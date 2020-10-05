.

The Great Replacement

Thank you, Generation Windrush! Those white men built this!

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

.

The Attack on America

.

.

.

.

.

How The Elite Stay In Power Think Pilgrims Society when you hear “elite” at the top of the power structure.

How the Elite Use Information Warfare to Manipulate You. When you hear “elite” think Rothschild who ARE the Pilgrims Society.

.

.

Danno tweets: Where in the World is POTUS? If like me, you snickered when POTUS made his “I have COVID” announcement, this is your thread. If you believe that POTUS has COVID and is safely at Walter Reed Military Hospital as you are being told, this is NOT your thread. Read the thread. Interesting!

So, Let’s travel in the way back machine to when POTUS and FLOTUS visited Walter Reed back on July 11th of this year. Pay close attention to his attire. Suit and tie color specifically. Watch here

Then on October 3rd, we get THIS video, notice the same suit, sans tie this time, but there is some “oddness” about this video, almost like a background noise and a swaying motion. Watch here

I can’t seem to find him at the moment, but an anon who had worked on Navy ships pointed out that the cabinets were a dead match to ones you would find in an underwater vessel. Cabinets made specifically for rough seas. Listen to background noise

Continue reading this thread. Is the President on a ship, a submarine, or Walter Reed. Inquiring minds are always asking questions. Read Danno’s thread here.

.

.

.

Danny O’Brien, the executive vice president and head of government relations at Fox News’ parent company, is a former Joe Biden chief of staff who is reportedly actively helping the Biden campaign connect to Washington lobbyists. Read all about it.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“It’s no longer a question of ‘if’ but when the ailing, flailing UK Prime Minister crashes and burns. The only remaining questions now are ‘How much more damage is the buffoon going to inflict before he retires, gracefully or otherwise?’ and ‘Who is going to pick up the pieces when he is gone?’”

.

.

.

.

The Peaceful Dems

Next up: Michigan patriots are working towards the her RECALL.

According to their website, the official Recall Whitmer petition effort is relaunched under new, more stable leadership. This is a new official petition, signing begins October 23rd. Canvassers will be going door-to-door and signing locations will be announced. Canvassers will also set up near polling places on Election Day.

The Emergency Powers petition, which is separate from the RECALL PETITION, was way over the top on signatures. Plus, last week the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that she exceeded her emergency powers. Lots of high energy to get the recall petition over the top, too! Time to send Heil Whitler back to George Soros.

https://recallwhitmer.com/#important-dates-section

.

.

Honest Government Ad | The Recession

Yes, we know all about their use of remote viewing. Long before you started receiving Truth News Headlines and Cat Reports, we shielded our work areas so that they could not penetrate and spy. In the CIA document below, you can read that, yes, “remote viewing ” is an actual thing. Let us know if you would like us to discuss this topic in a future audio. If so, what questions do you have?

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Cynthia wrote:

Are you aware Larry Ellison changed his name? Info used to be on Wikipedia but not there now, maybe that can be used to track him and his background further. Internet Archive? I knew someone who knew him before the name change and the US government funding/backing. My source claimed to be retired US military intelligence. I knew him for years, visited at his home. Never saw anything to cause me to doubt his word.

The miners reply:

Ellison was born out of wedlock. Ellison’s mom Florence Spellman married Roman J. Janicki in New York when Larry was five years old, on Jun. 16, 1949.

Florence Ruth Spellman. (Jul. 13, 1999). Death Notice, Children: Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Steven B. Janicki, Anne J. Janicki, Sibling: Jermone Spellman. San Francisco Examiner.

Ellison’s grandfather, Samuel Spellman was a New York musician, Samuel’s father was from Russia. Ellison’s grandmother Elsie’s parents were both from Hungary.

.

Richard Burton reads John Clare’s poem ‘Autumn’

Peak Fall Foliage in New England (Experience Autumn)

AIM Patriot Bruce writes:

Something is wrong with your site, comes up blank but if you click the blank white page then you get to Cat Report, but that does not seem to be loading.



I noticed Infowars is being messed with as I can not get on there as well….

.

AIM Patriot Linda writes:

After watching the video with the young woman in front of Walter Reed that you have posted here…I just decided, I like the statement…He is family…It’s now personal! I am swiping that and using it everywhere I an fit it in…like get out in vote…Trump is our family…and it’s personal!!! Not bad huh???

..

Back in the mines, here are a few nuggets we picked up this weekend.

More proof that Oracle provides an illegal C.I.A. database to “exploit” all of the Internet for the British Pilgrims Society

Note: L-3 is Lockheed Martin, controlled by the British Monarch/Pilgrims Society

L-3 Communications, Oracle et al C.I.A. Contract. (Jun. 05, 2006). L-3 Communications Titan Corporation [with Oracle et al] hybrid contract, FBIS Large Scale Internet Exploitation (LSIE) dated 02 December 2005, HEAVILY REDACTED, Reston, VA. AWARD/CONTRACT, released Aug. 19, 2010, published Jun. 24, 2015, CIA DOC_0005548714.pdf. CIA.

Large Scale Internet Exploitation (LSIE) System

PDF, p. 42

PDF, p. 40

PDF, p. 61

PDF, p. 62

PDF, p. 2

Government reserves the right to engage in treason with foreign powers

PDF, p. 23

Laughable 5-year window to report foreign influence in the contract

PDF, p. 24

Open ended contract, if the Gov’t wants to

PDF, p. 32

Did they report Leader v. Facebook since they were using Facebook for data collection under a fake “open source” claim?

PDF, p. 37

Gov’t will use NGOs (like Clinton Foundation, Carnegie Institute, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Open Societies (Soros), etc. !!!)

PDF, p. 38

L-3 Communications, Oracle et al C.I.A. Contract. (Jun. 05, 2006). L-3 Communications Titan Corporation [with Oracle et al] hybrid contract, FBIS Large Scale Internet Exploitation (LSIE) dated 02 December 2005, HEAVILY REDACTED, Reston, VA. AWARD/CONTRACT, released Aug. 19, 2010, published Jun. 24, 2015, CIA DOC_0005548714.pdf. CIA.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

