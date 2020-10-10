.

MEGA MAGA! The Largest Radio Rally in History featuring President Donald Trump with Rush Limbaugh with transcript

“I say it on Fox. I don’t care,” Trump replied. “What difference does it make at this point?”

The president also criticized Fox News during his two-hour “radio rally” with talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“You have such an incredible audience. So I can tell them about Fox being a big obstacle,” said Trump. “It’s a problem. Fox is a problem.”

Trump admitted to Limbaugh that he would continue to deal with Fox’s more critical tone toward his presidency.

“I deal with ’em. I deal with ’em,” he said. “But they’ve gone a very different path. It’s a much different group. They have guys on there that are so bad.”

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Kamala as Your V.P? Watch this First- Conservative twins [2020]

The White House Presidential Personnel Office is considering asking nearly every political appointee in the Trump administration to write and tender provisional letters of resignation right before the election, according to two senior administration officials.

The personnel office would then decide which ones to accept and which to reject — giving President Donald Trump maximum flexibility in choosing his team in a possible second term.

World Health Organization Tells Leaders To End The Lockdowns

Because the news is moving so fast, we changed up our format a bit. Instead of waiting once a day to deliver your Cat Report, we will be sending shorter reports with news items that are “fresh off the press” in versions we call “Meows”. This also gives Betsy the flexibility to post immediately, then dash out the door for on-the-ground work that needs to be done by patriots everywhere.

We adorn our top page with kitties, cats, and lions. They provide “cover” for us when the enemy happens to stumble on our site. They dismiss us for being a silly cat site…or they can’t figure out how to access the material and get inside the reports. Our truth community is hiding in plain site. Wouldn’t it be great if everyone knew about the AIM School of Truth?

