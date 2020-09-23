.

What you will find inside:

Hunter Biden’s Firm Received $3.5 Million from One of Russia’s Most ‘Powerful’ Oligarchs

Hunter Biden Raised ‘Counterintelligence And Extortion’ Concerns, May Have Participated In Sex Trafficking

GOP-led committees release interim report on Hunter Biden

Summary from Patriot Retort:

“There are a couple new revelations in this report. First, the wife of Moscow’s former mayor transferred $3.5 million dollars to Hunter Biden.

And then there’s this totally in-character nugget:

Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Hunter Biden sure has a lot of associations with people of shady repute. The report highlights that his business dealings have involved foreign nationals with “questionable backgrounds that have been identified as being consistent with a range of criminal activities, including but not limited to organized prostitution and/or human trafficking, money laundering, fraud and embezzlement. 267”

Footnote 267 reads as follows:

267 There is extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services. Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports. However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution. Some recipients of those funds are Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to non- resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Well, that’s interesting.”

Elderly people are being subjected to genocidal torture locked in care homes and not legally allowed to go out, or have a visit, be hugged by, or to hold the hand of a loved one or relative. Lockdown Torture of the Elderly

Nope. Still not going to take them. We would all be CRAZY to inject corporate frankenstein-brews into our bloodstreams when the vaccine companies are protected from any injuries caused by their vaccines.

Speaking of idiots, here is a RT reporter doing her part to push genocide efforts. Bet she doesn’t know what’s the real Rothschild agenda, poor covidiot.

AIM Patriot Tim brings to our attention:

As it turns out, “Harry & Meghan” left 🇬🇧 not to abandon royal duties, but instead to instruct 🇺🇸 voters.



And his shoes match his hair.



When royalty is propagandizing wholly as celebrities (in what’s taken to be a foreign land), the oligarchy is running low on ammo.

Molly McCann tweeted: British royals campaigning in the United States really rubs me the wrong way. Globalism is an elitist theory of government and challenges our sovereignty and self-government. Plus, “hate speech” isn’t a thing here. These two should drop the title and/or stay out of politics.

Meghan and Harry’s Presidential Intervention

Trump about Ilhan Omar: “She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How was your country doing?”

Here comes the Cryptocurrency: The Fed Is Planning To Send Money Directly To Americans In The Next Crisis

“In the section titled “Central Bank Digital Currencies”, the Cleveland Fed president writes that “the experience with pandemic emergency payments has brought forward an idea that was already gaining increased attention at central banks around the world, that is, central bank digital currency (CBDC).”

And in the shocking punchline, then goes on to reveal that “ legislation has proposed that each American have an account at the Fed in which digital dollars could be deposited, as liabilities of the Federal Reserve Banks, which could be used for emergency payments. ” READ MORE

Melbourne HAS PASSED a new law that gives permission to ANYONE who works in the government to arrest ANYONE with Covid-19 as the excuse. Anyone arrested will be indefinitely detained in a detention camp. This is a major escalation of events in Australia, the actual government document that goes over this is here: COVID-19 Omnibus (Emergency Measures) and Other Acts Amendment Bill 2020



https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/bills/covid-19-omnibus-emergency-measures-and-other-acts-amendment-bill-2020

TheLastRefuge tweets: The court opinion tells us for the first time, the DOJ is admitting/stating that ALL FOUR of the Carter Page FISA applications were corrupt upon origination. This is a big deal.

Mike ‘Scotty’ McKibben, Chief Engineer of the Mothership (when he is not leading the AFI miners in their latest data digs) sends us a note:

These bios are teamed up to hide their sins together.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005282/en/Biopharma-Leaders-Unite-to-Stand-with-Science

Seen one, seen them all. They’re all faking it IMHO.

ATTENTION ALL PATRIOTS! President Trump needs your help with the recent executive order. DETAILS INSIDE

Congratulations, Michigan AIM Patriots, for being a part of this amazing citizen effort. WE THE PEOPLE HAMMERED DOWN

Language of the Gods – ROBERT SEPEHR

Tower of Babel

Life between Death and a New Incarnation by Rudolf Steiner

President Donald Trump announces he will sign the Born-Alive Executive Order!

Yeah!! You can’t have an incarnation if you are not permitted to be born!

We hit a MOTHER LODE, folks, with these interlocking directorships. If you (or your company, your country, or pension funds) own stock in these companies, you will want to protect your investment NOW by contacting investor relations, accounting departments, the annual report auditors, and the S.E.C. We prepared a sample letter for you, but some of you weren’t able to open so a copy is located at the bottom of today’s Cat Report.

You do not have to be an United States citizen to make this demand. Many of you, in other countries, may own these investments in this global conglomeration of crime.

See what all the hub-bub is about with this headline link just below. And once you mail or deliver your letters, inform your downline to to the same. You will want to get this letter to them before they crash the stock market..or whatever these evil ones have planned to cover their crimes and their shorts.

Who is this hideous hag, you ask?

Patriot brothers and sisters in the United Kingdom may recognize her from their own swamp.

Her name is Baroness Rona A. Fairhead. She is connected to the big mess we see in this international interlocking directorships.

She is the chief propagandist for the Privy Council. Yep, you read that correctly. PRIVY COUNCIL as in Queen Lizard and her ass-wipers in the royal lo.

What else would be interesting to know about the Baroness?

How about that she worked for Bain Capital.

Plus, she was up to no-good at HSBC with the two Senior Executive Services (crown agents) clowns below – Loretta Lynch and James Comey.

Class exercise: Find her name (several times) on the chart we prepared for you. Interlocking Directorships and Material Beneficial Interests. (Compiled Sep. 21, 2020).

Guess who is also a director at ORACLE ? Ask Oracle Co-Founder and Trump-Pal Larry Ellison About the Baroness!

Tuesday, December 11, 2012, Oracle director Baroness Rona A. Fairhead was an HSBC director who negotiated a horrendous deal NOT to be prosecuted for money laundering by the U.S. Loretta Lynch was on the team that cut the corrupt deal.

James B. Comey then became HSBC corporate counsel just months later following this deal.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/hsbc-holdings-plc-and-hsbc-bank-usa-na-admit-anti-money-laundering-and-sanctions-violations

Press Release. (Dec. 11, 2012). HSBC Holdings Plc. and HSBC Bank USA N.A. Admit to Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions Violations, Forfeit $1.256 Billion in Deferred Prosecution Agreement. U.S. DoJ.

THAT AIN’T ALL, FOLKS!!!

Remember that British woman Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller? We featured her in this article The Queen’s Crown Virus Must Be Destroyed Before It Destroys Humanity.

One of the Pilgrims Society’s token female executives, along with Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller. Fairchild created Astrazeneca in 1999. Buller runs Astrazenca at The Pirbright Institute. Manningham-Buller was MI5 director (M).



Observe the interlocking directorships STARING YOU RIGHT IN THE FACE?

Rona Alison Fairhead, CBE. (Accessed Sep. 23, 2020). Biography. BBC Trust.

Letter Sample

Your Letterhead

Name

Address

City, State ZIP

Phone

Fax (optional)

Email

DATE

Dear NAME Compliance Officer:

Re: Interlocking Relationships Among Our Material Stakeholders

Kindly provide me with a chart of the Interlocking Relationships among our directors, officers, key shareholders, attorneys, underwriters and auditors. Since I have never seen such an analysis, it is probably a reasonable assumption that such an analysis, if done, has been withheld from public scrutiny? If so, for what reason?

An example of such an analysis was done by the Federal Trade Commission on June 30, 1950 titled REPORT ON INTERLOCKING DIRECTORATES.[1] Another report example is the O’Mahoney Committee REPORT ON MONOPOLISTIC PRACTICES, Parts 1-31A between December 01, 1938 (75th Congress, First Session) and the 76th Congress, Third Session.

It has come to my attention that our auditing, underwriters (banks) and attorney firms NAME1, NAME2 and NAME 3 have never, to my knowledge, disclosed to the shareholders and the public the breadth or depth of the interlocking relationships among these insiders, including their relationships to foreign governments and corporations.

The Business Judgment Rule ethics rules require such disclosures. I kindly ask that you provide these disclosures in a timely manner. I would presume that these insiders are well aware of their interlocking relationships.

Kindly also provide the corporate policy on disclosing such relationships to the public. What is the policy on policing and compensation to shareholders for the damage done by these undisclosed material relationships?

I look forward to this information.

Your sincerely,

NAME

TITLE, if appropriate

Enclosures: Identify here, if any.

[1] James M. Mead, Chairman. (Jun. 30, 1950). REPORT ON INTERLOCKING DIRECTORATES. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

