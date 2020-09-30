ORACLE DIRECTORS COMMIT TREASON IN ALLOWING A BRITISH AGENT FELLOW DIRECTOR TO ENGAGE IN ESPIONAGE AND THE TIKTOK DEAL

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS | OPINION | AMERICANS FOR INNOVATION | SEP. 30, 2020 | PDF | https://tinyurl.com/y6vepm24

New Oracle director Baroness Rona Alison Fairhead CBE failed to disclose 31 of 39 conflicts of interest before becoming a director on Jul. 10, 2019

The other directors turned a blind eye to this criminal fraud as well as her espionage, thus being accessories

Fairhead is a British knight and pledged fealty to the monarch, not the U.S. Constitution

As a British minister, Fairhead boosted China trade, and now scandalously promotes the TikTok deal with Oracle

Sep. 30, 2020—This research has uncovered a concerted British Pilgrims Society attempt to play the Trump Administration for the fool regarding the Chinese mobile video-sharing service TikTok.

TikTok makes it easier to make and share videos. It especially appeals to the narcissism of youth, and therefore, is a powerful tool for digital addiction, titillation and time wasting.

On the surface, TikTok is a subsidiary of ByteDance that is controlled by the Chinese government. Notoriously, TikTok has teamed up with Huawei to oppress and murder the Uighur minority in northwestern China as a part of Google’s Dragonfly use in state censorship. President Trump rightly blocked TikTok from being offered in the U.S. until the company could show that it would not be a tool for Chinese spying on Americans. Rona Alison Fairhead, Commander of the British Empire (CBE). (Sep. 28, 2020). Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots. (*.xlsx spreadsheet version).

Various “great American companies” like Microsoft, Oracle and Walmart have offered to operate TikTok in America. After much kabuki theater surrounding the terms of the deal, China has just agreed to the President’s terms and to allow Oracle to run the platform.

In other words, China was, we believe, always going to agree with the terms, they just had to make it look like they were resisting.

Microsoft, Oracle and Walmart are not the good guys here. Rather, they’re agents of China, or rather, China’s handler: The British Pilgrims Society, in our opinion.

WHO IS NEW ORACLE DIRECTOR BARONESS RONA ALISON FAIRHEAD CBE ANYWAY?

Let’s listen in on this hypothetical conversation between the recent British international trade minister, now Oracle director, Baroness Fairhead, and Xi Jinping, Premier of the People’s Republic of China:

Fairhead: “Hello Xi, Rona here.”

Fairhead: “First off, thank you for superb execution on the Coronavirus hoax. It’s a real propaganda coup to weaponize the common flu! We can recycle that and keep the fear going forever. Very useful. We blind sided the Trump administration and set them up to agree to this TikTok deal. Well done.”

Xi: “My pleasure.”

Xi: “Now, what are your orders on TikTok? It is a very effective surveillance tool for our security police, so how do we add U.S. citizens into your global database without disturbing our operations?”

Fairhead: “Trump’s people are technology ignoramuses, so our Crown Agent Senior Executive Service is still very much in control of global communications and propaganda within the Executive Branch, C.I.A., FBI, DoJ, Navy, Congress and the Courts.”

Fairhead: “I just got approval from London for you to allow Oracle to run TikTok in the U.S. We need to unify with your social credit score system right away.”

Fairhead: “First, push back on the deal, then agree to it. That will make for some good drama for the little people.”

Xi: “Will do. Please give my regards to the Pilgrims Society inner sanctum. I think it is just hilarious that Americans are so stupid that they still don’t know we are in control of everything. Cecil Rhodes was a brilliant strategist. I have his picture on my wall, next to mine.”

Fairhead: “Agree. They are stupid. They hired me, a British secret agent, to be an Oracle director and no regulator or director said anything about my flimsy conflicts disclosure. Bwahahaha.”

Fairhead: “Americans don’t deserve a Constitution. Royal commands from the Pilgrims Society will work much better for them. We know what’s best, don’t we?”

Xi: “Indeed we do.”

Fairhead: “I’ll call when we need your people to integrate with our American Oracle systems.

Xi: “We’ll run that R&D through your favourite Pilgrims people at Tsinghua University Computer Science and Technology Center. That will keep it nice and academic. My people keep their mouths shut. We only hire programmers from the countryside who know nothing of the world.”

Fairhead: “Yes, Zuckerberg’s wife Comrade Pricilla has been a great liaison for transferring source code. So have the folks at IBM Eclipse Foundation Open Power. We can’t risk using American programmers because some of them are independent-minded and might blow the whistle. We cannot risk that.”

CHINA WORKS FOR THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY, ALWAYS HAS

China is, and always has been, an agent of the British Pilgrims Society and its handlers in MI6 and the C.I.A. The stolen gold captured in Germany and Japan after World War II created China and funded megalomaniac Mao Zedong. Indeed, the Pilgrims Society created and promotes communism everywhere as the best way for them to exercise control-by-elitists who believe they know better. Indeed, new proof shows that the Pilgrims Society schooled Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks in London on how to overthrow Czar Nicholas.

ORACLE WAS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT TO UNIFY TIKTOK’S CHINESE AND AMERICAN DATABASES—THEY LIE WHEN THEY SAY THEY WILL KEEP THEM SEPARATE (THERE WILL BE SPY BACKDOORS GALORE)

This deal will give Oracle the green light to modify the TikTok and Oracle software to enhance TikTok, not protect the U.S. from Chinese surveillance.

Indeed, the IBM Eclipse Foundation has been giving up America’s sovereignty to China ever since they stole Leader Technologies’ social networking trade secrets ca. 2001.

The TikTok modification will unify the Chinese and American social credit score data. It will bring the Pilgrims Society closer to their century+-long dream of a British imperial one world order controlled using IBM’s lawyer-construct “The Internet of Things” over which Oracle has significant influence.

Remember, in WWII IBM, with RCA, catalogued German concentration camp prisoners. By Hitler’s own admission, he was taking his concentration camp model from the British camps in the 2nd Boer War in South Africa that killed over 60,000 white and blacks, including over 14,000 children, in hideous Burroughs Wellcome vaccine experimentation.

At the same time, the Pilgrims Society was seizing control of South Africa’s diamonds and gold wealth that funds Rhodes Scholarships to this day. That same IBM system also handled American censuses. The Pilgrims never saw a war they did not start in their march to permanent power and control.

When Oracle has fully implemented TikTok, the Pilgrims Society will be able to more easily “mount” the world’s databases (that mostly use Oracle data storage) and thus put the icing on the cake of total global surveillance.

ORACLE IS ENGAGING IN ICONIC PILGRIMS SOCIETY FRAUD

The British Pilgrims Society has infiltrated Oracle, just like they have infiltrated virtually every aspect of American life in education, politics, banking, commerce, patents, courts, healthcare, publishing, media and agriculture.

Tellingly, the other Oracle directors are aiding and abetting Baroness Fairhead’s espionage by allowing a British saboteur to influence policy on the Oracle board.

Bookmark: #baroness-fairhead-bio-timeline | https://tinyurl.com/ya5f9db9

Note: The punishment for treason can be hanging. 18 U.S. Code § 2381.Treason. The Oracle directors are aiding and abetting British Pilgrims Society espionage, including their conspiracies with FBI Director James B. Comey. That makes them treasonous war actors. Hopefully Guantanomo Bay is being fitted with gallows.

The British companies SERCO and QinetiQ essentially operate the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force and Space Force. QinetiQ operates the U.S. Army’s inventory system from London (“all US Army equipment”).

See QinetiQ Group Plc, Co. No. 4586941. (Aug. 07, 2008). Annual Report and Accounts, p. 17 (PDF p. 21), Keeping track of US Army equipment worldwide. Companies House (UK). See also AFI. (Mar. 16, 2020). Weaponized Coronavirus is an Anglo-American Pilgrims Society Attack on Competitors in America and China. Americans for Innovation.

SERCO’s former name is R.C.A. Limited, started by American Pilgrim Society member and Marconi Wireless protégé David Sarnoff, who started NBC in 1926. 1926 was the year Sarnoff predicted a dystopian future of war using wireless beam-forming weapons and viruses. Look it up (check your Downloads folder for a CSV file [comma-separated values] for a spreadsheet of the SERCO contracts). AFI. (Apr. 17, 2020). PART ONE: NBC founder & Pilgrim David Sarnoff led the Imperial British agenda that has terrorized our world for over 100 years. Americans for Innovation. QinetiQ has received over $8.5 billion U.S. federal contracts. (PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder). SERCO has received over $9.5 billion U.S. federal contracts. PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder)

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2020). Weaponized Coronavirus is an Anglo-American Pilgrims Society Attack on Competitors in America and China. Americans for Innovation.

This investigation has so many tentacles. Much more analysis is needed on these interlocking relations. We see former C.I.A. directors involved in this fraud e.g., George Tenet (1996-2004) and Leon Panetta (2009-11), as well as numerous military-industrial complex criminals with their hands out, like Carlyle Group CEO Renée J. James, a current Oracle director.

In 2001, Carlyle funded the British spy corporation QinetiQ that is 100% controlled by the Queen’s iron-fisted Golden Share. QinetiQ set up shop adjacent to the Pirbright Institute where the novel Coronavirus was invented and patented.

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2020). Weaponized Coronavirus is an Anglo-American Pilgrims Society Attack on Competitors in America and China. Americans for Innovation.

But, for the sake of brevity, we have cataloged just one Oracle director.

The new Oracle director Baroness Rona Alison Fairhead, Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Baroness Fairhead was appointed to the Oracle board on Jul. 10, 2019.

We can prove from this appointment alone that espionage and treason are afoot at Oracle and TikTok. This involves not only Baroness Fairhead (espionage) and the Oracle directors (treason), but the regulatory bodies who have all turned a blind eye to this criminality, which includes Ernst & Young LLP and Oracle’s attorneys who are perpetuating the securities fraud, in addition to the espionage and treason.

BARONESS FAIRHEAD WANTONLY VIOLATED THE BUSINESS JUDGMENT RULE IN ACCEPTING THE APPOINTMENT, AND THE OTHER ORACLE DIRECTORS AID AND ABET HER CRIMINALITY IN THEIR SILENCE

GIVEN THAT BARONESS FAIRHEAD IS BRITISH, SHE IS ENGAGING IN ESPIONAGE, AND THE AMERICAN ORACLE DIRECTORS ARE EACH ENGAGED IN TREASON BY ALLOWING HER TO DECEIVE THE PUBLIC

American public company directors, and British directors for that matter, are subject to the Business Judgment Rule (BJR – fiduciary duties of good faith, loyalty and due care).

The BJR requires that a company director disclose all material relationships that affect, or might affect, that person’s ability to represent the shareholders objectively—without the taint of self-interest.

Actually, conflicts of interest are OK as long as they are disclosed.

With such disclosure, the public, regulators, shareholders and fellow directors can then assess that director’s ability to act impartially for all the shareholders.

When conflicts are evident, that director may be asked to recuse oneself from decisions involving those subjects. However, if the public is not aware of the conflicts, then the opportunity to self-deal are very high, as we see here.

Baroness Fairhead is easily worth $50 million or more. For example, in just one of her several dozen corporations owned by her and her husband, Thomas Edwin Fairhead, the couple loaned just one company almost $6 million without any requirement for repaying the principle. See B2B NEW YORK LIMITED (UK). See Timeline. Fairhead did not disclose this real estate leasing company to the Oracle shareholders.

Here are the eight (8) relationships that Baroness Fairhead discloses to the public in her Oracle resume on Nov. 19, 2019:

Department of International UK, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Trust (Ofcom), Financial Times Group Limited, Pearson plc, Bombardier Inc., Imperial Chemical Industries Limited , HSBC Holdings plc and PepsiCo, Inc.

Here are the thirty-one (31) relationships that Baroness Fairhead did not disclose to the Oracle shareholders and the public (see Baroness Rona Alison Fairhead Biography and Timeline with links to judicially-recognizable evidence of Fairhead’s fraud).

Note: For public companies, the holdings and material relationships of a spouse, offspring and close relatives must be disclosed.

Bain & Company, Harvard Business School Publishing, Morgan Stanley, BAE Systems plc (British Aerospace), UK Aerospace Services, GENT FAIRHEAD AGGREGATES LIMITED, Langside Corp, Royal Borough of Kensington, Amazing Grades Limited, Whitehall Trust, GENT FAIRHEAD HOLDINGS LIMITED, GENT FAIRHEAD RESERVES LIMITED, HSBC Northern American Holdings Inc, The Economist Group, Interactive Data Corporation, GENT FAIRHEAD & CO. LIMITED, REFCO LIMITED, Commander of the British Empire (CBE), Her Majesty’s Government Cabinet Office Board, hired James B. Comey as Corporate Counsel at HSBC, spun off AstraZeneca plc while strategy chief at Imperial Chemical Industries, orchestrated HSBC money laundering sanctions busting exoneration with U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch, UK Trade and Investment, Wren Paper Limited, Wren Renewables Limited, Wren Hygiene Limited, Wren Power Limited, Wren Data Limited, Wren Fibre Limited, Wren Tissue Limited, Wren Renewables (Holdings) Limited, Wren Pulp Limited

To reiterate, none of the 31 Baroness Rona Fairhead relationships in the paragraph above were disclosed in Oracle’s notices to shareholders. This is evident fraud.

Notably, we include Fairhead’s HSBC relationships to James B. Comey when he was an HSBC director along with Fairhead and another Oracle director, Jafra A. Catz. Baroness Fairhead’s HSBC relationship with Sir Jonathan Edward Symonds is also noteworthy because of his simultaneous relationships to Oracle director Jafra A. Catz and to longtime HSBC risk director Marc M. Moses. Rona Alison Fairhead, Commander of the British Empire (CBE). (Sep. 28, 2020). Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots. (*.xlsx spreadsheet version)...

Moses was the HSBC principle who signed off on the consent decree with Loretta E. Lynch that exonerated HSBC executives from any further criminal litigation in a $1.2 billion windfall for the U.S. Justice Department (Eric H. Holder, Jr.).

After this consent decree deal was spawned, James B. Comey became HSBC corporate counsel, then became FBI director.

Later, Attorney General Lynch designated James B. Comey to exonerate Hillary Clinton in her criminal release of classified information from her private server.

Hindsight shows that Hillary was selling the information to the highest bidder in a pay-to-play enrichment of her Clinton Foundation. The purpose, destroy American sovereignty and allow the British Pilgrim Society to run America.

Baroness Fairhead was an evident actor in this espionage with Comey, Lynch, Obama and Clinton, among others including former C.I.A. directors who were actually working for MI6 under the cover of “Five Eyes” sedition.

Baroness Fairhead has a fiduciary duty to disclose these cozy HSBC relationships, and did not.

Perhaps one or two omissions can be excused, but failing to disclose 31 out of 39 conflicts is maliciously intentional and evidently meant to hide her Pilgrims Society relationships.

For example, would you elect a convicted rapist to be director of a home for battered women? Neither should Oracle be hiring a British secret agent to help govern policy of an American company in a TikTok China deal where its director, and former British minister of international trade with China, had close times to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

CALL TO ACTION BY PATRIOTS WORLDWIDE

Al Capone was jailed in Alcatraz for tax evasion, not for murder and mayhem.

Similarly, perhaps the easiest way to take Oracle director Baroness Rona A. Fairhead off the Pilgrims Society playing field is to jail her for her evident Oracle disclosure fraud in addition to her espionage.

We provide plenty of indictable evidence of her espionage against America.

The world is just waking up to Fairhead’s handler, the British Pilgrims Society, so, until they do, we need to put the Baroness in Guantanamo for the rest of her life for the career-long treachery she has been involved in.

Joining Fairhead in Guantanamo should be the other Oracle directors and auditor Ernst & Young LLP, who aid and abet her criminality.

FIRST AMENDED MILLER ACT NOTICE

