.

Why aren’t the media on top of this breaking news yet? We have been reporting for several years now and have provided ample evidence of the Queen’s actions against our president. We even gave copies of our extensive research to AG Barr when he started his job on February 14, 2019.

Make sure to save these important reports to your personal files so your family has a record of TRUTH HISTORY, not the revisionist crap spewed by the Pilgrims Society. In fact, make sure to save a PDF of our entire website so that this important research is not lost.

.

.

.

.

.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo actually works for the Queen through the Pilgrims Society. That’s why he is a globalshit and why he needs to be removed from office. Don’t forget, this Senior Executive Services operative recommended another SES rat to her office – Gina Haspel. That’s why we call him PompASS.

And, no, it doesn’t go unnoticed that they are standing in front of a portrait of President Monroe, the last U. S. president to run unopposed.

Next up: Our detailed citizen intelligence reports on Secretary Pompeo. Stay tuned.

.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth.”

George Orwell, 1984

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

DEVELOPING: @RudyGiuliani displays a "very, very sensitive" alleged text message from Hunter Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police—@newsmax pic.twitter.com/EmWdSxrsLj — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 20, 2020

.

.

.

.

BREAKING: @Google Head of Global Competitive Analysis



“The truth is that these platforms are influencing you in a way that you didn’t sign up for.”



“People don’t know what is happening to them.”



“The more you see a Biden ad…you’re going to become for Biden.”#GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/JKIuF9mNxO — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 21, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

The Best is Yet to Come

.

Debate commission to mute candidates during their opponent’s initial responses to prevent interruptions

.

.

.

.

Greg Rubini tweets: Let’s not forget that FBI Director Christopher Wray has hidden for 3 years the original 302’s of Gen. Mike Flynn @GenFlynn and is still hiding them! 200 counts of Obstruction of Justice for Wray. plus: corruption. 1200 years in Jail for Wray. TRAITOR.

.

Nietzsche on Socialists

.

.

.

.

.

Your Geometry Teacher. (Oct. 21, 2020). Recall your high school geometry and then take off the damn mask. Anonymous Patriots.

See how effortlessly a Coronavirus can pass through the cloth pores of your face diaper?

.

The face masks are not about health and safety; they are about control, compliance with the ultimate goal of GENOCIDE. Will you and your family be exterminated by Bill Gates vaccines or will you help your children into a boxcar to the nearest FEMA camp for your internment?

You must resist the face mask as though your life depends on it. Make sure your downline understands the gravity of this stage of genocide. Circulate this flyer throughout your network: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-10-21-Recall-geometry-and-take-off-the-damned-mask-Annoymous-Patriots-Oct-21-2020.pdf

.

.

The Wisdom of Accidents

A man proposes early in the morning to accomplish something that night. He lives, as it were, in the thought, that he will carry out his plan during the evening. At midday something occurs which prevents him from fulfilling his intention. To the ordinary consciousness this occurrence would seem to be an accident. But if one looks deeper into human life, one discovers wisdom in the so-called accident, but a wisdom that lies beneath the threshold of consciousness.

One cannot really perceive this wisdom with the ordinary consciousness, but one very frequently discovers in such cases that if hindrance had not occurred at midday the man would perhaps have been brought into some disastrous situation through undertaking the proposed project during the evening. As I said, he might perhaps have broken his leg. But when one knows the connection, one discovers that wisdom lies in the entire occurrence: that the soul herself sought the obstacle and put it in the way, but with intentions lying beneath the threshold of consciousness.

Now that is something which is still close to the ordinary consciousness, but it points below to a region to which man belongs; to which he belongs with the concealed parts of his being, those parts which, after he lays aside the physical body, go through the gate of death. This region belongs to that ruling consciousness, of which we spoke in the public lecture, as the beholder of the actions of our will. This spectator is really always present. He guides and conducts us, but the ordinary consciousness knows nothing of him.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 157a -The Forming of Destiny and Life after Death: LECTURE 5 – CONCERNING THE SUBCONSCIOUS SOUL IMPULSES – Berlin, 14th December, 1915

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

