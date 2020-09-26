Today many patriots and friends are coming together in Washington, D. C. for a day of prayer. We are leaving this Cat Report open to add videos and links of the event. If you are not able to attend, please drop into the Return Simulcast and join the global prayer for unity and peace.
Jonathan Cahn Prophetic Announcement: The Return
Please add your comments with links and other material at the bottom of the page to send your blessings around the world.
VIDEO The Return Simulcast – Saturday, September 28, 2020
.
.
.
What is Prayer? This lecture The Nature of Prayer by Rudolf Steiner can help you understand the purpose and power of personal prayer.
.
We will be adding articles and links throughout the day. Please send us your updates so that we can memorialize today.