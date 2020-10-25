.

Churchill’s “V” stood for the Victory of the Pilgrims Society

The Day the American Republic was sold out to spies: Churchill, Truman, Five Eyes, Pilgrims Society, Mar. 05, 1946

Churchill gave his infamous “special relationship” speech on Mar. 05, 1946 in the U.S. on the SAME DAY that the Five Eyes UK-US intelligence sharing agreement was signed!

TOP SECRET (Mar. 05, 1946). BRITISH-U.S. COMMUNICATION INTELLIGENCE AGREEMENT, NSA DocID 3678942, Ser. XILH, Box 47, TSC release approved Apr. 08, 2010, Executive Order 12958 et seq. NSA.

The footprints and stench of the Pilgrims Society are all over this speech. We know Churchill was a co-founder of the Pilgrims in 1902, and a participant in the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909.

Winston Churchill. (Mar. 05, 1946). Special Relationship Anniversary 1946-2016. US Embassy, London.

Our PATRIOT network in aCTION!

Sundance writes: “A diverse and patriotic MAGA movement is overwhelming the mechanisms of narrative control; and they are doing it by flooding the zones with a combination of “old school” and “modern tech” workarounds. It’s quite honestly the most remarkable political dynamic since the organic Tea Party erupted in 2009.

Before getting into the details of how this truly organic situation is unfolding it is worth looking at how big tech is freaking out.

“A right-wing offensive” is the 2020 narrative equivalent to Clinton’s vast Russian conspiracy theory. The truth is Big Tech is getting their ass kicked by the American electorate and they are freaking out about how visible, in-your-face, unapologetic and dramatic the MAGA activism has become. Thus blame-casting is needed.

You know they are getting their asses kicked when they have to create a political enemy to blame; real or imagined it matters not, the point is to create some “other” in an attempt to avoid confronting reality. Remember, Alinsky created their rule book and process.

Here’s what is happening… really just an affirmation of what everyone is noticing and talking about…. and it is wonderful.

A combination of what I would call “old school” activism is taking place everywhere. Car parades, boat parades, marches, rallies and massive swarms of American MAGA supporters are literally flooding the political space in a scale that makes it impossible to ignore.” Read more and watch the high-energy parade videos.

.

This is what happens when you close our churches. pic.twitter.com/tjJ49N8goo — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 25, 2020

.

President @realDonaldTrump makes a small “off the record” stop in Levant, Maine at Treworgy Family Orchards.



Announced last minute and THOUSANDS of people show up‼️ pic.twitter.com/Lyk0AyCqBI — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 25, 2020

.

Muh Melting Pot

.

.

.

.

.

Mr Kennedy—

This is terrifying.@CassSunstein & @InitIntegrity are at the heart of The Cabal’s work to make informed public dialogue impossible & to reduce the citizenry of sovereign nations into powerless 🐑. Just look at his advice to govt to MISLEAD & DECEIVE in social media. https://t.co/SPssg5vvMw pic.twitter.com/GVgTRf5wUa — KazimirRampant (@KazimirRampant) October 25, 2020

.

Cats and Kittens Meowing Song – Star Wars Imperial March

We can only hope. But since this is a Daily Mail article, we will give everyone a heads up that it may or may not be true.

President will immediately fire ‘FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Defense Secretary Mark Esper AND a long line of senior officials’ if he wins back the White House. Read the report.

.

.

13 Grand Rabbis signed a joint letter in a historic first-time presidential endorsement praising President Trump for his leadership. @themishpacha@realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/YrzAG8dqnB — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 25, 2020

.

The FIVE reasons Catholics cannot vote for Biden: Staring Into the Abyss with Fr. Ed Meeks (starts at 11:26 on the video)

“TST says Lamar refused to display eight billboards in Arkansas and Indiana promoting what the group calls its “religious abortion ritual.” The group describes the ritual as a “sacramental act that confirms the right of bodily autonomy.”

By performing the ritual, the group says, people can claim a religious exemption from mandatory waiting periods, counseling, ultrasounds and other measures that some states require before an abortion can be performed. The group says it submitted five designs to Lamar to be displayed near pro-life pregnancy centers.”

.

.

.

The FBI is the American version of the Nazi Stasi. We must eliminate this organization. The states each have investigative and arrest powers with their state police. We don’t need a federal police organization that turns out to be a criminal organization that runs false flags, protects high-level criminals, and is engaged in treasonous activities to overthrow our government.

SCOOP: DOJ source tells @OANN that FBI dropped investigation of Hunter Biden laptop because they did not believe the repair shop owner’s story would hold up in court, although Mac Isaac provided them with evidence. They found zero evidence of foreign involvement.

.

For patriots in Australia, fellow Aussie and AIM Patriot Paul R. writes: “This is an excellent video on how the Pilgrims infiltrated and took over Australia – However, at the time, Jeremy Lee didn’t know Lenin was a Pilgrim puppet.” Jeremy Lee. The Plan, how we got here. NWO Australia.

Not just for Aussies…the New World Order plan by the Pilgrims effects all of us.

Patriots in Ohio take the enthusiasm to a new level

.

.

.

Beware the ‘kiddie propaganda’. Are your children Watching indoctrination like this? Wear A Mask Song For Kids | Mask Around Me By Drs Bop ‘n Pop

.

Alarming Censorship on the Roku Rumble App. Watch what happens when he tries to access RedPill78 or X22.

.

.

The IRS Also has FIVE EYES.

.

This is a meme.

.

Autumn in New England (Music by Vivaldi)

.

.

Materialism was Justified in the 19th Century, Clinging to it Generates Catastrophes By Dr.R.Steiner. This lecture was given in April 1921 and is relevant to our work today. Steiner lectures on intellectualism, clairvoyant consciousness, and imagery, among other things. Consider the power of memes in today’s information warfare as you listen to Steiner describe the evolution of thinking.

.

