.

.

.

.

.

.

Globalist Takeover Melbourne City Council | STRONG Cities By networking these cities together, they have created a global network of tyrannical local governments that are working in tandem to create global urban destruction. It’s a transnational operation of fascist cities working together to take down western civilization. Courtesy of George Soros and the Pilgrims Society.

.

.

‘It’s global dictatorship’ | 2,000 protesters denounce govt COVID measures at Rome rally

“The system, to some extent, does the work for the ruling class without instruction at this point. For revenue is generated by blood and violence, and secondly by sex. The template has already been put in place. (If it bleeds it leads). Although something has happened to the ‘sex sells’ dimension of the Spectacle. People seem less and less in the throws of passion or lust.

The societies of the west are declining into some form of neurasthenic bloodless onanism. The consumption of porn is up, but I’m pretty sure sex acts are actually down. And the allegorical dimension of the Covid narrative serves as both substitute gratification and as a symbolic purification ritual.”

.

.

SEDeuceTER says: The level of frustration with We The People is off the charts, as evidenced by the thousands of boats, cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles that parade all over our country in support of Our President. As evidenced by the 50-60 MILLION listeners who tuned in to Rush’s Largest Radio Rally In History with Our President.

As evidenced by the extreme LACK of violent backlash from we MAGA Patriots over all the violence perpetrated by the Marxist Dem’s latest version of the KKK – Antifa and BLM. We understand that Our Founders gave us the peaceful tool to right the ship. An election. We intend to use it and it’s not that far away. NO ONE is going to get complacent about not going out and voting in person with all that’s at stake…

End the lockdowns

.

.

.

Meghan & Harry Just Sunk To a Whole New LEVEL of LOW

Candace Owens calls out BLM, she says minorities are dying because of vicious media lie

.

What’s In Your Water From Your Faucet ?

.

Update for Michigan patriots. Call to Action for Operation Victory

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

