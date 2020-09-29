It’s Debate Night. Round 1

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

.

.

Teleprompter Joe

.

Left Nervous Judge Amy Coney Barrett Might Stop Them From Stealing Election

Here’s a list of questions that Chris Wallace should ask Biden tonight, but won’t because Chris Wallace works for fake Fox News, a propaganda network for the Pilgrims Society. Source

1. Why did members of your family keep getting lucrative business opportunities overseas while you were vice president?

2. How did your brother, Frank, secure $45,000,000 in taxpayer loans from the Obama administration for his Caribbean projects?

3. How did a newly minted firm employing your other brother, James, receive a $1.5-billion contract to build homes in Iraq despite having no experience in construction or international development?

4. Why did your son Hunter accompany you on your official trip to Beijing in December 2013? What did he do on that trip? Whom did he meet with? What should the American public make of the fact that just ten days after this trip, your son’s boutique private equity firm secured a $1-billion investment deal from the state-owned bank of China (later expanded to $1.5 billion) despite having no prior experience in China, and why, with this deal, did the Chinese government grant your son’s firm a first-of-its-kind arrangement to operate in the the recently formed Shanghai Free-Trade Zone — a perk not granted to any of the large established financial institutions?

5. Should the American public be concerned that your son’s private equity firm partnered with a Chinese government-owned aerospace and defense conglomerate to facilitate the purchase of an American company that produced strategically sensitive dual-use military technology that the Chinese government wanted?

6. Does your “Build Back Better” proposal contain any provisions to ensure that American taxpayer-funded technology is not bought off by Chinese state-backed enterprises working with private equity firms like your son’s?

7. Back in 2000, you voted in favor of giving permanent Normal Trade Relations (NTR) to China. At the time, you said this would not lead to “the collapse of the American manufacturing economy” because China is “about the size of the Netherlands” and could not possibly become “our major economic competitor.” Furthermore, you predicted that free trade with China would establish “a path toward ever greater political and economic freedom” for the people of China. Do you stand by these statements today after 3.4 million American jobs have been lost to China and millions of China’s citizens have been imprisoned, surveilled, disappeared, and used as slave labor by an increasingly authoritarian regime enriched by 20 years of record trade imbalances from flagrant trade violations?

8. The People’s Republic of China has a bold plan called “Made in China 2025” to dominate the key technologies of the future in order to overtake the United States militarily and economically. Do you still contend that China is “not competition for us”?

9. Why did you promote the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) to financial special interest groups when research was clear that the deal would make it easier for corporations to move U.S. jobs overseas?

10. Do you believe that Xi Jinping kept his promise to Barack Obama to end cyber-espionage against the United States? If not, what are you prepared to do about it?

11. Do you accept that the coronavirus originated in China? Do you think China was honest with the world in its handling of the coronavirus? Are you satisfied with China’s explanations for how it spread? Do you believe Chinese claims about the number of cases and fatalities in China?

12. Do you think China should be held responsible in any way for its handling of the coronavirus? If not, why not? What, if any, repercussions should there be for China in its handling of the coronavirus?

13. Did you suggest investigating Michael Flynn under the Logan Act, as Peter Strzok’s notes suggest?

14. You said in your DNC acceptance speech that America is ready to “do the hard work of rooting out our systemic racism.” What did you do in your 36 years as a U.S. senator and eight years as vice president to root out systemic racism? Why didn’t it work?

15. You have called for “revolutionary institutional changes.” What does that mean in practice?

16. You have vowed to rescind the Trump tax cuts. Can you think of a single example of a country that recovered from a recession by raising taxes?

.

.

.

.

.

Little AIM kitty was having an afternoon catnap, tossing and turning about how easy it was for the enemy to take out Brad Parscale in Ft. Lauderdale AK-47 – Roger Stone – style. The details of what prompted the actions are not important in the dream, just the facts that the social media influencer was taken down and out (see video) just 36 days before the election.

Not just anybody here, but Brad Parscale, described by Gizmodo as “either a “digital wizard” or just some guy who figured out that Facebook’s advertising algorithm rewards the lowest common denominator—rose from digital media director on Trump’s 2016 campaign to top dog on Trump’s 2020 effort.”

Sleepy kitty wondered if people close to the President understand the gravity of the Great Information War, the November election, and how desperate our enemy has become. The DemonRats and their Pilgrims Society masters know that this election is worth TRILLIONS, if not even their own lives. They are powerful enemies who maim, destroy, or kill without hesitation.

AIM kitty tried going back to sleep, but stayed restless thinking about the former wife of Gavin Newsom/Fox News propaganda media yakker/La Raza-connected attorney who is closely connected to the Trump immediate family. Throughout history ‘honey pots’ have been used successfully to take down enemies. Sometimes they know the poison they deliver; sometimes they are unsuspecting mules. Either way, the results can be ______________ (opps, kitty fell back to sleep…fill in the sentence yourself).

.

.

Cleverness, training, character, and patriotism are often no defense against a well-set honey trap. And as in normal life, no planning can take into account that a romance begun in deceit might actually turn into a genuine, passionate affair. In fact, when an East German honey trap was exposed in 1997, one of the women involved refused to believe she had been deceived, even when presented with the evidence. “No, that’s not true,” she insisted. “He really loved me.”

.

Parscale, who is having a calm conversation with a police officer, is assaulted by five other police officers armed with automatic weapons.



Is that a new treatment for people with "mental health" issues, or is it just for Trump supporters? pic.twitter.com/2YbhwKW7Or — August Takala (@AugustTakala) September 28, 2020

Has Brad fallen into the trap that so many soon-to-be-former husbands fail to see coming after spending boatloads of money on the fancy digs and her fake rock-boobs. The wife has increased her “stock” – just needs some of hubby’s cash. As ‘Budda’ summarized in a brief post:

This is the classic “Future ex wife tries to destroy future ex husband.” They do it all the time and it is usually on the advice of their divorce attorneys. Call the cops, say he has guns and you think he might be violent. I know at least three guys who have been smeared in this way. In fact, when one buddy got into the thick of it in his divorce, I had him store all of his guns at my place so that when his future ex played this card, he’d be safe. Sure enough, she told the cops he had guns and he legally and honestly told the cops that he did not have any guns.

.

.

.

.

Michael Flynn Hearing Today 11:00am – Open Discussion Thread. Public Access Telephone Numbers INside Link

.

“F- YOUR FEELINGS” BY LEIGH GUEST Raunchy language warning.

.

What’s up with Guistra making a YT video? Get Gold as Cash and Bonds Will Be Destroyed Warns Billionaire Frank Giustra. Make sure your downline knows the difference between paper “gold and silver” and real gold and silver. Paper holders would love to see a sucker rally in paper/digital ETFs while they sell theirs for the real stuff. Don’t be that sucker!

Y’all remember Frank? Love that PURPLE shirt, Frank.

Radcliffe Foundation was renamed The Giustra Foundation in 2018. Frank Giustra is a notorious schemer with Bill and Hillary Clinton in the Uranium One slush funds and donations to The Clinton Foundation. In June, 2007, Giustra cited Pilgrims Society co-founder Andrew Carnegie as an influence in his philanthropy. The Radcliffe Foundation has contributed $30M towards the Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative (CHAI), which works with governments and other partners to increase access medical care for HIV+ people.

.

.

.

Yes, you are correct! Frank and Bill have history in the charitable foundation business. The Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership (CGEP) was founded in 2007 by President Clinton and Frank Giustra

.

.

.

Man in a Mask

.

Featuring America’s dumbest royal idiots, aka “court jesters”.:

.

.

One of our AIM patriots from the UK wrote:

I was filming the peaceful protest at Trafalgar Square 26 September. After all the commotion died down in in the square, I moved onto Hyde Park. I stayed back to film the now empty space and heard some opera being played. I realised it was live singers/buskers, so, straight away I parted with some silver into their collection hat and asked them if they would sing Ava Maria as I thought of Tyla, Douglas and Mike not being there, I knew straight away I wanted to mix the event of midday with the now quiet square into a quick video as I’m sure AIM has had Ava Maria on the timeline at some point. It’s just a small thank you for all that you guys do.

.

If you are in Washington State and would like to get involved with election integrity, please join AIM Patriot Jim as he launches this site. Contact info inside link: http://www.freedomwashington.org/

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

