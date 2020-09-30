.

.

On day 1 of the Democrat Convention as Wikileaks began their DNC releases Mook’s interview uses the release to begin spinning the Trump Russia tale. This was planned, prepared, purposeful and the beginning of one of the most damaging psy op disinformation campaigns in US history. pic.twitter.com/kuStgx1Vx5 — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) February 15, 2018

.

The entire fake Russiagate scandal was hatched within hours of Clinton’s epic defeat by Campaign Chairman John Podesta and Campaign Manager Robby Mook, Clinton was investigated by the US Intel for smearing Trump with false Russia accusations. Read more.

.

.

.

.

.

The former special counsel Robert Mueller issued a statement Tuesday pushing back on claims his former right-hand man in the Russia probe, Andrew Weissmann, put forth in a newly released memoir.

Weissmann accused Mueller and his top deputy, Aaron Zebley, of not doing enough to hold President Donald Trump accountable and refusing to take certain prosecutorial steps out of fear that Trump would shut down the investigation.

“It is not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information,” Mueller said in his statement.

Denying allegations that he stood down, Mueller added, “When important decisions had to be made, I made them. I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences. I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.”

Mueller also defended Zebley, saying “he was an invaluable and trusted counselor to me from start to finish.”

.

Trump-Russia probe docs hidden from Congress a ‘straight up crime’: Nunes

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Joe Biden has strange object on his arm at 2020 Presidential Debate

.

Video below handpicked by Douglas for posting!

Biden’s Biggest Fails in The First Debate

.

ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me Mr. President ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me Mr. President ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me Mr. President ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me Mr. President ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me Mr. President ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me Mr. President ah Mr.President excuse me excuse me Mr.President ah ah excuse me sir excuse me

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Jamie writes:

Hello Betsy, I’m looking for information on the type of metal and how I can get the metal or crystal that I’ve heard you guys talked about in the past. It helped to clear the environment of the dangerous EMF and help you think more clear. Oh by the way….I have been listening to you and Thomas for a long time and love learning from y’all!

AIM Patriot Steve writes:

I have been listening to your American Intelligence Media website for a few years and find you, and Tyla/Betsy, and Michael McKibben very educational. That said, I would like to learn more about

1. The Cube

2. the flat copper antenna and information on frequency vibration. (Please keep in mind I was a political science/history major (my degree’s motto is “Do you want fries with that”)

3. Additional information on ORMUS.



Our reply: Jamie, any type of metal works. Stainless steel is great. But we have also made other recommendations which are inside the links below. Steve, we left you a few links to answer your questions, too.

Don’t forget to use our Qube sigils generously in your environment. People are always asking if they can buy a Qube. We remind them that there only needed to be one Qube – it was the “lighter” to get the spark going. It runs in the background. Its energy and those from the sigils now run all around the world, enveloping and neutralizing the evil web that the dark forces threw over the planet. Our network is more powerful than theirs. It is run by love, light, and truth, from a higher realm of consciousness. Be generous in using the sigils because the more of us that use them, the brighter our planet becomes.

.

.

Two excellent audio discussions on energy, frequency and vibration inside this link. Michael and Douglas are the co-hosts. What is the Qube? How do you use Ormus? What do crystals have to do with the Schumann wave?

.

.

.

.

5G loses steam, but what’s next?

.

Sorry to burst your love bubble, but us older, been-around-the-block-a-few-times women out here in America see what’s going on. Seriously, what Trump man dates a woman 9 years his senior who is probably menopausal, wears too much plastic surgery, and has already slept with the enemy (Gavin Newsom) and goodness knows who else? Zip up those pants, Don, and don’t be SUCKered by an American Mata Hari.

.

No class. No grace. Trying too hard to be MAGA.

.

.

.

.

.

.

We all see what’s going on, but try telling a man that is getting Mata Hari-type treatment that he might be a target. Our concern is for the Trump family as this ex-wife of Gavin Newsom and La Raza-affiliated attorney is a bit too close to family members for our comfort. Her strike doesn’t have to be against Don Jr….any strike on a Trump family member could be a target for a former propaganda news babe like Kim. Is Secret Service paying attention?

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Rep Wendy Ullman and Gov Tom Wolf caught on hot mic admitting the masks are political theater

.

.

AIM Patriot John sent this note and cat video:

God Bless the AIM4TRUTH CAT folk & Thanks for being who you truly are beautiful inspirational people generously PATRIOTS GOD loving individuals. Yours with much humble kind abiding respect John Scottish Veteran in Washington the UK

Cat Awesome Beautiful Cat being itself ingenious

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

