Let’s Finish This Fight!

WINNING IS EVERYTHING

March of the Templars (legenda em latim)

Many incarnations later, he appears on the scene to take down the British Imperial Roman Empire for good!

Time to get on the right side of history.

Frankly, I don’t know about you guys, but I came into this incarnation for this amazing time in history where we finally get rid of the Roman Empire, usury, and the Pilgrims Society’s plan for global genocide.

We came to help win the Greatest War of All Time. How about you?

At 14:17, Bond Robin discusses the Pilgrims, Empire Press Union and research from the American Intelligence Media. Criminal Press Then and Now. We need more of you discussing the Pilgrims Society and how they are currently locking down the planet for tyrannical rule.

I know…I know…you can’t believe this is really happening. You think you are living in an episode of the Twilight Zone and there are face mask zombies everywhere. This is not a dream, folks. WAKE UP. These evil people brainwashed the world to sleep over several generations so that humanity would not pay attention to mass exterminations. Start getting your network to wake up their network and theirs, too. We have to wake up people from their Tavistock mind control.

FINAL COUNTDOWN 👁️

Raw audio file to save and share: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/President-Trump-destroys-Senior-Executive-Service.mp3

Executive Order President Donald J. Trump Is Taking Action to Promote Good Governance and Accountability Within the Federal Workforce

This action will enhance accountability for Federal employees who are responsible for making policy decisions that significantly affect the American people.

The order will not affect the Senior Executive Service.

PSA From DARPA – New Sensors to monitor people – Oct 23, 2020

Shout out to AIM Patriots Paul R. and Jacqui who are keeping patriots informed in Melbourne. Melbourne freedom day Jacqie Dundee at shrine

The Peoples President

