One reader noted of the flag on the floor: The boy is going somewhere. He’s got a plan, and he’s determined. And it’s his American flag (culture) that is literally & figuratively carrying everything he owns, everything important. It’s like this… We honor the flag, we keep it lit, and hoisted high… but if you were alone & freezing in the wilderness, it would also be your blanket. In that pursuit of life, it’s about the greatest honor you can give to it.

.

I voted for a guy named TRUMP!

In Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state, this is what is going on at the polls. Audio from poll trainings throughout October in the city of Detroit have revealed shocking corruption, unethical behavior, and perhaps even criminality from state employees who are tasked with protecting electoral integrity. State Employees Train Poll Workers to Lie to Voters, Destroy Ballots, Stop Challengers

“Weekend at Biden’s”

Now let’s do this to propaganda Fox News and all the other corporate Pilgrims Society channels

.

Don’t forget all the other Atlantic Council connections, Jack, that you failed to mention in your tweet (SEE BELOW) of October 22, 2020 or anywhere else on your Twitter page. Is Jack always this slow to report ‘truths’ that our AIM audience has known for years? Geez – it’s like Jack Posobiec and company are deliberately keeping truth from you.

.

Alan adds a note to the tweet: Well played … about time we started to fight back because if we don’t God knows where it will end

Welsh lad ripping down the plastic in a supermarket. We need more heroes like this, instead of the idiots in the senedd making ridiculous country destroying rules. pic.twitter.com/C8j0zI6TOD — Jackie Goode (@JackieGoode5) October 24, 2020

Share the tweet and join in the conversation.

.

.

.

.

Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton Join Lou Dobbs Discuss the Continued Assault on President Trump

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

London’s Oxford Street now at a standstill, thousands of anti-lockdown protestors here

March has stopped in front of New Scotland Yard. Next stop Parliament Square.

Couple of thousand anti-lockdown protestors now lingering in London’s Trafalgar Square. Crowd less vocal than when they went past Downing Street earlier.

Originally tweeted by Jason Rodrigues (@RodriguesJasonL) on October 24, 2020.

.

.

.

Police in New York are now entering PRIVATE residential property to crackdown on Jewish gatherings.



Listen to the officer explain it's a "problem" that he found 10 people in the house.



This is truly Orwellian. Resist this tyranny.pic.twitter.com/uojq8XQsjy — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 23, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

John James

.

The Executive Order is a

SES roach aNd Vermin bomb.

.

Speaking of Senior Executive Service VERMIN, here is Power the Unmasker, the Nudger Sunstein, and the TRAITOR OBAMA.

Here is the WAPO article referenced: https://archive.is/vc3Be

.

.

.

.

.

Family at Joe Biden’s son Beau’s funeral.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Ridiculousness | ‘Badass Cats’

We can’t help it. The kitties are so cute and we are AIM Cats.

C itizens A ddicted to T ruth.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

