Jonathan Cahn Prophetic Announcement: The Return

Join me in Washington, DC, for Prayer March 2020 on September 26 at noon as we begin at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the Capitol. We’re going to pray for America, its leaders, and for God to intervene and save this nation. https://t.co/SGwpwOooh7 pic.twitter.com/DOGxmJYThV — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 18, 2020

Prayer March

What is Prayer? This lecture The Nature of Prayer by Rudolf Steiner can help you understand the purpose and power of personal prayer.

