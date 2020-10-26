.

Put Your Country First.

This information is not confirmed at this time, but social media is abuzz with the posts. If anyone can confirm this information, please contact us or post your updates below. Drop inside the headline link above to access more information that we found that needs to be crowdsourced by our AIM team.

Bidens beholden to China

This Sheriff schools uneducated Democrats on Border Security & Human Trafficking

10/25/2020 — HUGE DISCOVERY! Earthquakes striking next to high voltage power lines across WHOLE USA

This delightful piece sent in by a team member John Richard (UK).

The article below is straight up CROWN PROPAGANDA. The Monarch must see our citizen information war getting closer to the truth about the Pilgrims, the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus, Qinetiq, the Privy Council’s attempt to overthrow President Trump..and so much more. They will not be able to hide behind fake polls and propaganda any longer. We the People of the world are WOKE and are coming after the old queen biddy and the British Imperial Empire for REPARATIONS.

Make sure your downline is thoroughly informed that the British Monarch is an ENEMY of the world and has been waging banker wars for the Rothschilds for centuries. The blood shed in all modern wars has enriched these evil people, their U.S. puppets, and their bank accounts. If someone in your family was killed or maimed in a modern war, it was to enrich the Rothschilds and company.

The last thing the British Monarch is…is a friend of the United States. We are sick and tired of being duped and brainwashed by these royal morons any more. We are here to finish the American Revolution .

Largest Trump Car Rally in Redondo Beach

President Trump Rally_Tucson October 19, 2020

Giddy up, Ben who is falling behind the truth narrative about social media. It’s not just China. The Brits are thick in the mix and we hate to see that Ben and others are falling for the trick the Queen and her royal ass-wipers (Privy Council) is using – blame the Chinese for everything from coronavirus to censorship. Remember, it is Nick Clegg that’s running Facebook now, not that dolt Zuckerbeast. And it is the Queen’s company Pirbright that holds the patent to the coronavirus.

AIM Patriot Richard writes: Tried to bring up your site on my iPhone nothing happened. either you’re blocked or I am. just thought you should know.

Our reply: We are so sorry that you are being censored, Richard. We did everything we could to explain the Achilles Heel of social media. We exposed the dirty secret that they stole the foundational technology from Leader Technologies. We mailed our findings (pictured below) to the Executive Office. Many of our team members sent similar material to AG Bill Do-Nothing Barr.

We have also sent recommendations for solutions. Send your complaints to https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ and see if anyone there is a patriot. Or, are all of our patriot messages and packages being screened by the crown agent SES staffers?

The Miller Act Notice is a HUGE pitchfork against the Globalists

Some of you asked if this image was really on Time Magazine or is it a meme.

https://time.com/collection/great-reset

“The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want. TIME partnered with the World Economic Forum to ask leading thinkers to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.”

‘mr. piddles’ commented about the article:

“There’s that word again… “opportunity”. Seems we’re all getting Opportunified.

The Great Reset video and/or follow-up messaging from this past January said that “more details” will be coming in January 2021. I guess this November Time spread is intended to be the Global Vaseline.

BTW, you should check out that Time link. They seem to have everything figured out… from Reimagining Capitalism… to New Culture… to New Workplace… to New Racial Equality…

It’s almost like they had this article ready to go a long time ago…”

Any of you have time to drill down on the Biden’s criminal involvement with Mexico? Here’s a meme that might give you some leads to follow.

Did Something Happen to Joe Biden?

AIM Patriot Debra writes: I lived for Headlines with A Voice. Ms Hart has turned cynical. No wonder she doesn’t allow comments They would all be cynical of HER!

Our reply: That has happened to several folks we used to feature on the Cat Report. Sometimes they just don’t have the research skills to stay up with this audience, or they become turncoats. We just let it roll over us and move to the next patriot creator.

Shout out to AIM Patriots David and Laury for the scholarships that they provided for the conference this weekend. You two are amazing patriots.

We find this photo disgusting that these children are being muzzled with genocide masks. Not only are they suffocating from not being able to breath oxygen in a natural way, their precious human faces are hidden and their smiles forever erased from this amazing picture. Why is the White House continuing this face mask terror on our citizens, especially children?

AIM Patriot Parker nailed this meme.

Japanese meal for cats.

