President Trump tweets: Very proud of the @nypost, my former “hometown newspaper”. They have said and shown what everyone knows about Sleepy Joe Biden. He is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN!!!

Joe Biden is a corrupt politician, and everybody knows it. Now you have the proof, perhaps like never was had before on a major politician. Laptop plus. This is the second biggest political scandal in our history! Tweet

Raw audio file for sharing: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Xidens-are-Beholden-to-China.mp3

Sen Ron Johnson With Maria Bartiromo

Posted August 2012. Here is an example of predictive programming to get you prepared for global tyranny. Gray State

SOLUTION: Vote ALL RED on November 3.

CERN Already Controls You. And the Rockefellers Control CERN

…heck we would settle for the Feds printing as much money as the IRS needs from taxpayers for our 2020 taxes. Why do we have to pay taxes when the Fed has shown us time and time again that they can print as much as they need. We all know the fiat U. S. dollar is a Fed ponzi scheme.

Mass Hysteria And The Dancing Plague Of 1518

And to that, Betsy says, “Get up and dance!” Best Bluegrass Clog Dancing Video Ever Made

Lots of new updates and additions inside this link:

Death for traitors by firing squads. Make sure your downline starts getting “in the mood” for executions of hundreds of traitors. Patriots will not accept anything less.

F L A S H B A C K May 4, 2020:

An anti-Trump Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal is planning to deploy an information warfare tool that reportedly received initial funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon’s secretive research arm — transforming technology originally envisioned as a way to fight ISIS propaganda into a campaign platform to benefit Joe Biden.

Soros’ gal in Michigan hanging on by a thread. We will defeat this feminazi, using LEGAL and CONSTITUTIONAL methods. Can’t wait to see Heil Whitler living under a bridge, without her state of Michigan police protection, along with other miserable Soros operatives like Maxine (pictured above)..

I loved my Abyssinian cat who, indeed, was very smart. Taught me the strategies of being a feline predator, skills which were easily transferable to information warfare in the internet. Hunter is now the hunted. Meow.

The 10 Most Intelligent Cat Breeds Ever

We don’t know if this is accurate or not as there are no source links, but it seems like something we should be aware of, especially patriots in Washington State who are working round the clock to preserve the integrity of their votes.

Of course, we all suspect the old bat has long been dead and that there are look-alikes posing as the Queen. Those doubles need to pay attention because it may be THEY who get tried and executed in a Nuremberg-type setting if they don’t give up the gig and walk away from their acting roles. The final scene ends with a state execution.

Remember, this evil person is the one who gave the command to Allen Dulles to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. It is she who ordered the overthrow of Donald Trump through her Privy Councillors Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambie, Mark Malloch-Brown, and Geoffrie Pattie.

