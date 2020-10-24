.
I voted for a guy named TRUMP!
In Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state, this is what is going on at the polls. Audio from poll trainings throughout October in the city of Detroit have revealed shocking corruption, unethical behavior, and perhaps even criminality from state employees who are tasked with protecting electoral integrity. State Employees Train Poll Workers to Lie to Voters, Destroy Ballots, Stop Challengers
Now let’s do this to propaganda Fox News and all the other corporate Pilgrims Society channels
Don’t forget all the other Atlantic Council connections, Jack, that you failed to mention in your tweet (SEE BELOW) of October 22, 2020 or anywhere else on your Twitter page. Is Jack always this slow to report ‘truths’ that our AIM audience has known for years? Geez – it’s like Jack Posobiec and company are deliberately keeping truth from you.
EXPOSED: Ukrainian Atlantic Council Connection and the Russian Hacking Hoax
Free Speech is Now a Whisper
Alan adds a note to the tweet: Well played … about time we started to fight back because if we don’t God knows where it will end
Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton Join Lou Dobbs Discuss the Continued Assault on President Trump
London’s Oxford Street now at a standstill, thousands of anti-lockdown protestors here
March has stopped in front of New Scotland Yard. Next stop Parliament Square.
Couple of thousand anti-lockdown protestors now lingering in London’s Trafalgar Square. Crowd less vocal than when they went past Downing Street earlier.
Originally tweeted by Jason Rodrigues (@RodriguesJasonL) on October 24, 2020.
US universities fail to report $6,500,000,000 in foreign gifts, including money from Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Twitter Doesn’t Want People to Know the Detroit News Endorsed Republican John James for Senate
The Executive Order is a
SES roach aNd Vermin bomb.
Speaking of Senior Executive Service VERMIN, here is Power the Unmasker, the Nudger Sunstein, and the TRAITOR OBAMA.
Here is the WAPO article referenced: https://archive.is/vc3Be
Who built the cages, Joe? Turns out, it was James Biden, Joe’s brother and the Bidens made millions from it
Family at Joe Biden’s son Beau’s funeral.
Ridiculousness | ‘Badass Cats’
