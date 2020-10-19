.

President Trump GREETS FANS @ Newport Beach CALIFORNIA

Bessie 2003 points out what many are saying and posting:

The best part of being online is clicking on all the videos of the boat parades, truck parades, people lining the street cheering as the President’s motorcade passes by in all the different towns – President Trump was so right, Americans LOVE parades, and this must drive all those liberals crazy because they thought they had stopped the President from having any parades, remembering how the President wanted big Fourth of July parades and the establishment media and politicians all cried no! no! no! and here we are, 4 years later and it is the American People Themselves holding parades! Irony is alive. so loving this, these are parades of Love. Something the press, and the left, can’t seem to fathom.

.

.

.

Observant patriot named Robster wants to know:

I wonder if the FBI counter-intelligence briefing to the Presidential candidates this year included them briefing Biden that he may be open to blackmail from Russian, Chinese and Ukrainian entities due to his son’s shady dealings with them.

It’s not like they didn’t have Hunter’s laptop already.

.

.

.

.

Several folks remind us that the FBI has an email AI super computer that can sort through like 33,000 emails in a weekend. They’ve had this tech since 2016 when James Comey claimed to have reviewed all of Hildabeast’s missing emails over a few days using this system.

.

.

.

.

“The funny thing about kompromat — a Russian term for compromising information — is that often it is true. Indeed, it is most damaging and most useful when it is true; otherwise, you deny the allegations and expose the lie. Hunter Biden has yet to deny these were his laptop, his emails, his images. If thousands of emails and images were fabricated, then serious crimes were committed.

But if the emails and images are genuine, then the Bidens appear to have lied for years as a raw influence-peddling scheme worth millions stretched from China to Ukraine to Russia. Moreover, these countries likely have had the compromising information all along while the Bidens — and the media — were denying reports of illicit activities.” Source

.

.

.

A.I.M.ing at ZOOM and Eric Yuan

.

.

Texas voter massive fraud exposed. Instagram link sent from an AIM patriot.

.

.

Bogeyfree reminding us of the U.S. Attorney General:

Let me begin with a quote from Barr.

Now add in the fact that the FIB which is under the DOJ has had the Laptop since Nov/Dec 2019 and it begs the obvious question………

1) When did AG Barr first become aware that his FBI had the Biden Laptop?

2) When did AG Barr first become aware about some of the images as described by some who have seen?

3) If he was aware then why did he withhold this information while PT went through impeachment?

Is it time to subpoena AG Barr by the Judiciary Committee and come tell all Americans under oath what he knew and when he knew it?

And if this information was hidden from him then who within the FBI hid this and why has he done nothing about this?

So go back and read Barr’s reason for coming back that I posted above and ask yourself, in your opinion does that statement fit with what we have seen these past 12 months, especially IF Barr was aware of the Laptop and more importantly THE CONTENTS since Dec 2019.

.

“I say God is great and he chose the right man!”

Prague skirmish | Protest against COVID rules escalates into clashes. People around the world are protesting against force masks, lockdowns, and tyranny.

VIDEO Queues in China for experimental Covid-19 vaccine – BBC News. Chinese government says vaccine is safe!

.

China inflicting genocide-like treatment on Muslims

That British Diversity Coin

Please don’t skip over this important lesson in science and religion. The Myth of Evolution

Initiation

#TrumpTheEstablishment. Just change the name from Clinton Cabal to Traitor Joe’s.

Heil Whitler is now trying to disenfranchise more than 529,00 Michigan citizens who signed a petition to end her feminazi rule over the state.

.

With all the Hunter laptop revelations rolling out, this might be a good time to repost this high-energy video for your downline. Trump Defeats the Deep State, meme parody

Let’s keep the spotlight on the ROYAL SCUM. BUSTED!! Harry & Meghan RENTED Mansion by the Hour – NOT HOMEOWNERS!

.

.

Patriots have noted that Governor Gretchen Whitmer displayed an “86 45” sign during her TV appearance of Meet the Press. 86 can be shorthand for killing someone. Is Whitmer encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump? See article and tweet.

.

.

.

Trump Train DEMOLISHES Joe Biden’s Ice Cream Truck

.

We call this Pepe’s poetry corner.

TaxDollarsHardAtWork adds

When you like making love at midnight

With the children you rape

Provided by the party leader

Of a communist state

Darkest 84 chimes in:

Then your name must be Hunter

And we found all your tapes

unsubd 68 wraps up the poetic thought:

I thought about my country, putting Hill in some chains.

But democrats never get charged, that shit needs to change.

So I logged in to TD, to check the latest memes.

Saw Hunter with a meth pipe, and upvoted everything.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

