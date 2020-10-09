.

Pompeo responds to Trump’s criticism: We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out pic.twitter.com/USAKecg79A — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 9, 2020

THE

PRESIDENT

OF THE

UNITED

STATES

LITERALLY SAID



FUCK AROUND AND FIND OUT pic.twitter.com/da4rNv6sQn — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 9, 2020

WhiteBoard posts:

If you ever get some free time, read this PIECE OF SH_T’s take on the Carter Page FISA. He duped the COURT SO ITS OKAY. FU AMERICA – signed Lawfare.

What to Make of the Carter Page FISA Applications

My opinion- if you abuse the law… and use it as WARFARE, your license , your practice and your freedom SHOULD BE TAKEN. We want FAIR courts, counsel, and juries, NOT WARFARE.

Rep. Jason Smith tweets: Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it. See my full letter

Keith Olbermann – Full TDS

Divine Architecture and Sacred Geometry – ROBERT SEPEHR

AIM Patriot Cris asks:

Hi – I’m in Macomb Co., MI…



Is there anything I can volunteer to help you with?



Thanks!

Our Reply: If you are in Michigan, make sure to join the YT channel Stand Up Michigan and bookmark this page: https://www.standupmichigan.com. Announcements are made of local events, how to get involved with petition drives, connections in your specific community.

For those of you everywhere, make sure to join the TRUMP ARMY in your community – https://www.armyfortrump.com/. By networking with like-minded patriots, you will find soon know of groups and activities that best suit your interests, time, and talents. Patriots are needed everywhere – from school boards to garden clubs, volunteer groups to local reporters.

We are going to have such an amazing time rebuilding America the way She should have always been, but the Pilgrims Society evil ones tried to destroy Her over centuries from the inside out, thinking that we wouldn’t notice as they nudged us to tyranny little by little, while putting humanity “to sleep” over several generations ….until SUDDENLY we WOKE up from our brainwashed nightmares and saw the horrific state of our planet and let out a WAR CRY like the world has never heard before.



.





