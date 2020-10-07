.

Jim Miller is an AIM patriot who has been working hard to expose his state’s election corruption. Inside this link, he names names and puts Washington State counties on notice – in a very public way. If you are in Washington State, join Jim’s efforts. This is the kind of grassroots efforts that we found to be successful in Michigan, but Jim is going to need your help.

You are an American

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Dr. Scott Atlas:

These lockdowns are a luxury of the rich. The President understands that people need to work, the working-class need their jobs, children need to go to school, it's harmful to do otherwise. || #IngrahamAngle #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/1VTOUHS2OQ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 7, 2020

Is the whole Pelosi-Newsom-Guilfoyle family straight up CRAZY? Official statement by Nancy Pelosi!

Dear Americans for Innovation (AFI) and American Intelligence Media (AIM) readers,

Numerous patriot sites across the web are reporting outages today. We knew this day would come, the nature of evil made it inevitable. It is now time for the good and moral citizens of the earth to rise, like a Mighty Wind.



Leader.com has been down for 24 hours with suspiciously vague excuses coming from engineering at a hosting service that Leader has used since 1997.



At least two of Michael McKibben’s interviews with Douglas Gabriel and John Barnwell exposing the British Pilgrims Society and its seditious Crown Agents in the Senior Executive Service (SES) have been removed from YouTube for “violating Community standards.”



It’s a sad day for America and the world when the TRUTH violates community standards.

The AFI site is now being actively shadow-banned.

(https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com )



Only a handful of readers are allowed in now, as of a few days ago. Some past AFI pages, even with shadow banning, have had over 200,000 readers, not counting reposts around the world. The total AFI readership is almost 2.5 million, even with shadow banning. We estimate actual reads at about 10 times that number.



In addition, Leader.com emails are being marked as “spam” by numerous Internet Service Providers. This is a situation that can usually be resolved by a complaint to your email provider, who will no doubt wonder, Gee Beav, how did the leader.com domain was added to the spam-block list? Such are the new euphemisms of totalitarian censorship.

It appears the pre-election shut down of the conservative and Christian perspectives has begun.

Many of you use WordPress interface software thinking they may be the problem. They might be, but we posit that the real problem is the underlying Internet Service Provider (ISP) that you use. Increasingly, over the last 10 years, the local ISPs have merged into interlocking Pilgrims Society companies ultimately controlled by AT&T, Verizon, Google, Facebook, IBM, Sprint, T-Mobile, Orange, British Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, etc. The phone companies are still regulated companies. WordPress, Facebook and Google are not regulated. We suggest you are better served focusing your complaints and political action on the regulated entities. Flood their switchboards, customer service and support email accounts.

Leader Technologies asks AFI readers to flood Leader’s Internet Service Provider, Jumpline, with complaints and requests to get Leader’s corporate website back up. Send those emails to support@jumpline.com with the subject “Leader.com, Trouble Ticket No. 962276.” Each support email is logged in Jumpline’s database. Jumpline has been bought out by Deluxe Corporation c/o Jumpline 3680 Victoria Street North Shoreview, MN 55126. 1.800.651.2028, so if their engineering group cannot get Leader’s website up, then Deluxe will be the next focus of political action escalation.



ALL of the AFI content and evidence is backed up and available. If you need articles, posts and primary evidence, just to ask. Send all requests to afi@leader.com or to American Intelligecne Media.

American Intelligence Media is reporting similar problems today as well. https://www.aim4truth.org

We may all “go dark” as demonic forces attempt to overtake America, silence free speech and make America communist. When and if we go dark, rest assured that we will adjust our strategy and keep pounding down Satan’s citadels. Recognize that our research has been years ahead of the enemy. You are well-armed now with evidence that will eventually put the devils to flight. You are prepared.



Restore Free Speech. Mr. President. Execute on the Miller Act Notice. Leader has put this global social networking licensing power in your hands

In their Miller Act Notice (this is different that Jim Miller’s election plan, called The Miller Plan), Leader Technologies has put into President Trump’s hands the quickest way for him to restore FREE SPEECH. All the President needs to do is start writing checks to Leader Technologies. Even in these checks Leader has proposed a way that the We the People earn revenue from their proposal. It is a Win-Win. In turn, Leader will provide a global master license for all social media on the planet. Then, the President can require a new End User License Agreement for all social technologies, otherwise they will lose their government contracts.

With the Miller Act, the President can require respect for the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights of all technology and media, overnight. He can force them to do with his bully pulpit what they did not do by their moral choices, if they want to stay in business.

Here’s a quick summary of what needs to happen. Here’s a link to these pages. Free Speech Elections, Now! | https://tinyurl.com/yy9t4vjb

The Miller Act Notice is a HUGE pitchfork against the Globalists

NYC Jews say ‘NO, THANK YOU’. Been there. Done that.

A Large Group of ORTHODOX JEWS are BURNING THEIR MASKS in The Street in NYC to PROTEST COMMIE Deblasio’s ANTISEMITIC and ANTI-CONSTITUTIONAL New LOCK-DOWN

HAPPENING NOW: New York City police officers forcefully dispersing Jews who gathered outside to celebrate the Sukkot holiday. pic.twitter.com/r7hYwJZKVT — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020

For those of you interested in earthquake activity, we have been watching these videos the last few days.

10/05/2020 — THOUSANDS OF HOT SPOTS appear across Plate + New Madrid — Plate shifting? Big quake?

10/06/2020 — Global Earthquake Update — Major unrest — Volcanoes hit + hot spots as plate shifts

10/06/2020 — NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE — Thermal releases (hot spots) — Possible sign of earthquake

DECLASSIFY!

Trump tweets: All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!!

In the meantime, let’s check in with the CIA and see what all the noise is about

Weed Warning: The article below is so jam-packed with swamp weeds that you may want to skip it and just go straight to the tribunals.

Translation: Make way for Kamala!

Amazing Polly tweets: Sick Kids Hospital is putting together a case for Child Euthanasia without parental consent or even parental consultation. It’s like the pro-pedo people except this would actually end the child’s life. Canadians so far don’t care

In the land of the completely out-of-touch with reality is Boris Johnson with this great idea:

