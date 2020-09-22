President Trump Addresses the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Mike and Doug review the updates made on the Interlocking Organizations chart. Make sure to drop inside and see the expanded version. If you own shares in any of these companies, contact their accounting office and/or investor relations and ask them why they have not disclosed this information to shareholders.

Then, find out who are the company financial auditors for their public annual reports and contact them, in writing, as well. Put all of them on notice that if any of YOUR SHARES go bust, you will sue them for insider trading. You may use this amazing chart that the miners prepared for you:

Interlocking Directorships and Material Beneficial Interests. (Compiled Sep. 21, 2020). Entity Forms DEF 14A: Oracle, TikTok/ByteDance, Zoom, Walmart, IBM Eclipse Foundation, Pilgrims Society. SEC/Anonymous Patriots.

Now drop below and listen to the guys tell you what all of this means. Your 401K could be adversely effected with this network of criminals!

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/wal-mart-ibm-oracle-control-your-401k-1.mp3

We wrote two sample letters for you to send to company auditors and investor relations, putting them on notice that YOU, the SHAREHOLDER, demand to know why they haven’t told you about these interlocking directorships.

Make sure to print the charts and include them in your letters.

President Trump Tweets:

A few weeks ago, I BANNED efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies. Today, I’ve expanded that ban to people and companies that do businesswith our Country, the United States Military, Government Contractors, and Grantees. Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don’t, there’s nothing in it for you!

POLICE ASSAULT WOMAN SEPT 2020 UK. This is not about health, folks. This is about the control of humanity until we have all been exterminated by the Pilgrims Society.

NEW DOCS: "Judicial Watch Obtains Records Showing #FDA Paid for ‘Fresh and Never Frozen’ Human Fetal Parts for Use In ‘Humanized Mice’ Creation."#abortion

Read: https://t.co/eU5mgpZLCr pic.twitter.com/4wq3aPZ1Oj — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) July 13, 2020

On my way to Toledo Express Airport in OHIO. See everyone soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/NGE0XAU7Pf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2020

President Trump Rally Crowd is UNBELIEVABLE in Swanton, OH

Mark Dice tweeted: Carpe Donktump is now being sued for creating the very meme that resulted in Twitter banning him! His lawyer is the great @RonColeman who will embarrass the clowns who filed it. This is going to be a landmark case. Spread the word.

Nancy Pelosi Confused during Interview. (Good morning, Sunday Morning)

Patriot Adam wrote: Frank Lutz on Fox News just said the Republicans should consider the Dems’ offer that they won’t get rid of the filibuster for 2 years in exchange for R’s not filling the seat. 😂😂😂😂 who is this retard? 1). Democrats cant be trusted in any deal. 2). Dems won’t win the Senate. 3). No.

Lincoln_Ford added:

Denial

Anger

Bargaining (The Dems are here.)

Depression

Acceptance

Judge Scalia’s final wish was to not be smothered with a pillow.

WATCH: Teachers Bash President Trump

Zoom Data

Pro Life

She didn’t see that coming

Become who you are. The Mission of Gautama Buddha and his inspired teaching in India

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

‘Being Rich Doesn’t Make Him An Expert!’ Dr. Scott Atlas Shreds Bill Gates

Democrats will open their states on November 4th

President Trump is Standing Up for Michigan!

