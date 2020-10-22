.

.

“Fox News wrote that this email is not connected to Hunter’s laptop, which is the location of the emails reported by The New York Post. I do not know how Fox News received this email.

This email comes from Jim Biden. He sent it to those in the May 13 email, which means it is obviously connected:

An email exclusively obtained by Fox News, with the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/ projects” and dated May 15, 2017, Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, shared a list of “key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.”

The email is unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.

The list, included Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe, among others.“

.

.

Crusader points out: “Like a Wyle E Coyote trap, and President Trump is the Roadrunner, Beep Beep!”

Stahl the presstitute is going bonkers over face mask wearing – she is a puppet of the globalists who want you and your family muzzled and in-line for your forced vaccinations, then off to the FEMA camps for your extermination. You know the facts. The president is not in a political position to be frank with us at this time.

President Trump Full Raw ’60 Minutes’ Interview

.

.

.

4chan Catches Voter Fraud on LIVESTREAM, Cameraman PANS AWAY

.

.

Sean Davis tweets: An e-mail to Hunter Biden’s partner from a top Chinese official on July 26, 2017 shows the Chinese energy company CEFC proposed a $5 million “interest-free” loan to the Biden family “based on their trust on [Biden] family[.]” “Should CEFC keep lending more to the family?”

.

.

.

.

.

VIDEO: David Knight and Peggy Hall How to Fight Businesses Who Mask You — And Businesses Fighting Lockdown & WINNING

.

Jim posts:



I did not see the original video for this campaign speech, but this was probably a freudian slip, a true look at what is going on in Kamala’s mind. She states “Over 220 million Americans died over several months”. That’s the actual number in the Deagel report, and about as long as it would take to genocide America. You can’t make this stuff up – watch the short video below and then ask yourself, how the hell a number she pulled out of her hat matches what has been stated for years on a mysterious web site, about America biting the dust.

KAMALA HARRIS STATES NUMBER OF AMERICAN DEATHS EQUAL TO DEAGEL REPORT

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

