Michael, Douglas, and Tyla explain some of the latest findings in our Zoom ‘Indiana Jones-like’ expedition. Looks like H. R. McMaster has been a naughty boy and may have be shipped off to GITMO for colluding with China.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Zoom-and-the-Treason-of-H.R.-McMaster.mp3

H.R. McMaster is a stockholder AND DIRECTOR in Zoom

Latest Proxy Statement:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1585521/000158552120000128/a2020proxy-zoomvideocommun.htm#i264226085c8e48208815adf052ab8382_115

Peter Gassner is PeopleSoft, Salesforce.com (large-scale personnel and business sales data)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Gassner

Tal Axelrod. (May 06, 2020). Ex-Trump national security adviser joins Zoom board. The Hill.

Zoom Video Communications, CIK 0001585521, Press Release. (May 03, 2020). Lieut. Gen. H.R. McMaster elected to board of directors, Form 8-K, May 06, 2020. SEC Edgar.

For those that may have heard of McMaster’s name, but not really sure how he fits into the picture, below is an article he pinned himself and which was published by the propaganda site called The Atlantic. The other article gives his views on threats to the U.S.

We could use some CROWDSOURCING help here. AIM patriots, please check to see if Janine Pelosi, investor in Zoom, is related to Nancy Pelosi? Please go beyond the top articles from Snopes and other fact checkers.

Please place your findings in the comment box so we can share with everyone that comes to this page.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1585521/000158552120000140/0001585521-20-000140-index.htm

