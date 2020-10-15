.

Blah…blah…blah. All talk. No action.

FCC Ajit Pai adds more blah…blah…blah in this tweet: I intend to move forward with an @FCC rulemaking to clarify the meaning of #Section230. Read my full statement.

.

.

.

@catturd2

Good morning to everyone except swamp king Christopher Wray and his corrupt FBI who received Hunter’s laptop last December – and didn’t do a damn thing with it ! FIRE WRAY ALREADY !!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

@STILLGRAY

Twitter has locked James Woods’ account for sharing the Hunter Biden report. Jack Posobiec has been locked out of Twitter for sharing Hunter Biden memes like this:

.

If the FBI received the Hunter Biden hard drive last December, that means they sat on and hid exculpatory evidence during the Trump Impeachment hearings.

.

.

I LISTENED to the WHOLE press conference where the Ukrainian Prosecutors laid out the case and evidence for Biden family crimes of THEFT of $$Billions, BLACKMAIL, BRIBERY and TREASON. It STARTS with a deadly COUP 2014.

READ THIS THREAD

.

.

AIM Patriot Andrew asks: What has happened to your videos? The last post was Oct 1 and since then you’ve gone quiet. Cold you please let me know what is going on – if anything? I really feel your work is some of the best I’ve come across and it would be a shame if it doesn’t continue.

Our reply: We have been so busy! We have been SWAMPED!! Literally haven’t had time to sit down for anything especially with the extra work that we have been doing in our own state of Michigan to get rid of this Heil Feminazi Whitler. Come on over to the Cat Reports where you will have more than enough great content to keep you educated.

.

.

.

Jim Jordan’s letter to Jack Dorsey

F L A S H B A C K

F L A S H B A C K

F L A S H B A C K

.

Attention AIM Cats…why do you think the Queen (or her double) has come out of hiding to visit the royal coronavirus petri dish?

.

.

.

Journalists like CBS Catherine Herridge and Fox Maria Bartiromo are showing us their LACK of intelligent reporting. Such a disappointment that not one of these reporters has revealed the BRITISH involvement in the overthrow attempt of President Trump. Not one reporter has reported on the connection between Robert Mueller and Arvinder Sambei. Not one reporter has bothered to look at the Romney-Soros election rigging system called OPTECH.

.

This Program was established in 1956 Avoiding the future plague MIRROR

.

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

