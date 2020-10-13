.

throwaway-5947375959 remarks about this image of PeLucifer:

You may laugh, but Pelosi and her fellow cult members literally believe that they are the reincarnations of Lucifer, a “Group Soul” or “Social Memory Complex”, that descended (fell) to Earth from “6th Density” (Heaven), after coming to an agreement with God that they would play the role of adversary to mankind, in order to assist us in our spiritual evolution. That’s how they rationalize their evil actions.

Too little. Too late. The Invisible Enemy is now going to distract us from going directly for the Queen, the Privy Council, and the Pilgrims Society (which will be done when Gina Haspel is busted for espionage – and, yes, she will be because she was part of the international – CIA coup attempt) by throwing us some political red meat. Heave ho, Hildabeast, the Queen is throwing your ass under the bus first. Little does the Queen Hag of Balmoral know that citizens around the world know all about the Rothschilds hiding up her nasty skirts.

Then there was a video on some stale news coming from Gary Franchi and the Next News company who are always months and years behind real cutting truth and who gladly turn over their platform to push whatever narrative you want for just the right $$$$.

Is this all the swamp can offer to keep us Deplorables from uncovering all their corruption as revealed here at the American Intelligence Media? It would take YEARS for any of them to fully comprehend the level of information that we have left in the public domain about their crimes. Imagine your ordinary news reporter trying to decipher AIM and its contents this late in the information war?

Somebody please tell SES Mike Pompeo that this is not a drill. Deplorables Have gone live.

This is what an actual, real-time INFORMATION WAR looks like. Long before I started Truth News Headlines and the Cats, I was paying careful attention to the players in the internet. Our research had already determined that all corporate news, including Fox, was propaganda – an American version of Pravda – so I didn’t need to waste any time with them. Instead I paid careful attention to the actors of internet content like Alex Jones, Breitbart, Steve Quayle, Tracy Beanz, State of the Nation, Daily Caller, Q in its many iterations, …and so many, many more.

I carefully mapped out how each of these actors interacted with others to create their circles of influence. For example, if Steve Quayle posts articles, they will come from Dave Hodges, Neon Nettle, Lisa Haven, Paul Craig Roberts, and others. These circles of influence will have political ‘quality and flavor’ that you get to know over time.

Here’s an example that I have described several times. Drudge has always been an aggregator for the main stream media. Click on 95% of Drudge headlines and it will take you to corporate media pieces, which will have paywalls to keep you from reading the articles – so like what are they trying to do? You can’t really influence people if all your material is behind paywalls.

When I started seeing Drudge regularly click on to Alex Jones, I saw what “area” in the information space Alex held which had us find out who is the real money behind Jones which is the reason we rarely point to him or anyone in his “universe” of guests and actors.

I also paid attention to the actors that dissed us along the way, calling out AIM for being disinformation or worse, like Dave at X22, SGT Report Shaun, and other lesser-known actors. Isn’t it interesting that Dave has so much time on his hands to do videos – all that prep work and uploads, sometimes 2x a day? How does he pay his light and grocery bills? In information warfare, the warrior needs to know these things in order to avoid propaganda, disinformation, and spin.

Once I mapped out the internet news universe, I watched new players come in. If they are not up to speed with the American Intelligence Media reporting, I don’t pay them any attention. Thanks to the volunteers on ‘Betsy’s Team’, we keep an eye out on the newbies in case they have important information to add to our picture of truth. If it passes the AIM truth test, it is sent up to the Mothership for review and posting. If its old news or spin, we leave it for Gary Franchi to pick up for one of his stale Next News reports. (Yes, that is sarcasm.)

BTW – you do not count success with CLICKS or number of subscribers. In my next lesson of How to Win the Great Information War, I will teach you why clicks don’t mean shit. Content is King and Influence is Queen.

Second verse, same as the first; A little bit louder and a little bit worse.

Young folks being creative with China surveillance platform TikTok

