as ‘trending’ in their data sets. We watch the influencers and read the commentors so that we can give you an accurate picture of the Information War landscape.

Folks are getting restless. They want to see law and order re-established. They want to see traitors arrested and executed. We want Nuremberg-type trials for Benedict Arnolds within our government, including the communists, Marxists, traitors, and radical factions that work to destroy the United States, whether here or abroad.

We are seeing more and more images like the one below and at the top of the page from frustrated patriots who want to see the perpetrators of 9-11 hanged in the public square and heads of Senior Executive Services traitors rolling into baskets from the guillotines. Every member of the Pilgrims Society, especially the notable and rich, needs to be tracked with a tether around their ankles and sent out into the world penniless and homeless to find their daily food and shelter as they did to millions of homeowners and refugees from their debt driven economies and endless bankers wars.

One commentor said of the pictured guillotine: “This model is head and shoulders above the rest. Quality craftsmanship in a market loaded with Chi Com knock offs. Buy American or Francois crafted guillotines only. They’re an heirloom that will last generations.”

The Vortex — It’s All Connected

“The police dept, based on their observation in person, and on the highway cameras, combined with the formulas of roadway occupancy, have estimated 16-20 thousand vehicles for the TRUMP PARADE CINCINNATI OHIO.” #MAGA🇺🇸🦅



“Trump Parade Cincinnati Ohio”

🌐https://t.co/1LNVzuWOZm pic.twitter.com/DV2jLDfLCo — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 17, 2020

The American Republic is in clear and present danger. This situation has been made even more acute by the COVID-19 plandemic driving Americans into their homes and forcing them to conduct all their business and social interaction on a British-Chinese Communist Zoom Conferencing product. The proofs are unmistakable, and in the public record, for anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear.



Full audio interview.



https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/09/indictable-evidence-british-pilgrims.html#zoom-is-chinese-xurveillance

Download PDF of this post.

President Trump tweets: Unsolicited Ballots are uncontrollable, totally open to ELECTION INTERFERENCE by foreign countries, and will lead to massive chaos and confusion!

He continues: State Supreme Court in Pennsylvania just affirmed that Ballot harvesting remains illegal. We will be watching that the Democrats do not Ballot Harvest – a felony. In other words, the Republican Party won on the atrocious Ballot Harvesting Scam……

President Trump tweets: The Democrat Trump Hater Secretary of State of Michigan, purposely misprinted Ballots for the Military, putting the wrong names on the Ballot, and actually listing a member of another party as a replacement for Vice President @Mike_Pence. Everybody is totally confused by their…egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it. This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike!

Patriot Jim Stone gives a heads up on the new election scam. He posts:

They have analyzed who will vote for who by now, and if you are a Trump supporter, there’s a high probability your ballot will have an error they can nullify it with – an error THEY PRINTED THEMSELVES. The current known about one is where the wrong running mate is listed (which will automatically nullify the ballot), but I bet there’s all kinds of other trickery going on.



I’d bet the ballots are deceptive to cause the wrong vote to be cast or invalidate it many different ways, if you intend to vote by mail make good and sure you study that ballot and write in corrections, additionally, vote by mail in AND AT THE POLLS to really screw up their games. Even Trump said that if they toss your mail-in ballot you’ll still be able to vote in the polls but if they did not, you’ll be shown as having voted. There’s no way they can keep track of all that, showing up and voting in person AFTER you mail in your ballot is going to screw them because it has to show in the system you voted before you’ll be stopped from voting, and if you did not vote and you get stopped because you “did vote” that’s instant proof of fraud.



The key to screwing up an election theft with mail in voting is to vote twice, WITH YOUR PROPER ID, the system can only register your vote once if you do it legitimately. FLOOD THE HELL OUT OF THEM WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS TO CONFUSE THE HELL OUT OF THEM, PLUS VOTE AT THE POLLS. And if there’s a way to make sure your mail in ballot got counted correctly and not flipped, make damn good and sure you do that if you are stopped from voting at the polls.

Today, we are seeing the results of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools.



No American student should be made to feel ashamed of their history or identity. pic.twitter.com/pJrwI4ZyHE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2020

The textbooks used in public schools come from publishers that are controlled by the Pilgrims Society. This is where they start the indoctrination of our students and begin ripping the fabric of our culture and heritage. The textbook pictured below is a common one used in Michigan public schools. Ask Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who is from Michigan, about this pervasive propaganda and indoctrination in our public schools.

In Chapter 3, students learn how amendments to the Constitution are made, including something called an “informal amendment” which the author and publisher describe as “actions taken by the President”. They want our children to believe that a president can make amendments to the Constitution through executive orders and executive agreements (bypassing the treaty process) made with foreign governments. See pages 65-67. No wonder our young people are so confused about the way government works.

If this textbook is being used in your child’s government class, make sure to homeschool him/her on the proper way amendments are made to the Constitution.

How to Amend the U.S. Constitution

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to promote patriotic education

Read 21 point thread inside headline:

Count us out on those vaccines. The lefties and dummies will make great human guinea pigs. We’ll watch and see how they fare a few years out, if they don’t drop dead right on the spot and the whole vaccination roll-out has to come to a screeching halt, but at least our children were spared their idiocy.

Don’t follow anyone, including a president, when your common sense tells you otherwise. President Trump may be playing a higher dimensional war strategy that will work against the left because he is a proponent of the vaccines. They NEVER agree with the President. So if the President says the vaccines are good, will the lefty-loonies take them or not?

Or he may be ill-advised from the administrators around him like Drs. Fauci and Redfield. He’s probably getting the same bad info on 5G and Russia from these Senior Executive Services folks. And, NO, we didn’t forget that Rod Rosenstein’s sister is still at the CDC, working feverishly behind the scenes to destroy President Trump in order to save her sorry-ass brother Rod from hanging by his neck until he his dead, dead, dead when he is found guilty of sedition and treason along with James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Victoria Nuland…… you know the list.

Is Trump Playing Them or Us?

So all y’all know that The Atlantic is a propaganda rag for the globalists. Right? If you didn’t, now you know. They do hit piece after hit piece on the President and our MAGA stars all the time. In June 2020, they wrote what has been called by their fellow media sycophants as “the definitive word on Qanon”. It’s a hoot to see how clueless our enemies are. We are posting it here for your entertainment.

Seriously, lefties will never be able to grok the American “samizdat” that won the Great Information War.

American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase.

FEDalerts@omb.eop.gov The tweet. Share in your network, please. Make sure to fan out to the military that have been complaining about this training.

Australia still $ucking

Free Chicken Dinner

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday said “white supremacists” make up the largest share of racially motivated terrorists in the United States.

Wray made these statements during a testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Within the domestic terrorism bucket, category as a whole, racially motivated violent extremism is I think the biggest bucket within that large group. And within the racially motivated extremism bucket people prescribing to some kind of white supremacist ideology is certainly the biggest chunk of that,” Wray told radical Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI).

When asked for numbers to support that claim.

“I don’t have the numbers for you,” Wray said admitting he has no evidence whatsoever to back up his insane claims.

Can you and your friends get together and do something like this in your neck of the woods?

Maskless Flash Mob on Target ~ Tag You’re It

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Here’s more on what we are finding underneath the hood of this China – British – Pilgrims Society operation called ZOOM.

Press release. (Nov. 04, 2015). TEEC Angel Fund Closes $30 Million, Launches Incentive Compensation Program to Defy Early-Stage Venture Investment Model. Market Wired, Yahoo! Finance.

Ron Miller. (Jan. 17, 2017). Zoom video conferencing service raises $100 million from Sequoia on billion-dollar valuation. TechCrunch.

Website. (Sep. 17, 2020). TEEC Angel Fund. TAF.

TEEC Fund was the first investor in Zoom

Tsinghua = IBM Eclipse Foundation

AIM Patriot Peter writes:

I am so happy that you are researching Zoom. Here are some demographics. I belong to two groups that are currently using Zoom. There are some technical problems and more importantly some surveillance issues where those in charge are clueless.

Audubon is composed of millennials and seasoned elders. The millennialsare computer savvy, but stupid in regards to security. One of our projects is raising awareness about M-Core. To them it is just a toll road through pristine wetlands. When I explain that the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative would love to use the PanaMax canal and the port at

Tampa as an entry point into the US they do not seem to understand that our former governor is very corrupt and has continued his ways as a US senator.

Discussing our plans over Zoom seems the height of stupidity. They consider me paranoid. Technical issues means that I do not allow my picture to be used nor my Linux OS system on my laptop. I use Firefox, Thunderbird, and have Privacy Badger installed as well as other security measures on my PC. Apparently this causes Zoom to block my

audio signal and requires me to use a phone during meetings.

The other group is even more stupid because its membership includes the Chief Intelligence Officer for Homeland Security and some very advanced AI programmers that used boosted learning trees. The leadership uses Zoom even though I have informed them that will allow collection of personal information by the Chinese.

If you can provide talking points for these groups, your miners will have helped me gain credibility at a time when I find that more difficult.

