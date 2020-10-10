.

ATTENTION: Team 48. Important information below. Please watch the top 3 videos and read our comments. We need at least 48 of you to stay awake as the globalists are literally trying to brainwash the entire world into a mass hypnotic trance using the face masks. I couldn’t be more serious. We are staring down one evil beast – an attempt of global genocide.

QUEEN JUST ORDERED HARRY’S IMMEDIATE RETURN

Prince William | This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet

What does it say about Ted Talks that it turned its platform over to this royal clown spewing his globalist agenda? How dare this grandson of the woman who ordered the assassination of our beloved President John F. Kennedy via Allen Dulles, use his name to invoke our sympathies. We know how the Privy Council works, you blithering idiot, and how your Crown Agents really run the United States through Senior Executive Services. We the People are coming to cut back some branches off that old oak tree that you call your dynasty which is rotten to the core.

And why do he and half-brother Harry always sit on the ground to talk to us? How condescending these people are.

American patriots, our cousins in Britain cannot make fun of the royals or they could be imprisoned. We need to get American troops inside enemy lines with memes, videos, and messages that mock the royals, reveal their pedophilia, show the origins of coronavirus. Make sure everyone knows about the Queen’s involvement with the overthrow attempt of President Trump!

We were there in WWI. We were there in WWII. We need to be there now in WWIII, the Great Information War, a 200-year propaganda war waged on the citizens of the world by the Pilgrims Society (aka “the globalists”, British Imperial Empire)

The sides of the war have never been more clear. It’s Patriots vs Globalists. Good vs Evil. On November 3 vote like your vote will save the planet. It will be the most significant vote you will ever cast.

As you listen to the instructions for putting on the mask, washing hands, etc. understand that these are rituals of Satan who is using mass hysteria to walk humanity into global genocide. Satan has cast a spell on the weakest among us – mass brainwashing. We must resist the mask as though all of humanity depends on it.

48 of us need to stay wide awake and hold vigilance over evil as we pull our brothers and sisters back from the abyss that is upon us.

What are Maskers like Tom Hanks, Gaga, Fauci, Nancy Pelosi & JoJo Hiding

Think about this…we have seen mass groups of Asian people in masks for a while now. We haven’t really been told anything other than they have concerns for colds and contagions. I never really questioned it. But now, knowing what I do about the stages of genocide…and that it rolls out, one group at a time, how do we know that they aren’t just further along in the process than we are?

Think of the Uyghurs. At one time we saw them in masks…then they were in internment camps (which they said were re-education centers). Then we saw them loading up in boxcars. If the globalists are trying to exterminate humanity, they would do it one group at a time, until they had us all in lock down with our hands microchipped.

Each country is at different stages of the global genocide plan. The last time we heard from Melbourne, Australia they were all under house arrests. You saw the video a few days ago with the British military knocking on residences doors with questions about vaccinations. Now we hear in Canada that the internment camps are being erected.

Doug Ford gov’t won’t deny COVID-19 quarantine camps are coming to Ontario

This PDF below is an election bulletin from Judicial Watch: The Militant Left’s Plan to Disrupt the 2020 Presidential Election.

Stealing from the Poor to Give to the Rich

Robinhood Users’ Accounts Mysteriously Looted And There’s No One To Call

Team 48, do you see how the face mask is an evil ritual that is being used to mesmerize, hypnotize the masses? Think about Tavistock, mind control, global control, vaccines, 5G, the face masks and lockdowns. We are being marched into world-wide genocide by sociopaths. You must stay awake.

