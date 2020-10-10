.
.
Is Canada in the process of building extermination camps for its citizens?
.
.
.
.
Donald Trump Calls for AG Barr to Indict Joe Biden With 26 Days Until Election
.
Video Exposes Kamala Harris’s Blatant Attack On First Amendment Rights At The Behest Of Political Donors
.
Kamala Harris’ husband works for one of China’s largest investment law firms
.
AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.
.
5G ALERT! Huge Capital Infusion Accelerates Military Deployment of 5G Across America!
.
Yelp Is Now Placing “Business Accused Of Racist Behavior” Alerts On Company Pages
.
.
their names and positions mean nothing when they have committed TREASON. Demand that traitors hang – all of them, even Barr and Durham if proven guilty of treason, sedition, and/or espionage.
.
QUEEN JUST ORDERED HARRY’S IMMEDIATE RETURN
Our Children Are Now In Grave Danger!
.
Trump says he would ‘love’ to donate his plasma after COVID-19 battle
.