.

Stories were written of Saint George through the ages. His reputation grew as warriors returning from the crusades, spoke of Saint George leading them into battle, wearing upon his person the red cross on a white background… it gave the troops confidence in battle.

On the 28th June 1098, crusaders at the siege of Antioch, stated that a great army on white horses, led by Saint George led them into battle. Read more

.

.

.

Joe Biden Promises Forced National Mask Mandate and Regulatory COVID Nightmare When Elected

.

Vote like humanity’s existence depends on it. Vote ALL RED in 2020.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Robert writes: Congrats your level F. Level F stands for fired?

Our reply: That or “F” for you FLUNKED the AIM School of Truth.

.

An AIM Patriot asks: How did Joe Biden become a Pro CCP defendant and why? The answer may be found in his rise to a prominent position in U.S foreign policy that led him to have access to key CCP officials who influenced his stance on U.S – China foreign policy matters.

.

Inquiring minds want to know if his Chinese in-laws beat the shit out of him to remind him China’s in charge? Busted lip and chin, swollen right eye, heavy make-up, bloodshot hands, and who knows how many bruises under the suit….

.

Reminds us of that time Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he had an accident with exercise resistance bands that left him blind in one eye. Yeah, right.

.

What’s on Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’? with Chanel Rion

.

$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg 147

$10,000 per person for student loan bailout (no one paid my student loan. I had three full time jobs)

$100,000,000 to Nasa, because, who knows why.

$20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why the hell not (That’s $20 Billion) (does this mean we’ll finally get our mail in N. VA?)

$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts – because of it

$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities/ because no one even knew that was a thing

$15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training / for when the GI Bill isn’t enough

$435,000,000 for mental health support

$30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund / because that will keep people employed (all those zeros can be confusing, that’s $30 BILLION)

$200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program (hire retired seals/Marines etc)

$300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR has to be bought by the Dems

$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries / Who the hell knows how we are going to use it

$720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs (maybe to get someone to pick up the phone and get off their ….)

$25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building / I kid you not it’s on page 136 (is it for the gold leaf?)

$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries (don’t get me started)

$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts (there are plenty of rich Democratics who’ll bail them out)

$25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives

$3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA – $3 Billion ?

$315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs (I hope this is to teach the state dept to stop wanting a socialized government since it’s almost totally Democratic)

$95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development (ahh, yes, the CIA’s honey pot)

$300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance (we need to start at home first. Do other countries bail us out?)

$90,000,000 for the Peace Corp pg 148

$13,000,000 to Howard University pg 121 (really, I thought a Billionaire was subsidizing Howard)

$ 9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg 134 (MISC???)

$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers pg 162 This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat. $100,000,000 is chump change

$40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers. Pg 164

$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program pg 163

$25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs pg 165

$492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) pg 167 (they still can’t run a railroad)

$526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021 pg 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused)

Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress

$25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure pg 169

$3,000,000 Maritime Administration pg 172

$5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General pg 172

$2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing pg 175

$5,000,000 Community Planning and Development pg 175

$2,500,000 Office of Housing

What DOES ALL of this have to do with a Virus? Are you angry yet?

.

.

.

RINO Subversion: Lou says it’s time to tune out Lindsey Graham after the senator said he will not subpoena Twitter & Facebook’s CEOs until after the election. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/oqFCAoGSBS — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 23, 2020

.

AIM Patriot scirel placed this in a comment box, and we wanted to make sure everyone noticed.

Well isn’t this interesting. First paragraph: “Washington, DC, June 28, 2017 – The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) today launched specialized bonds aimed at providing financial support to the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF), a facility created by the World Bank to channel surge funding to developing countries facing the risk of a pandemic.”

World Bank Launches First-Ever Pandemic Bonds to Support $500 Million Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility

.

AIM Patriot Paul S. who continues to help community members find better ways of living through the onslaught of EMFs. If you are looking for ways to mitigate Toxic Energy Field (5G and more), check out Paul’s site at http://basicstowellness.com/.

Many of the devices that you see pictured on his site are ones that we have in our home. We were using these before we met Paul about 8 years ago – so having an AIM patriot dedicate an entire site to this is a good resource for everyone: http://basicstowellness.com/energy-clearing-device-information/

If you are not sure which device to purchase or what your options are, contact Paul through his page http://basicstowellness.com/about-us/. Make sure to notify your downline of this resource.

.

Hawaii is in play!

Hawai’i Trump Train | 10/10/2020

..

.

.

.

.

Pictured below, suggestions for your election day celebration – MAGA STYLE. Gift a few bottles to your friends and family. Also, whenever you are traveling, please consider luxury lodging at Trump Hotels, a great way to show your support for the Trump family and treat your family to a special vacation or evening. If you like conducting business on the golf course, treat your clients to MAGA golfing.

https://www.trumphotels.com/

https://www.trumpgolf.com/

No matter where you are in the world, let’s support the Trump organization to show our patriot appreciation for the man who gave up his wealth and his private career to save the United States…and, dare we say, THE WORLD.

.

The items below are for our team members, but anyone is welcomed to read. We are posting the material about BAE as a precursor to our research findings into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Oh yeah…the miners are pulling out the goods on this CROWN AGENT who is running the State Department.

We have a big reveal coming your way, but the miners took off for the weekend so these are just a few nuggets to get you thinking – just what is Pompeo’s relationship to BAE, Lockheed, and the Crown? Who does he serve – the American people, the military industrial complex, SERCO/Quinetiq, BAE-Lockheed, and/or the British Crown?

Below the BAE material are some additional notes for AIM team members and the Conclave.

Some of you ask why we post so much financial and corporate information to prove our points. They provide EVIDENCE that we need to indict the swamp rats, but also these documents are written in our financial “love language” that the President who, as a Wharton School of Finance student, knows how to read between the lines inside financial and annual reports.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Apr. 26, 2004 annual report.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 8, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 8, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).

.







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 8, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 9, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).









BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 10, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).









BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).





BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).





BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).







BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Co. No. 01470151. (Apr. 26, 2004). Group of companies’ accounts, 100 pgs., p. 18, re. US Lockheed contracts and Monarch’s Special Share. Companies House (UK).

Since British SERCO runs the OPM computers, they’ll have full edit control of the Plum Book list. Will make it much more difficult to search, and easy to block searches. They’ve already tried this once in 1996 (Clinton) and the list was an unwieldy disaster.

Publish a plain old book. Then they can’t tamper with the book depending on which way the corruption winds are blowing.

The sponsor, Sen. Carper, Thomas R. [D-DE] (Introduced 06/04/2020), is Joe Biden’s handpicked senator in perhaps the most corrupt corporate state in the Union.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Carper

His up to $8m in net worth is a Who’s Who of the Pilgrims Society swamp creatures, esp. Morgan Stanley, Apple, DowDuPont

AIM Patriot Allen drops a note to Mike:

This is the 86 page report from the Senate committee on the department of homeland security on the dirty money laundering and shell corps set up regarding the Bidens. No need to read the whole thing; the first 10 pages and the conclusions at the end have the highlighted dirt. Those highlights will take about 1 minute of your time to read.

Lockheed-BAE-Pilgrims demons playing footsies with human existence

They intertwined into each other.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, CIK#0000936468. (Sep. 26, 2000). LOCKHEED MARTIN COMPLETES SALE OF CONTROL SYSTEMS BUSINESS TO BAE SYSTEMS FOR $510 MILLION, Form 8-K, EX. 99.2. SEC Edgar.

BTW, one of Lockheed’s many UK subsidiaries bought control of AWE, Ltd., Atomic Weapons Establishment (UK), which itself has a golden share, as does SERCO, its 1/3rd owner.

BTW. SERCO has just been awarded the U.S. Navy contract to manage Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory which is off-limits to everyone except top secret personnel. It handles the satellite system for the *.io domain (that runs Bitcoin).

.

Secret US Space Force Project at Diego Garcia Hit with Damage Claims

Residents who were Forcibly Deported Seek Justice after UN Ruling in their Favor

October 23, 2020 (For Immediate Release)

Seychelles:

The Chagos Archipelago is best known for the secretive US/UK joint base on Diego Garcia Atoll but according to the UN and its International Court of Justice, the forced deportation of its residents 50 years ago by the British government to make way for a US naval base was a serious crime as is the continuing occupation. Despite a UN General Assembly ultimatum to vacate the Chagos Archipelago including Diego Garcia by November 22, 2019, the island remains under military control.

The Chagos islanders are now seeking damages of up to $100,000 each under the US Foreign Claims Act and an additional £75,000 each from the UK Ministry of Defense.

The newly created US Space Force has also been added to the claim after it announced plans to operate the Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance site on Diego Garcia as part of a $57 million contract with UK defense contractor Serco Group plc and $119 million to another contractor for “upgrades.”

The Chagossians’ lawyer, Dr. Jonathan Levy, notes: “The addition of the US Space Force to the claim is significant for several reasons: First the US is showing no signs of letting the Chagossians return to their homes by entrenching its footprint on Diego Garcia; Second, the Chagossians are putting the US Space Force on notice that the geostationary orbit over the Chagos Archipelago is a natural resource and that any new expansion of Space Force activities at the remote Diego Garcia base will come at a price.”

Representative testimony by the Chagossians can be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/letusreturn

A link to the Foreign Claims Act claim is here: https://tinyurl.com/DiegoGarciaClaims2

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

