The American Intelligence Media has offered citizens a SOLUTION to the social media problem. We discovered back in 2017 that the entire operation is based upon a theft from Leader Technologies. By recognizing the theft from the Obama administration, DARPA, and the Highlands Group, we can begin to set things right and get control of our FIRST AMENDMENTS rights from these Silicon Valley communist bullies who have proven beyond a doubt that they align themselves with the GLOBALISTS.

Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family’s business dealings and influence peddling around the world—including in CHINA!pic.twitter.com/H8RSR1tljV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

Jim Jordan gets around the Twitter and Facebook censorship with this tweet. Dare you boys to take down an official notice from Congress.

Breaking NY Post has Hunter Biden’s Emails confirm JoJo’s Influence in Ukraine & Creepy vid & Photos

Keep in mind that the computer repair technician gave a copy of Hunter’s hard drive to the FBI….long ago.

Frankly, the only type of “firing” that comes to mind at this point is the one they use to execute TRAITORS. After their Nuremberg-style trials, traitors like Wray, Comey, McCabe, Barr, and Obama (yes…don’t forget Mueller, Strzok, Page, Lynch…Clinton) need to be on the other side of a line of a state-sanctioned firing squad.

The NWO’s Very Long Term Planned Extermination of Most Humanity Prophesized and Now “.Exe”

The CDC and NIH are lying to us. There are no known effective vaccines for viruses — they simply don’t exist, and yet all of the CDC’s and the NIH’s time and money is spent on creating new, and horribly expensive, vaccines for the “Vaccine Wars” – which are actively raging in your bloodstream as you read this article. Both “big pharma” institutions (CDC/NIH) ignore the fact that vaccines don’t stop viruses, they create and enhance viruses and subsequent illnesses.

Every day, people in the United States are being injured and killed by vaccines, and those numbers are increasing. This is a fact that is not in dispute, as the Department of Justice quarterly report on vaccine injuries and deaths clearly demonstrates. And yet, the government’s official public statement about vaccines is that they are safe and effective, and should be mandated for all people. Any opinion or presentation of facts to contradict their position is vigorously suppressed and censored in the mainstream media all in the name of “public health.”

The Big Pharma Scam

These Swedes say that diabetes is a VIRUS. Their invention seems to kill all viruses.

Could it be that a Michigan attorney Kenneth Kohn https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-kenneth-kohn-4831037/ has suppressed a cure for many if not all viruses, including heart disease and diabetes caused by “Ljungan virus,” renamed “Parechovirus B” in Jul. 07, 2014 led by the Pirbright Institute ? (Kohn represented the Swedish inventor Bo Nikasson and let it lapse for failure to pay a fee on Sep. 20, 2016.)

The Vortex — Marxist Moment?

Pompeo is CIA and SES. Has anyone asked him about his association with the Pilgrims Society? He is cut from the same traitor-cloth that Bill Barr is. Don’t hold your breath for this pompous ass to do anything to disclose the swamp.

Why would the Democrats Run an ILLEGAL ALIEN for Vice President?

Do they think we don’t know and won’t challenge her in court?

we demand her Deportation immediately after the election, after charging her with foreign election interference. She is a non-citizen pretending to be one to garner a seat in the U.S. Senate and a placement on the Dem Presidential ticket.

Phoney.

President Kamala?

The “Joe Biden To English” Dictionary – ORDER TODAY!

