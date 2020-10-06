.

President Trump returns to the White House!

The Eagle Has Landed

Show your appreciation for the President by getting off your couch and making America great again. Here is a way you can be a big help, plus meet up with a Trump Tribe in your community.

Don’t let the coronavirus dominate your life!

He did it! Trump beat the China Virus!

Immigration Statistics: Top Five Countries Undergoing Massive Demographic Shifts

READER NOTE: Super lots of problems with WordPress lately. Had a difficult time getting today’s page to upload. If we are unable to correspond with your from this site, please make sure to check our other sites. We recommend that you subscribe so that you will receive email correspondence from us in case our main site goes down.

“Officials also accused Haspel of repeatedly lying to the White House about the status of documents that are in the pipeline for declassification and release. These officials said that Haspel has consistently provided baseless excuses for her failure to produce certain documents, falsely claiming that she can’t physically locate documents, or that her agency doesn’t technically own them and therefore cannot release them.

“Haspel has repeatedly lied to the president about the status of documents to be declassified,” one intelligence community source said. “She will claim they don’t know where they are, or which agency technically owns them, and then we’ll find out she had them the entire time and just didn’t want them to see the light of day.”

“The frustration with Haspel is reaching nuclear levels,” one official said, noting that White House and top U.S. intelligence community officials have been taken aback by the ferocity of Haspel’s refusal to release documents.”

“The timeframe (2014-2017) matters, because Haspel, as London Station Chief would have been briefed on the FBI’s counterintelligence plan before any actions were approved to go forward. The CIA Station Chief is the top intelligence official in any given country. The FBI must inform the Station Chief of what they planned to do and get Station Chief approval. The FBI hates that, but those are the rules.

Because the various intelligence agencies are sensitive, they do not use the word “approved.” Instead, they use the word “coordinated.” ” Read more

As one commentor noted: “So today PDJT requests “spygate” doc release. Today US Attorney in charge of unmasking investigation resigns. Coincidence? No such thing as coincidences.”

Here's Meadows revealing that the president requested to declassify the documents that Devin Nunes asked for, which include the second and third Danchenko interviews.



Of course you can always count on the Fox & Friends crew to completely miss the momentousness of that news. pic.twitter.com/oVzqqXPhGv — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 5, 2020

Midnight Writer

Hispanic Trump Supporters

You see, in the New World Order scheme of things human slaves do not need to be educated. There is no need for “schools”, only a steady stream of online indoctrination.

Zekk posts: “i Encourage You All to Lookup Your Schools Board Members. Get Involved.” Here are Some Patriot tips.

Get Your Health Passports

The plans for global genocide are clearly evident in the muzzling and controlling of Australian citizens.

AIM Patriot Lisa wrote:

On a recent but rare shopping trip to a local Walmart store, I not wearing a mask but with my AIM Exemption Notice around my neck, came through an isle with a small monitor placed above the racks. When I looked up at the screen, it showed me walking past. As soon as I looked up BELLS, lights AND ALARMS WENT OFF, as if I was a common criminal ! This continued even after I walked off.



BEWARE Walmart. They are obviously using the same tyrannical face recognition system CHINA uses on their citizens. We all know MASKS DO NOT STOP VIRUS yet the main stream controlled media keeps pushing this false narrative as a mind control tool on the masses. Now I am CERTAIN that big corp is in bed with Communist China

I will never go back to Walmart again after this outrage. I refuse to submit to this “beast” system.

The Comey Bunch

Looks like YouTube wasn’t pleased with this and took it down.

The Vortex — Unleash Hell

A reminder that as long as we all vote straight RED on November 3 we can help this Kim Clement prophecy from 2007 come true.

Clement says, “I will raise up the Trump to be a trumpet and Bill Gates to open up the gate of a financial realm for the church, says the Lord. … It shall come to pass that the man that I place in the highest office shall go in whispering My name. But God said, ‘When he enters into the office, he will be shouting out by the power of the Spirit, for I shall fill him with My Spirit when he goes into office, and there will be a praying man in the highest seat in the land.'”

Pastor Kim Clement prophesies that Trump will win the 2020 elections

MAGA Plasma. Available at the Trump store?

For Michigan patriots, this is how Heil Whitler plans on a work-around of her failed executive order lockdowns:

Authority and Actions Under the Public Health Code to Prevent and Control the Spread of Disease



Presented by:

Denise Chrysler, Director

Office of Legal Affairs

Michigan Department of Community Health

“Oracle” used in 1973… long before Cutout Ellison.

Ellison’s “Oracle” beginnings are all lies.

