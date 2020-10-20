.

The president also responded to calls by House Republicans for Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

“We got to get the attorney general to act, and he’s got to act fast, he’s got to appoint somebody,” Trump said.

We are sick and tired of a Department of Justice that only applies law and order to its enemies which happen to be the American people. We are sick and tired of all this bullsh*t talk about special prosecutors. Not a damn one has produced any results to date – they are stall and delay tactics used in lawfare.

Why isn’t this former attorney general in prison for his crimes against the American people?

Or how about this Alabama turncoat that protected the swamp during his stint as Attorney General. How many of his special prosecutors came up with indictments?

It’s Time. Pitchforks and Torches

Mike and Doug unload some revelations about Larry Ellison, Oracle, the CIA, W. P. Stead, and the occult.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-and-the-Occult.mp3

AFI just updated with this new evidence. The CIA record of these events REDACTED the date of the 1973 LA Times story, which was repeated verbatim in this article

New documents show further proof of another lie: that Larry Ellison cooked up the name ORACLE, as the urban legend and his carefully vague public biographies assert. “ORACLE” was a 1969 bribery-ridden Ampex Corp contract with the Los Angeles County supervisors for a Mar. 25, 1969 “video-file record database management systems, an acronym for the Optimum Records Automation for Courts and Law Enforcement. On Apr. 19, 1973, the county cancelled the contract and sued Ampex Corp for nonperformance, stating the system did not work as promised, was not documented on how it worked, and no acceptance testing was done. The Mar. 25, 1969 ORACLE courts and law enforcement project was $8.1 million of a $19.5 million microwave communications project.



A Mar. 28, 1973 C.I.A. record of a Los Angeles Times news article on this scandal was discovered in the C.I.A. FOIA archives. However, the date was READACTED. This Mar. 28, 1973 article repeats the text of the undated C.I.A. article almost verbatim. Evidently, the C.I.A. was obscuring the record to throw off its association with the 1969 LA County Ampex/ORACLE bribery scandal, and the cover-up of the Larry Ellison naming story.



Evidently, the 1969 bribbery-ridden LA County “ORACLE” project was picked up by the C.I.A. in 1973 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Then, Larry Ellison was designated to run it, and the urban myth of its fresh beginnings in Dayton after its utterly failed past in Los Angeles was hatched.

This is what they call a mic drop. pic.twitter.com/xTgy8NQiin — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 19, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/y29vdrwm

Here’s a processed link:

U.S. et al v. Google LLC. (Oct. 20, 2020). COMPLAINT (Antitrust), Doc. No. 01, Case No. 1:20-cv-03010-UNASSIGNED-DDC-2020, filed Oct. 20, 2020. Pacer.gov.

And Then They Came for the Books… AIM readers will know the answers to his questions!

The Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania “has allegedly failed to disclose $70 million in gifts from China since 2017,” including $22 million from an anonymous donor @kayleighmcenany

Smart Cat Learned How To Make The Softest Bed!

AIM Team 48, please enjoy Nature, the Evolution of Consciousness, and Reincarnation – Rudolf Steiner as we continue the lectures on human evolution and reincarnation.

Update from Chris Strunk:

