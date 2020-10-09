.

Below is a powerful interview that you will not want your downline to miss. POTUS is on fire and the Deep State Shadow government is under scrutiny. Below you will find some memes that reflect the content of the interview. Your job as an information warrior is to educate and enlighten your audience about the truth of the attempted overthrow.

What is a “Meow”? While we are on “paws” with the Cat Reports, we will post significant call-outs that would be useful to share with your network. For AIM Cats these would be called “meows.” We encourage YOU to put other pertinent news and items in the comment boxes. Let’s crowdsource the news of the day as a truth community.

President Trump with Maria Bartiromo

Please note that we continue to post individual articles and videos at http://www.patriots4truth.org and http://www.truthbits.blog. The post below comes from yesterday and is a huge warning to patriots about the next steps being taken by draconian governments in rolling out genocide on their citizens. Make sure your downline is informed.

