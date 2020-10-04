.

Trumper Outside Walter Reed Hospital: ‘He’s Been Fighting for Us; I’m Going to Fight for Him’

Trump Supporter Hasn’t Left Walter Reed Since Friday

Media Won’t Show You This! TRUMP Supporters Outside Walter Reed Call for Prayers

Thank you to the incredible people at Walter Reed!

President Trump drives by supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center.

SYMPTOMS JUST HOURS AGO… Please pray for Joe Biden. Not only is his sick with a long term condition (will be disclosed soon) but I hope he doesn’t didn’t catch the Chinese Coronavirus.



His post-debate appearances are exhibiting more cold and flu-like symptoms. pic.twitter.com/FGd5HEYUrT — Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) October 3, 2020

Chris Wallace Has Meltdown on Television – Blood Coming Out of His Whatever

Germany’s Class Action Lawsuit Against Gov’ts, Gov’ts Officials, & PCR Manufacturers Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is among many who are on the front line fighting the Corona criminals for all of us. A big THANK YOU to each and every one of you who take action.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

So much was happening today, that we sent you a second Cat Report. Who knows what the headlines will be in the next 12 hour cycle, but these will surely be stale for AIM Cats if you have to wait until tomorrow. Meow.

Sandra Bullock extracts blood from babies foreskin for rejuvenation treatment. Adrenochrome

Who needs professional sports when we have live action in the streets with commentary from Steve Inman?

Andy & Brandy Tifa Collection

SILVER ALERT! CFTC’s Top “Silver Cop” is FIRED!! (Bix Weir)

AIM Patriot Titus wrote us a few times with a problem. When opening a Cat Report, he was getting a blank screen. Below, he left a note indicating the issue and posted here in case anyone else has the problem:

After some time getting a blank page, I realized when accessing AIM that Safari browser uses a reader window (WordPress) to capture the url. Then you go into the url bar for the blank page and tap the segmented bars in the left edge to gain the actual daily CAT report.

Dads are Epic!

Speaking of banana republics…did you know that some kitties love bananas?

